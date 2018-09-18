Nintendo Switch : sélection des jeux en promo sur l'eShop avant la sortie de la Nintendo Switch 2

Finalement, la sortie, en juin prochain , de la Nintendo SWITCH 2 n'acte pas la fin de la Nintendo Switch.

La Nintendo SWITCH 2 est rétrocompatible et vu son prix (et son positionnement) on peut penser qu'elle va mettre un petit peu de temps avant de devenir la console de référence des familles (si tant est qu'elle y arrive un jour). Ainsi, il est probable que les deux consoles vont continuer, au moins pendant un temps, à cohabiter comme la PS4 et la PS5 avec des sorties conjointes et/ou exclusives.

En attendant, Nintendo lance une nouvelle vague de promotion sur l'eShop de la première Switch, histoire de compléter son catalogue avant l'arrivée de la grande sœur.

Nommée Économisez & jouez sur Nintendo Switch ! Jusqu'à -70%, l'offre promotionnelle est valable jusqu' au 27 avril prochain . Pour vous aider à faire le tri et à repérer les bons plans, on vous a fait une petite sélection sympa (non exhaustive) dont on a le secret.

Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez et à partager vos bons plans et vos coups de cœur en commentaires.

Sélection Nintendo-Master de l'offre promo Économisez & jouez sur Nintendo Switch ! Jusqu'à -70%

Économisez & jouez sur Nintendo Switch ! Jusqu'au 27 avril, détendez-vous, plongez dans des aventures épiques ou encore prenez part à des compétitions multijoueur à prix réduit !

Vous pouvez continuer à jouer aux titres Nintendo Switch compatibles sur Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € 51 Worldwide Games : 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € Paper Mario : La Porte Millénaire : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Yoshi's Crafted World : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition : 29,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Mario Strikers: Battle League Football : 59,99 € 39,99 €

€ 39,99 € Kirby Star Allies : 59,99 € 39,99 €

€ 39,99 € WarioWare: Move It! : 49,99 € 34,99 €

34,99 € ARMS : 59,99 € 39,99 €

€ 39,99 € Mario Tennis Aces : 59,99 € 39,99 €

Indies

Hades : 24,99 € 8,74 €

8,74 € DAVE THE DIVER : 19,99 € 12,99 €

12,99 € UNDERTALE : 14,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Stray : 27,99 € 22,39 €

22,39 € Cuphead : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Unravel Two : 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Among Us : 4,29 € 2,57 €

2,57 € Portal : collection cubique : 18,99 € 4,74 €

4,74 € SteamWorld Dig 2 : 19,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda : 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Cult of the Lamb : 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Balatro : 13,99 € 11,89 €

11,89 € Figment 1 + Figment 2 : 39,99 € 3,18 €

3,18 € FEZ : 13,99 € 4,75 €

4,75 € Vampire Survivors : 4,99 € 3,74 €

3,74 € Yooka-Laylee : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Bridge Constructor Portal : 14,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € What Remains of Edith Finch : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Streets of Rage 4 : 24,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Neva : 19,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 16,24 €

16,24 € Lorelei and the Laser Eyes : 22,99 € 17,24 €

17,24 € GRIS : 16,99 € 3,39 €

3,39 € Terraria : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Death's Door : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Flipping Death : 19,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Blanc : 14,99 € 7,49 €

LEGO

LEGO City Undercover : 59,99 € 4,79 €

4,79 € LEGO Bricktales : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € LEGO Worlds : 29,99 € 3,89 €

3,89 € LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 59,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € LEGO NINJAGO, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 59,99 € 4,19 €

4,19 € LEGO 2K Drive : 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € LEGO Brawls : 19,99 € 3,99 €

Bout de chou

Bluey: Le Jeu Vidéo : 39,99 € 25,99 €

25,99 € MySims : Collection cosy : 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € PAW Patrol World - La Pat'Patrouille : 39,99 € 19,99 €

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats : 49,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 59,99 € 4,19 €

4,19 € Horse Tales : La Vallée d'Emeraude : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Barbie Projet Amitié : 39,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Les Schtroumpfs 2 - Le Prisonnier de la Pierre Verte : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl : 49,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € ABC Kids Bundle : 24,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Les Bisounours : Libérez La Magie : 29,99 € 25,49 €

