Notre sélection des meilleurs jeux en promotion sur Nintendo Switch et Nintendo Switch 2

Le Nintendo Direct du 9 juin 2026 (dont vous pouvez retrouver tous les détails ICI) a présenté de nombreux jeux à venir sur Nintendo SWITCH 2 et Nintendo Switch de quoi ravir les possesseurs des deux consoles- quoiqu'on peut se demander pourquoi Nintendo a choisi de terminer son Direct avec un simple teaser de la nouvelle version de The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, alors que l'annonce avait été éventée depuis longtemps et que c'est probablement LE "gros" jeu du catalogue de fin d'année sur Switch 2. Enfin, bref.

En attendant, il y a déjà de quoi jouer sur les consoles de Nintendo avec un catalogue qui ne cesse de s'étoffer de jour en jour. Cependant, comme notre portefeuille n'est pas extensible, il est heureux qu'il y ait en permanence des offres promotionnelles sur l'eShop.

La dernière en date concerne les jeux multijoueurs mais évidemment, il y a énormément d'autres jeux actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop.

Comme on est bien luné en ce moment, on vous en a fait une sélection reprenant les jeux Switch 2 et les jeux Switch 1. Retrouvez cette sélection ci-dessous. Enjoy.

Jeux Nintendo SWITCH 2 et Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en promotion actuellement sur l'eShop

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Rendez-vous au parc Bellabel : 79,99 € 64,98 €

64,98 € EA SPORTS FC 26 Édition The World’s Game : 79,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Street Fighter 6 : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 29,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € Little Nightmares III : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard : 59,99 € 10,00 €

10,00 € Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration : 29,99 € 26,99 €

26,99 € Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition : 18,19 € 13,64 €

13,64 € System Shock : 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 27,99 € 16,79 €

16,79 € Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2™ Edition : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Resident Evil Requiem : 79,99 € 55,99 €

55,99 € Resident Evil Village Gold Edition : 49,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition : 79,99 € 59,99 €

59,99 € Disney Dreamlight Valley – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition : 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € Stray : 27,99 € 16,79 €

16,79 € Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 69,99 € 41,99 €

41,99 € Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition : 32,99 € 22,99 €

22,99 € LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition : 49,99 € 44,99 €

44,99 € NBA 2K26 : 79,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage : 19,99 € 1 3,99 €

3,99 € The Disney Afternoon Collection : 19,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € WILD HEARTS S : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € LEGO Voyagers : 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 49,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut : 49,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Yakuza Kiwami : 29,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Yakuza Kiwami 2 : 29,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties : 59,99 € 38,99 €

38,99 € Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle : 49,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO - Edition Deluxe : 99,99 € 69,99 €

69,99 € Human Fall Flat - Nintendo Switch™ 2 EditionÀ partir de : 19,99€ 5,99€

5,99€ Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection : 48,99 € 31,84 €

31,84 € MARVEL Cosmic Invasion : 29,99 € 19,49 €

19,49 € WWE 2K26 Édition standard : 69,99 € 48,99 €

48,99 € Gear.Club Unlimited 3 : 49,99 € 32,49 €

32,49 € Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess : 39,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Atelier Yumia : L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 69,99 € 39,89 €

39,89 € Total Chaos : 24,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 : 49,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Cozy Grove – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 13,99 € 6,75 €

6,75 € Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS : 69,99 € 52,49 €

52,49 € FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE: 49,99 € 3 7,49 €

7,49 € Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown : 39,99 € 31,99 €

31,99 € PGA TOUR 2K25 : 39,99 € 33,99 €

33,99 € Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 14,79 € 10,35 €

10,35 € High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 36,49 € 21,89 €

21,89 € Isekai Villain Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 20,99 € 18,89 €

18,89 € Goat Simulator 3 : 29,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Survival Kids : 49,99 € 32,49 €

32,49 € Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! : 24,99 € 18,74 €

18,74 € to a T : 18,99 € 14,24 €

14,24 € Core Keeper – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 19,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Rotwood : 28,99 € 21,74 €

21,74 € Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition : 33,99 € 23,79 €

23,79 € Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny : 49,99 € 1 9,99 €

9,99 € TOKYO SCRAMBLE : 29,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Under Par Golf Architect : 19,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Culdcept BEGINS - Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition : 49,99 € 44,99 €

