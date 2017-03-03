Nintendo Switch

Zelda Breath of The Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, New Pokémon Snap, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime Remastered... Notre sélection des nouvelles offres Black Friday sur Nintendo Switch

Par rifraff - Il y a 11 heures

La seconde vague des Offres Black Friday de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch est désormais disponible. Ainsi, en plus des jeux déjà en promotion (dont on vous a fait une sélection ICI), de nouveaux titres ont droit à de belles promotions. On retrouve notamment pas mal de jeux Nintendo comme les long-sellers Super Mario Odyssey et The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild ou encore, des jeux plus récents comme Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta 3 et Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and The Lost Demon. Le Black Friday de l'eShop permet aussi d'acquérir des jeux avec leur DLC et leur pass d'extension à des prix très intéressants...


Comme toujours, pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a préparé plusieurs petites listes dans lesquelles  vous devriez trouver facilement votre bonheur- à moins d'être fauché.

Notre sélection des Offres Black Friday de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch - part 2

TÊTE DE GONDOLE

  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild : 69,99 € 48,99 €
  • Metroid Prime Remastered : 39,99 € 27,99 €
  • Bayonetta 3: 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Super Mario Odyssey59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and The Lost Demon : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • DRAGON QUEST XI S : les combattants de la destinée – Édition ultime : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • ASTRAL CHAIN: 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • New Pokémon Snap: 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • LIVE A LIVE : 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Fire Emblem Engage: 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three  : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Fae Farm : 59,99 € 44,99 €
  • Red Dead Redemption : 49,99 € 34,99 €
  • EA SPORTS FC 24 : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 26,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • No Man's Sky: 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Sonic Frontiers59,99 € 23,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Dark Souls: Remastered: 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles : 59,99 € 23,99 €
  • Mortal Kombat 169,99 € 48,99 €
  • No More Heroes 3: 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Samba de Amigo: Party Central: 39,99 € 25,99 €
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered : 44,99 € 20,24 €

EDITIONS SPECIALES & DELUXE

  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild + Pass d'extension: 89,98 € 62,98 €
  • Cult of The Lamb - Cultist Edition29,99 € 17,99 €
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley - Edition Ultime : 69,99€ 41,99€
  • Minecraft Dungeons - Edition Ultime :: 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • SONIC Superstars - Edition Digital Deluxe LEGO : 69,99 € 48,99 €
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope - Edition Gold 89,99 € 39,59 €
  • Monster Hunter RISE + Sunbreak  : 69,99 € 39,89 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : Anniversary Edition 69,99 € 34,99 €
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Edition Deluxe :  49,99 € 24,99 €
  • DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET74,99 € 18,74 €
  • DOOM Eternal - Edition Deluxe : 69,99 € 17,49 €
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Edition Deluxe54,99 € 21,99€
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - Mega Pack59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - Edition Deluxe59,99 € 14,99 €
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Edition Digitale Deluxe : 49,99 € 19,99 €

COUPS DE COEUR

  • Portal : collection cubique : 18,99 € 6,45 €
  • Gris : 16,99€ 4,24€
  • A Short Hike : 6,99 € 4,19 €
  • Restless Soul : 14,75 € 3,39 €*
  • Fe : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • "Edna & Harvey" Bundle : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection : 9,69 € 4,84 €
  • Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition : 11,99 € 5,99 €
  • Road 96 - Full Journey : 26,99 € 9,44 €
  • Nippon Marathon : 12,99 € 6,49 €

INRATABLE:

  • Unravel Two : 29,99 € 3,89 €
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising - Gold Edition : 99,99€ 14,99€
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent : 29,99 € 1,49 €.
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 1,99 €
  • Super Meat Boy Forever : 15,99 € 1,59 €
  • Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour : 9,99 € 2,49 €
  • Plants vs. Zombies™ : La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Moving Out : 24,99€ 6,24€
  • The Survivalists : 24,99€ 6,24€
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King : 24,99€ 12,49€
  • Worms Rumble : 14,99 € 2,99 €
  • Lost in Random : 29,99 € 3,89 €
  • Cris Tales : 39,99 € 3,99 €
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition : 29,99 € 4,49 €
  • Ys Origin : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • New Super Lucky's Tale : 29,99 € 8,99 €
  • Blue Fire : 19,99 € 6,79 €
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Pad of Time : 37,00 € 3,70 €
  • Maneater : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • TY, le tigre de Tasmanie 2 : Opération sauvetage HD : 27,99 € 9,79 €
  • Ravouka La souris scientifique : 12,99 € 1,99 €
  • World of Goo : 14,99 € 7,49 €
  • Punch Club : 14,99 € 3,74 €

ET AUSSI :

