Zelda Breath of The Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, New Pokémon Snap, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime Remastered... Notre sélection des nouvelles offres Black Friday sur Nintendo Switch
La seconde vague des Offres Black Friday de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch est désormais disponible. Ainsi, en plus des jeux déjà en promotion (dont on vous a fait une sélection ICI), de nouveaux titres ont droit à de belles promotions. On retrouve notamment pas mal de jeux Nintendo comme les long-sellers Super Mario Odyssey et The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild ou encore, des jeux plus récents comme Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta 3 et Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and The Lost Demon. Le Black Friday de l'eShop permet aussi d'acquérir des jeux avec leur DLC et leur pass d'extension à des prix très intéressants...
Comme toujours, pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a préparé plusieurs petites listes dans lesquelles vous devriez trouver facilement votre bonheur- à moins d'être fauché.
Notre sélection des Offres Black Friday de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch - part 2
TÊTE DE GONDOLE
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild :
69,99 €48,99 €
- Metroid Prime Remastered :
39,99 €27,99 €
- Bayonetta 3:
59,99 €39,99 €
- Super Mario Odyssey :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and The Lost Demon :
59,99 €39,99 €
- DRAGON QUEST XI S : les combattants de la destinée – Édition ultime : 5
9,99 €29,99 €
- ASTRAL CHAIN:
59,99 €39,99 €
- New Pokémon Snap:
59,99 €39,99 €
- LIVE A LIVE :
49,99 €24,99 €
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2:
59,99 €39,99 €
- Fire Emblem Engage:
59,99 €39,99 €
- Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Fae Farm :
59,99 €44,99 €
- Red Dead Redemption :
49,99 €34,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition :
59,99 €26,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim :
59,99 €29,99 €
- No Man's Sky:
49,99 €24,99 €
- Sonic Frontiers :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Dark Souls: Remastered:
39,99 €19,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1:
69,99 €48,99 €
- No More Heroes 3:
49,99 €24,99 €
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central:
39,99 €25,99 €
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered :
44,99 €20,24 €
EDITIONS SPECIALES & DELUXE
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild + Pass d'extension:
89,98 €62,98 €
- Cult of The Lamb - Cultist Edition :
29,99 €17,99 €
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - Edition Ultime :
69,99€41,99€
- Minecraft Dungeons - Edition Ultime ::
39,99 €19,99 €
- SONIC Superstars - Edition Digital Deluxe LEGO :
69,99 €48,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope - Edition Gold :
89,99 €39,59 €
- Monster Hunter RISE + Sunbreak :
69,99 €39,89 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : Anniversary Edition :
69,99 €34,99 €
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Edition Deluxe :
49,99 €24,99 €
- DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET :
74,99 €18,74 €
- DOOM Eternal - Edition Deluxe :
69,99 €17,49 €
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Edition Deluxe :
54,99 €21,99€
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - Mega Pack :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - Edition Deluxe :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Edition Digitale Deluxe :
49,99 €19,99 €
COUPS DE COEUR
- Portal : collection cubique :
18,99 €6,45 €
- Gris :
16,99€4,24€
- A Short Hike :
6,99 €4,19 €
- Restless Soul :
14,75 €3,39 €*
- Fe :
19,99 €3,99 €
- "Edna & Harvey" Bundle :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection :
9,69 €4,84 €
- Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition :
11,99 €5,99 €
- Road 96 - Full Journey : 2
6,99 €9,44 €
- Nippon Marathon :
12,99 €6,49 €
INRATABLE:
- Unravel Two :
29,99 €3,89 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - Gold Edition :
99,99€14,99€
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent :
29,99 €1,49 €.