44,99 € POOL ROOM BILLIARD : 9,99 € 6,99 €

6,99 € Fruit Mountain Party – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 15,99 € 12,79 €

12,79 € Sail Forth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 19,49 € 10,90 €

10,90 € Chippy&Noppo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition : 21,79 € 8,71 €

8,71 € Overrogue Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition : 15,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € SUSHI BAR MOEBIUS for Nintendo Switch 2 : 5,89 € 4,12 €

4,12 € Royal Revolt Survivors : 9,99 € 6,99 €

Jeux Nintendo Switch 1 actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop

Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder : 59,99 € 44,99 €

44,99 € Mario Strikers: Battle League Football : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Mario Golf: Super Rush : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Splatoon 3 : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Snipperclips – Les deux font la paire : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Mario vs. Donkey Kong : 49,99 € 34,99 €

34,99 € Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Kirby's Dream Buffet : 14,99 € 10,49 €

Capcom

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Ace Attorney Investigations Collection : 39,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € MONSTER HUNTER RISE: Sunbreak : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Monster Hunter Stories Collection : 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €

5,09 € MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Mega Man X Legacy Collection : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Mega Man 11 : 29,99 € 9,89 €

Spyro et Crash

Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 16,49 €

16,49 € Pack Spyro + Crash Remastered : 74,99 € 26,24 €

26,24 € Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €

Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € Red Dead Redemption : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € L.A. Noire : 49,99 € 24,99 €

Ori

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition : 19,99 4,99 €

4,99 € Ori and the Will of the Wisps : 29,99 € 7,49 €

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 1 - Définitive Edition : 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Mortal Kombat 11 : 49,99 € 4,99 €

Batman

Batman: Arkham City : 24,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Batman: Arkham Knight : 24,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Batman: Arkham Asylum : 24,99 € 9,99 €

Harry Potter

Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard : 59,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (Harry Potter: Champions de Quidditch) : 29,99 € 4,49 €

LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Collection : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 59,99 € 5,39 €

5,39 € LEGO Les Indestructibles : 59,99 € 4,79 €

4,79 € LEGO Jurassic World : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € LEGO Marvel Super Heroes : 39,99 € 4,39 €

4,39 € LEGO Voyagers : 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € LEGO Party! : 39,99 € 29,99 €

EN VRAC

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition : 18,19 € 13,64 €

13,64 € Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour : 9,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Outer Wilds : 22,99 € 13,79 €

13,79 € Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions : 49,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Disney Dreamlight Valley : 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € Little Nightmares III : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Mika and the Witch's Mountain : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Overcooked! All You Can Eat : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Méga Collection 30 jeux familiaux en 1 : 99,00 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Pikuniku : 12,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Blasphemous 2 : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Football Manager 26 Touch : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Hello Kitty Island Adventure : 39,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Grounded : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Atelier Yumia : L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée : 59,99 € 34,19 €

34,19 € Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Kao the Kangaroo : 29,99 € 3,83 €

3,83 € The Disney Afternoon Collection : 19,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Borderlands Legendary Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Moving Out : 24,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Yakuza Kiwami : 19,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle : 44,99 € 11,24 €

11,24 € Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game : 32,99 € 22,99 €

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx : 49,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Fae Farm : 44,99 € 26,99 €

26,99 € Blair Witch : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Hentai Games Collection Vol. 2 : 60,99 € 1,99€

1,99€ Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - Edition DELUXE : 79,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 : 59,99 € 29,99 €*

The Thing: Remastered : 27,99 € 15,39 €

15,39 € Human: Fall Flat : 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Don't Starve Together : 14,99 € 5,09 €

BONUS : nos coups de coeur :

Celeste : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Cult of the Lamb : 24,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € UNDERTALE : 14,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Moomintroll: La Chaleur de l'hiver : 19,50 € 15,60 €

15,60 € Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Thank Goodness You're Here! : 17,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € Among Us : 4,29 € 2,57 €

2,57 € Untitled Goose Game : 19,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition : 9,29 € 2,32 €

2,32 € Ghost Trick: Détective fantôme : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € ŌKAMI HD : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake : 24,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Blizzard Arcade Collection : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration : 39,99 € 15,99 €

​Voilà, notre petite liste est terminée, bien que loin d'être exhaustive...

Comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez et à partager vos bons plans, en commentaires.

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