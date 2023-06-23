The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Sky : les lecteurs de NM donnent un titre à la suite de Zelda BOTW
On l'attendait cette année mais finalement, elle n'arrivera qu'au printemps de l'année prochaine. Comme tous les épisodes de la Legend, la suite de The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild se fait attendre. En même temps, c'est un peu la base. Lorsqu'on est fan de Zelda, il faut forcément faire preuve de patience. On sait que généralement, elle sera récompensée. En attendant, il faut juste passer le temps.. Ainsi, il y a quelques semaines, on vous a demandé d'essayer de deviner le titre du prochain Zelda en se basant sur les quelques éléments, images et trailers diffusés jusqu'à présent (voir la news originale ICI.) Vous avez été nombreux-ses à tenter votre chance en osant des titres parfois audacieux comme Zelda: Et le taboulé magique (sait-on jamais) ou encore Zelda Breath of The Wild 2. Sinon, parmi les titres qui sont revenus plusieurs fois : Breath of Duality (un titre provenant d'une rumeur) et surtout Zelda : Breath of The Sky. Ainsi après le "souffle de la nature" ce serait celui du ciel... Logique. Notons d'ailleurs que vous êtes nombreux-ses à penser que le nouveau jeu reprendra le mot "breath" dans son titre. En attendant que Nintendo ne se décide à nous dévoiler le titre de son jeu, retrouvez ci-dessous toutes les propositions faîtes via le site ou sur Twitter. Alors parmi ces titres, y-a-t-il le titre final de Zelda BOTW 2 ? Patience, patience...
Réponses via Nintendo-Master :
- Iblis : The Legend of Zelda : Curse of the Doomed
- Epona : The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
- Psyrus :The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality
- toomch : The Legend of Zelda - Rise of the Triforce champions
- Zeval : The Legend of Zelda : mirror of the past
- rave-k : The Legend of Zelda: Et le taboulé magique.
- xav70 : The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 3
- maitre_coq : Breath of the Sky
- sandji : The Legend of Zelda: Edge of Duality
- Kongaru : The Legend of Zelda: A link to the Sky
- Darklinkka : The legande of Zelda:Sky adventure 2
- supra2B : The Legend of Zelda: The Cursed Blade
- Cleent : The Legend of Zelda : The Cursed Legacy
- Maywen : The Legend of Zelda : Mirror of heaven
- Massman : The Legend of Zelda : Arm of Ancient Hero
- THORSAN : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the elements
- Chical : TLoZ : First Breath
- tkil : The legend of zelda:Hyrule and the Hidden World
- Luky : "The Legend Of Zelda : The Sky World"
- HugoS36 : Zelda, the last fight (l'ultime combat)
- xav70 :The Legend of Zelda: The Perlinpinpin Powder
- AynGame50 : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
- Farmeno :The Legend of Zelda : Arm of the Sky
- TheMysteryBlue : The Legend of Zelda :Sheika mechanics / Sheika Malédiction
- Monmoidu72 : The legend Of Zelda : The breath Of rebirth
- Myosotis : The Legend of Zelda : Rise to the Sky
- TheaLykos :the legend of zelda : return of shadows
- Garmis : The Legend of Zelda : The Call of Death
- tenabene : The Legend of Zelda : Glimpse of Despair
- Kakew : The legend of Zelda : The Last Breath
- Antholink : The Legend of Zelda Breath of Duality
- Mouts :The demon of the prophetie
- Ptit-j56 : TLOZ : behind the sky
- wildy : the legend of Zelda: Hylia's link
- Valentinxvr : The Falling Land
- Darn : TLOZ : A Link between Eras.
- ASMNL : The Legend of Zelda : Winds of the past
- Kalilo59 : Legend of Zelda : Quest of Origin
- Gokusan : New breath
- madara78 : The legend of Zelda: two links of the past
- ChatDeRue : The Legend of Zelda : sky's elevation
- Numidara : The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Time
- Revali : Sky kingdom
- PeurBleues The legend of Zélda : Le réveil du Héros
- madara0a : Breath of the wild : Hyrule's ruins
- Kaneki :The legend of zelda : Breath of the sky
- Axandel : A Link to the Sky
- Baszer : The legend of Zelda : Ganondorf Rebirth.
- ryfalgoth : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Reversed Time
- Z0mbix : The Legend of Zelda - Spiritual Ascent
- dragoon_91 : The legend of Zelda : breath of the wind
- Vaik : The legend of Zelda: depths of Hyrule
- Fruity : Dual worlds.
- Achilliconcarne : The legend of Zelda : the last legend
- darksideofthemoule : Dark side of the breath.
- HOMER360 : Zelda breath of the time
- twilis : Zelda : A sky bound
- Fregolo : The legend of Zelda : I believe i can fly !
- sheeft : The Legend of Zelda: Hold your Breath
- KratosAurion : The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Past.
- profdemaths45 : Zelda Breathney Spears
- _Midona_ : The Legend of Zelda: Hero from the Past
- Darn : A link between Eras
- jap38 : Zelda Arm of Destiny
- bast : Zelda Breath of thé wild 2
- Radikal : The Legend of Zelda : Shards of Nightmare
Réponses via Twitter
- Althar3s : Breath of a hero ou the ascend of a hero
- Ringo @Ringolapomme : Sky landing !
- Skira @Skira_DataMiner : The legend of Zelda BOTW 2
- Le padre @John_Break : Zelda birth of the islands Ça me paraît bien
- _mamaelle17_ @Mamaelle17 : The Legend of Zelda : Relics of the Past
- Skoolzy @Skoolzy_ : Breath of The Wind
- Arnaud Buchholzer @ArnaudBuchholze : Duality of Hyrule
- Ilhanzer @HoareauIlhan : Darkness's past
- Chloé_Brtk @BrtkChloe : Rise of the Darkness ou Breath of the Darkness
- Lyam Piquemal @Lyamp : The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Past
- plafond @BaconMa07628323 : Rise of héros
- Diosuke Brandio @DiosukeBrandio : Salvation of the wild, Rescue of the wild
- Wigmukey@wigmukey : Breath of the sky
- Cattelain Kevin@CattelainKevin· : heroes of the past
- Raf D-C @RafaelClerck : The Legend Of Zelda : The Curse of Ganon/Ganondorf
- Hugo Henris @Astrogo360 : The Legend Of Zelda : Breath of the time
Voir aussi :
- Details et théories sur la suite de Zelda Breath of The Wild (partie 1)
- Details et théories sur la suite de Zelda Breath of The Wild (partie 2)
- Quel est le titre du prochain BOTW ? Devinez le titre et gagnez le jeu à sa sortie !
- Nouvelles infos sur la suite de Zelda Breath of The Wild dévoilées par un doubleur du jeu
- Breath of Duality : le titre du prochain Zelda dévoilé ?
- A quel(s) jeu(x) The Legend of Zelda espérez-vous jouer en 2022 sur Nintendo Switch ?
- Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
va-t-il vraiment sortir cette année etpeut-il sortir sans nouveau modèle de Nintendo Switch ?
- The Legend of Zelda a 35 ans - Un anniversaire de Legend
- Plus de 40 jeux très attendus sur Nintendo Switch en 2022
Rejoignez la communauté de Nintendo-Master.com sur nos réseaux sociaux : Twitter, Facebook et Youtube
Zelda BOTW 2 : quel est le titre du prochain Zelda - Devinez le titre et gagnez le jeu à sa sortie ! https://t.co/YfHJizD8z9 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/E2vT81sAMY— Nintendo-Master ???? (@NM_Officiel) April 18, 2022