The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Sky : les lecteurs de NM donnent un titre à la suite de Zelda BOTW

Par rifraff - Il y a 6 heures

On l'attendait cette année mais finalement, elle n'arrivera qu'au printemps de l'année prochaine. Comme tous les épisodes de la Legend, la suite de The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild se fait attendre. En même temps, c'est un peu la base. Lorsqu'on est fan de Zelda, il faut forcément faire preuve de patience. On sait que généralement, elle sera récompensée. En attendant, il faut juste passer le temps.. Ainsi, il y a quelques semaines, on vous a demandé d'essayer de deviner le titre du prochain Zelda en se basant sur les quelques éléments, images et trailers diffusés jusqu'à présent (voir la news originale ICI.) Vous avez été nombreux-ses à tenter votre chance en osant des titres parfois audacieux comme Zelda: Et le taboulé magique (sait-on jamais) ou encore Zelda Breath of The Wild 2. Sinon, parmi les titres qui sont revenus plusieurs fois : Breath of Duality (un titre provenant d'une rumeur) et surtout Zelda : Breath of The Sky. Ainsi après le "souffle de la nature" ce serait celui du ciel... Logique.  Notons d'ailleurs que vous êtes nombreux-ses à penser que le nouveau jeu reprendra le mot "breath" dans son titre. En attendant que Nintendo ne se décide à nous dévoiler le titre de son jeu, retrouvez ci-dessous toutes les propositions faîtes via le site ou sur Twitter. Alors parmi ces titres, y-a-t-il le titre final de Zelda BOTW 2 ? Patience, patience...

Réponses via Nintendo-Master :

  1. Iblis  : The Legend of Zelda : Curse of the Doomed
  2. Epona : The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
  3. Psyrus :The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Duality
  4. toomch : The Legend of Zelda - Rise of the Triforce champions
  5. Zeval : The Legend of Zelda : mirror of the past
  6. rave-k  : The Legend of Zelda: Et le taboulé magique.
  7. xav70 : The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 3
  8. maitre_coq : Breath of the Sky
  9. sandji : The Legend of Zelda: Edge of Duality
  10. Kongaru : The Legend of Zelda: A link to the Sky
  11. Darklinkka : The legande of Zelda:Sky adventure 2
  12. supra2B : The Legend of Zelda: The Cursed Blade
  13. Cleent : The Legend of Zelda : The Cursed Legacy
  14. Maywen : The Legend of Zelda : Mirror of heaven
  15. Massman : The Legend of Zelda : Arm of Ancient Hero
  16. THORSAN : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the elements
  17. Chical : TLoZ : First Breath
  18. tkil : The legend of zelda:Hyrule and the Hidden World
  19. Luky : "The Legend Of Zelda : The Sky World"
  20. HugoS36 : Zelda, the last fight (l'ultime combat)
  21. xav70 :The Legend of Zelda: The Perlinpinpin Powder
  22. AynGame50 : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
  23. Farmeno :The Legend of Zelda : Arm of the Sky
  24. TheMysteryBlue : The Legend of Zelda :Sheika mechanics / Sheika Malédiction
  25. Monmoidu72 : The legend Of Zelda : The breath Of rebirth
  26. Myosotis : The Legend of Zelda : Rise to the Sky
  27. TheaLykos  :the legend of zelda : return of shadows
  28. Garmis : The Legend of Zelda : The Call of Death 
  29. tenabene : The Legend of Zelda : Glimpse of Despair
  30. Kakew : The legend of Zelda : The Last Breath 
  31. Antholink : The Legend of Zelda Breath of Duality
  32. Mouts :The demon of the prophetie
  33. Ptit-j56 : TLOZ : behind the sky
  34. wildy : the legend of Zelda: Hylia's link
  35. Valentinxvr : The Falling Land
  36. Darn : TLOZ : A Link between Eras.
  37. ASMNL : The Legend of Zelda : Winds of the past
  38. Kalilo59 : Legend of Zelda : Quest of Origin
  39. Gokusan : New breath
  40. madara78 : The legend of Zelda: two links of the past
  41. ChatDeRue : The Legend of Zelda : sky's elevation
  42. Numidara : The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Time
  43. Revali : Sky kingdom
  44. PeurBleues The legend of Zélda : Le réveil du Héros
  45. madara0a : Breath of the wild : Hyrule's ruins
  46. Kaneki :The legend of zelda : Breath of the sky
  47. Axandel : A Link to the Sky :noel:
  48. Baszer : The legend of Zelda : Ganondorf Rebirth.
  49. ryfalgoth : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Reversed Time
  50. Z0mbix : The Legend of Zelda - Spiritual Ascent
  51. dragoon_91 : The legend of Zelda : breath of the wind
  52. Vaik : The legend of Zelda: depths of Hyrule
  53. Fruity : Dual worlds.
  54. Achilliconcarne : The legend of Zelda : the last legend 
  55. darksideofthemoule : Dark side of the breath.
  56. HOMER360 : Zelda breath of the time
  57. twilis : Zelda : A sky bound
  58. Fregolo : The legend of Zelda : I believe i can fly !
  59. sheeft : The Legend of Zelda: Hold your Breath
  60. KratosAurion : The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Past.
  61. profdemaths45 : Zelda Breathney Spears :cafe:
  62. _Midona_ : The Legend of Zelda: Hero from the Past
  63. Darn  : A link between Eras
  64. jap38 : Zelda Arm of Destiny
  65. bast  : Zelda Breath of thé wild 2 :-D
  66. Radikal : The Legend of Zelda : Shards of Nightmare

Réponses via Twitter

  1. Althar3s : Breath of a hero ou the ascend of a hero
  2. Ringo @Ringolapomme : Sky landing !
  3. Skira @Skira_DataMiner : The legend of Zelda BOTW 2 
  4. Le padre @John_Break : Zelda birth of the islands Ça me paraît bien
  5. _mamaelle17_ @Mamaelle17 : The Legend of Zelda : Relics of the Past
  6. Skoolzy @Skoolzy_ : Breath of The Wind
  7. Arnaud Buchholzer @ArnaudBuchholze : Duality of Hyrule
  8. Ilhanzer @HoareauIlhan : Darkness's past
  9. Chloé_Brtk @BrtkChloe : Rise of the Darkness ou Breath of the Darkness
  10. Lyam Piquemal @Lyamp : The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Past
  11. plafond @BaconMa07628323 : Rise of héros
  12. Diosuke Brandio  @DiosukeBrandio : Salvation of the wild, Rescue of the wild 
  13. Wigmukey@wigmukey : Breath of the sky
  14. Cattelain Kevin@CattelainKevin· : heroes of the past
  15. Raf D-C @RafaelClerck : The Legend Of Zelda : The Curse of Ganon/Ganondorf
  16. Hugo Henris @Astrogo360 : The Legend Of Zelda : Breath of the time

Voir aussi :

