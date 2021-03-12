Offres Black Friday : notre sélection de jeux en promotion sur Nintendo Switch

Comme annoncé (ici), la première vague des Offres Black Friday de la Nintendo Switch est désormais disponible sur l'eShop. On y trouve notamment EA SPORTS FC 24 et Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time pour la première fois à moitié prix ainsi que les éditions spéciales de SONIC Superstars, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Monster Hunter Rise et Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope, moins chères que leurs éditions standards.

Pour vous aider à vous y retrouver et à faire le bon choix, on vous a concocté une petite sélection, non exhaustive, dont on a le secret sachant que dès le 20 novembre prochain , d'autres jeux en promo viendront grossir la liste, notamment Super Mario Odyssey et The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild (voir ici)

Notre sélection des Offres Black Friday de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch - part 1

TÊTE DE GONDOLE

EA SPORTS FC 24 : 59,99 € 29,99 €

: 29,99 € Sonic Frontiers : 59,99 € 23,99 €

: 23,99 € Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time : 49,99 € 24,99 €

: 24,99 € No Man's Sky : 49,99 € 24,99 €

EDITIONS SPECIALES

COUPS DE COEUR

Strange Horticulture : 13,49 € 6,74 €

: 6,74 € Return to Monkey Island : 24,99 € 14,99 €

: 14,99 € The Last Campfire : 14,99 € 2,24 €

: 2,24 € Raji: An Ancient Epic : 24,99 € 8,49 €

: 8,49 € Papetura : 9,99 € 5,99 €

: 5,99 € My Friend Pedro : 19,99 € 4,99 €

: 4,99 € A Boy and His Blob : 14,99 € 9,74 €

: 9,74 € Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition : 11,99 € 5,99 €

PERSONA

Persona Collection : 89,98 € 58,48 €

: 58,48 € Persona 3 Portable : 19,99 € 12,99 €

: 12,99 € Persona 4 Golden : 19,99 € 12,99 €

LEGO

LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 59,99 € 7,19 €

LEGO Worlds : 29,99 € 4,49 €

: 4,49 € LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 17,99 €

STAR WARS

STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) : 75,70 € 56,77 €

: 56,77 € STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle : 26,49 € 11,92 €

11,92 € STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords : 14,00 € 7,00 €

: 7,00 € STAR WARS Republic Commando : 14,99 € 7,49 €

: 7,49 € STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy : 19,99 € 9,99 €

​​SHANTAE

Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition : 24,29 € 12,14 €

: 12,14 € Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut : 8,39 € 4,19 €

: 4,19 € Shantae and the Pirate's Curse : 16,22 € 8,11 €

BOUT DE CHOU

Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 59,99 € 4,79 €

: 4,79 € Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx : 49,99 € 12,49 €

: 12,49 € Under Leaves : 12,99 € 1,99 €

: 1,99 € The Smurfs: Learn and Play : 14,99 € 4,99 €

MINI PRIX

INSIDE : 19,99 € 1,99 €

: 1,99 € LIMBO : 9,99 € 0,99 €

: 0,99 € Among Us : 4,29 € 2,57 €

: 2,57 € Moonlighter : 24,99 € 2,49 €

: 2,49 € Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 : 29,99 € 4,79 €

: 4,79 € Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 : 29,99 € 4,79 €

CLASSIQUES

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster : 49,99 € 34,99 €

: 34,99 € Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €

: 5,09 € Dead Cells : 24,99 € 14,99 €

: 14,99 € Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €

: 9,89 € Little Nightmares I & II Bundle : 49,99 € 14,99 €

: 14,99 € THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake : 24,99 € 6,24 €

: 6,24 € The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 15,99 €

: 15,99 € Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 17,49 €

: 17,49 € The Pathless : 37,99 € 18,99 €

: 18,99 € Blasphemous 2 : 29,99 € 23,99 €

: 23,99 € Neon White : 21,99 € 12,99 €

: 12,99 € It Takes Two : 39,99 € 24,79 €

: 24,79 € Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy : 29,99 € 23,99 €

: 23,99 € The Wonderful 101: Remastered : 44,99 € 20,24 €

ET AUSSI

My Time at Portia : 29,99 € 5,99 €

: 5,99 € Overcooked! 2 : 16,99 € 6,79 €

: 6,79 € Summer in Mara : 19,99 € 9,99 €

: 9,99 € Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 9,99 €

: 9,99 € Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered : 39,99 € 7,99 €

: 7,99 € Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition : 19,99 € 14,99 €

: 14,99 € Lovecraftian Bundle : 74,99 € 22,49 €

: 22,49 € SD Gundam Battle Alliance : 59,99 € 17,99 €

: 17,99 € Shovel Knight Dig : 24,99 € 14,99 €

: 14,99 € Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €

Notez que des offres spéciales sont disponibles sur le My Nintendo Store avec notamment des décorations Mario pour le sapin et des bundles exclusifs- voir ici.