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Super Meat Boy Forever :
15,99 €1,59 €
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour :
9,99 €2,49 €
- Plants vs. Zombies™ : La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Moving Out :
24,99€6,24€
- The Survivalists :
24,99€6,24€
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King :
24,99€12,49€
- Worms Rumble :
14,99 €2,99 €
- Lost in Random :
29,99 €3,89 €
- Cris Tales :
39,99 €3,99 €
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Ys Origin :
19,99 €5,99 €
- New Super Lucky's Tale :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Blue Fire :
19,99 €6,79 €
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Pad of Time :
37,00 €3,70 €
- Maneater :
39,99 €13,99 €
- TY, le tigre de Tasmanie 2 : Opération sauvetage HD :
27,99 €9,79 €
- Ravouka La souris scientifique :
12,99 €1,99 €
- World of Goo :
14,99 €7,49 €
- Punch Club :
14,99 €3,74 €
ET AUSSI :
- Minecraft Legends:
39,99 €19,99 €
- Untitled Goose Game :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Subnautica :
29,99 €9,89 €
- The Lara Croft Collection :
24,99 €19,99 €
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Tinykin :
24,99 €16,24 €
- The Case of the Golden Idol :
17,99 €12,59 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 :
49,99 €34,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition :
19,99 €5,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition :
59,99 €23,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt :
49,99€19,99€
- Streets of Rage 4 :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered :
39,99 €23,99€
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway : 4
9,99 €12,49 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Katana ZERO : 1
4,99 €8,99 €
- GOD EATER 3 :
59,99 €9,59 €*
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut :
8,39 €4,19 €
- My Friend Pedro :
19,99 €4,99 €
- SOL CRESTA :
39,99 €17,99 €
- WHAT THE GOLF? :
19,99 €12,99 €
- Adam's Venture: Origins :
19,99 €2,99 €
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? :
12,99 €6,49 €
ET TOUJOURS:
,
COUPS DE COEUR
- Strange Horticulture :
13,49 €6,74 €
- Return to Monkey Island :
24,99 €14,99 €
- The Last Campfire :
14,99 €2,24 €
- Raji: An Ancient Epic :
24,99 €8,49 €
- Papetura :
9,99 €5,99 €
- My Friend Pedro :
19,99 €4,99 €
- A Boy and His Blob :
14,99 €9,74 €
- Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition :
11,99 €5,99 €
PERSONA
- Persona Collection :
89,98 €58,48 €
- Persona 3 Portable :
19,99 €12,99 €
- Persona 4 Golden :
19,99 €12,99 €
LEGO
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 :
59,99 €7,19 €
- LEGO Worlds :
29,99 €4,49 €L
- LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker :
59,99 €17,99 €
STAR WARS
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) :
75,70 €56,77 €
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle :
26,49 €11,92 €
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords :
14,00 €7,00 €
- STAR WARS Republic Commando :
14,99 €7,49 €
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy :
19,99 €9,99 €
SHANTAE
- Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition :
24,29 €12,14 €
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut :
8,39 €4,19 €
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse :
16,22 €8,11 €
BOUT DE CHOU
- Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire :
59,99 €4,79 €
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx :
49,99 €12,49 €
- Under Leaves :
12,99 €1,99 €
- The Smurfs: Learn and Play :
14,99 €4,99 €
MINI PRIX
- INSIDE :
19,99 €1,99 €
- LIMBO :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Among Us :
4,29 €2,57 €
- Moonlighter :
24,99 €2,49 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 :
29,99 €4,79 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 :
29,99 €4,79 €
CLASSIQUES
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster :
49,99 €34,99 €
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen :
29,99 €5,09 €
- Dead Cells :
24,99 €14,99 €
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle :
49,99 €14,99 €
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake :
24,99 €6,24 €
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge :
24,99 €17,49 €
- The Pathless :
37,99 €18,99 €
- Blasphemous 2 :
29,99 €23,99 €
- Neon White :
21,99 €12,99 €
- It Takes Two :
39,99 €24,79 €
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy :
29,99 €23,99 €
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered :
44,99 €20,24 €
ET AUSSI
- My Time at Portia :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Overcooked! 2 :
16,99 €6,79 €
- Summer in Mara :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition :
19,99 €14,99 €
- Lovecraftian Bundle :
74,99 €22,49 €
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance :
59,99 €17,99 €
- Shovel Knight Dig :
24,99 €14,99 €
- Worms W.M.D :
29,99 €5,99 €
Notez que des offres spéciales sont disponibles sur le My Nintendo Store avec notamment des décorations Mario pour le sapin et des bundles exclusifs- voir ici.