Sport / Course

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € NBA 2K25 : 59,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € EA SPORTS FC 25 : 59,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Burnout Paradise Remastered : 29,99 € 4,79 €

4,79 € WWE 2K Battlegrounds : 39,99 € 7,99 €

Le CLOUD du spectacle

Resident Evil 2 Cloud : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Resident Evil 3 Cloud : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Cloud Version : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version: 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Thymesia - Cloud Version: 29,99 € 8,99 €

Mastodontes

Persona 5 Royal : 59,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € BRAVELY DEFAULT II : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Red Dead Redemption : 49,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Dark Souls: Remastered : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS : 49,99 € 34,99 €

34,99 € Sonic Superstars : 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 16,49 €

16,49 € Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € DOOM : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € DOOM Eternal : 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € Diablo II: Resurrected : 39,99 € 13,19 €

13,19 € Monster Hunter Stories : 29,99 € 20,09 €

20,09 € Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € ŌKAMI HD : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € DRAGON BALL FighterZ : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 : 44,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Tales of Symphonia Remastered : 39,99 € 13,99 €

€ 13,99 € Yakuza Kiwami : 19,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € IMMORTALS FENYX RISING - Edition GOLD : 59,99 € 14,99€

14,99€ Sonic Frontiers : 59,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin : 39,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Pentiment : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle : 44,99 € 22,49 €

22,49 € Alien: Isolation : 14,99 € 11,99 €

Et aussi :

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Disney Dreamlight Valley : 39,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Devil May Cry : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Hentai Girls: Sexy Sakura : 8,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € SteamWorld Dig : 9,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Kao the Kangaroo : 29,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour : 9,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Borderlands Legendary Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town : 39,99 € 4,79 €

4,79 € STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil 4 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Overcooked: Special Edition : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Batman: Arkham Trilogy : 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Resident Evil : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Baldo The guardian owls : 24,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € ASTRONEER : 27,99 € 9,23 €

9,23 € Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry : 39,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair : 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection : 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Rune Factory 5 : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € CAPCOM BEAT 'EM UP BUNDLE : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Stick It to The Man : 11,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Digimon Survive : 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Resident Evil 6 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Jurassic World Aftermath Collection : 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Planet of Lana : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Tortues Ninja : Les Mutants se Déchaînent : 39,99 € 21,99 €

21,99 € Toki : 14,90 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Sherlock Holmes The Awakened : 39,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box : 149,99 € 37,49 €

37,49 € The Escapists: Complete Edition : 14,99 € 1,49 €

€ 1,49 € No More Heroes : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Mega Man 11 : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Rune Factory 4 Special : 29,99 € 4,49 €

4,49 € Castlevania: Dominus Collection : 24,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Resident Evil 5 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Mega Man Legacy Collection : 14,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Les Tortues Ninja - Le destin de Splinter : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal : 22,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € WWE 2K Battlegrounds : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € NAMCO MUSEUM : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans : 20,00 € 3,60 €

3,60 € HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice : 39,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Devil May Cry 2 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition : 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil Revelations : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Human: Fall Flat : 19,99 € 5,99 €

€ 5,99 € The Lara Croft Collection : 14,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Grounded : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Digimon World: Next Order : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Persona 4 Golden : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Mega Man X Legacy Collection : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Plants vs. Zombies : La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale : 39,99 € 8,79 €

8,79 € NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS : 59,99 € 35,99 €

35,99 € SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog : 6,99 € 2,09 €

2,09 € Persona Collection : 89,98 € 35,99 €

35,99 € PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Portal Knights : 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons : 14,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Harvest Moon: Mad Dash : 19,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Agatha Christie Collection : 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech : 24,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Resident Evil Revelations 2 : 24,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Sonic Origins : 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Sonic Mania : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Resident Evil 0 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € BioShock 2 Remastered : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Grim Fandango Remastered : 12,99 € 2,59 €

2,59 € DreamWorks Dragons : Légendes des neuf royaumes : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom : 49,99€ 14,99 €

14,99 € Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € SEGA AGES Out Run : 6,99 € 2,09 €

Extra Bonus

Ghost Trick: Détective fantôme : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series : 49,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € DOOM + DOOM II : 9,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € A Little to the Left : 14,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Return to Monkey Island : 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € A Short Hike : 6,99 € 4,19 €

4,19 € TUNIC : 27,99 € 13,99 €

Source : Nintendo