  • Minecraft Legends: 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Untitled Goose Game : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Subnautica : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • The Lara Croft Collection : 24,99 € 19,99 €
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Tinykin : 24,99 € 16,24 €
  • The Case of the Golden Idol : 17,99 € 12,59 €
  • SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 : 49,99 € 34,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy :39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition : 59,99 € 23,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : 49,99€ 19,99€
  • Streets of Rage 4 : 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered : 39,99 € 23,99€
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway : 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Katana ZERO : 14,99 € 8,99 €
  • GOD EATER 3 : 59,99 € 9,59 €*
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut : 8,39 € 4,19 €
  • My Friend Pedro : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • SOL CRESTA : 39,99 € 17,99 €
  • WHAT THE GOLF? : 19,99 € 12,99 €
  • Adam's Venture: Origins : 19,99 € 2,99 €
  • Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? : 12,99 € 6,49 €

ET TOUJOURS:

COUPS DE COEUR

  • Strange Horticulture : 13,49 € 6,74 €
  • Return to Monkey Island : 24,99 € 14,99 €
  • The Last Campfire14,99 € 2,24 €
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic : 24,99 € 8,49 €
  • Papetura : 9,99 € 5,99 €
  • My Friend Pedro : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • A Boy and His Blob :14,99 € 9,74 €
  • Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition : 11,99 € 5,99 €

PERSONA

  • Persona Collection : 89,98 € 58,48 €
  • Persona 3 Portable : 19,99 € 12,99 €
  • Persona 4 Golden : 19,99 € 12,99 €

LEGO

  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 59,99 € 7,19 €
  • LEGO Worlds : 29,99 € 4,49 €L
  • LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 17,99 €

STAR WARS

  • STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) : 75,70 € 56,77 €
  • STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle : 26,49 € 11,92 €
  • STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords : 14,00 € 7,00 €
  • STAR WARS Republic Commando : 14,99 € 7,49 €
  • STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy : 19,99 € 9,99 €

​​SHANTAE

  • Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition : 24,29 € 12,14 €
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut : 8,39 € 4,19 €
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse : 16,22 € 8,11 €

BOUT DE CHOU

  • Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 59,99 € 4,79 €
  • Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx : 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Under Leaves : 12,99 € 1,99 €
  • The Smurfs: Learn and Play : 14,99 € 4,99 €

MINI PRIX

  • INSIDE : 19,99 € 1,99 €
  • LIMBO 9,99 € 0,99 €
  • Among Us 4,29 € 2,57 €
  • Moonlighter : 24,99 € 2,49 €
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 :29,99 € 4,79 €
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 : 29,99 € 4,79 €

CLASSIQUES

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster : 49,99 € 34,99 €
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €
  • Dead Cells : 24,99 € 14,99 €
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Little Nightmares I & II Bundle : 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake : 24,99 € 6,24 €
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 17,49 €
  • The Pathless : 37,99 € 18,99 €
  • Blasphemous 2 : 29,99 € 23,99 €
  • Neon White21,99 € 12,99 €
  • It Takes Two :  39,99 € 24,79 €
  • Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy : 29,99 € 23,99 €
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered : 44,99 € 20,24 €

ET AUSSI

  • My Time at Portia29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Overcooked! 2 : 16,99 € 6,79 €
  • Summer in Mara : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition : 19,99 € 14,99 €
  • Lovecraftian Bundle : 74,99 € 22,49 €
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance : 59,99 € 17,99 €
  • Shovel Knight Dig : 24,99 € 14,99 €
  • Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €

Notez que des offres spéciales sont disponibles sur le My Nintendo Store avec notamment des décorations Mario pour le sapin et des bundles exclusifs- voir ici.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
Nintendo
Nintendo

  • 03 mars 2017
  • 03 mars 2017
  • 03 mars 2017
Super Mario Odyssey

  • 27 octobre 2017
  • novembre 2017
  • novembre 2017
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Nintendo
Monolith Software

  • 01 décembre 2017
  • 01 décembre 2017
  • 01 décembre 2017
Bayonetta 3
Nintendo
PlatinumGames

  • 28 octobre 2022
  • 28 octobre 2022
  • 28 octobre 2022
Astral Chain
Nintendo
PlatinumGames

  • 30 août 2019
  • 30 août 2019
  • 30 août 2019
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Ubisoft

  • 03 décembre 2020
  • 03 décembre 2020
  • Inconnue
Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau
Nintendo
Koei Tecmo

  • 20 novembre 2020
  • 20 novembre 2020
  • Inconnue
Fire Emblem Engage
Nintendo
Intelligent Systems

  • 20 janvier 2023
  • Inconnue
  • Inconnue
Bayonetta Origins : Cereza and The Lost Demon
Nintendo / Sega
Platinum Games

  • 17 mars 2023
  • 17 mars 2023
  • 17 mars 2023
Metroid Prime Remastered
Nintendo
Retro Studios

  • 09 février 2023
  • 09 février 2023
  • 09 février 2023

