Animal Crossing : New Horizons : tous les détails sur le coffret collector reprenant toutes les musiques du jeu et les chansons de Kéké Laglisse
Si vous êtes fan d'Animal Crossing : New Horizons, vous devez aussi fatalement apprécier sa bande son. Bien que discrète, la bande son du jeu se révèle au fil des parties particulièrement enivrante et riche, avec des tas de morceaux à même de s'adapter à toutes les situations par tous les temps et toutes les saisons. Pour prolonger le plaisir et rester dans l'ambiance du jeu même lorsqu'on ne joue plus, à partir de la fin du mois, vous allez pouvoir retrouver toute la magie du jeu grâce à un coffret collector de près de 7 CD compilant toute la bande originale du jeu culte de Nintendo. Au programme 4 CD reprenant l'intégralité des musiques d'ambiance du jeu + 3 CD dédiés aux chansons de la star Kéké Laglisse. Pour l'instant uniquement annoncé au Japon, le jeu est déjà en rupture de stock en import sur Amazon mais reste dispo en précommande sur Play-Asia pour moins de 90€.
Pour être complet, retrouvez ci-dessous la liste (en anglais) de tous les morceaux disponibles sur les 7 CD. Retrouvez, en prime, les premiers visuels du coffret collector.
Liste (en anglais) des morceaux disponible sur les 7 CD du coffret collector d'Animal Crossing : New Horizons
DISC 1
1. Opening Theme
2. 0 am (fine weather)
3. 1 am (fine weather)
4. 2 am (fine weather)
5. 3 am (fine weather)
6. 4 am (fine weather)
7. 5 am (fine weather)
8. 6 am (fine weather)
9. 7 am (fine weather)
10. 8 am (fine weather)
11. 9 am (fine weather)
12. 10 am (fine weather)
13. 11 am (fine weather)
14. 0 pm (fine weather)
15. 1 pm (fine weather)
16. 2 pm (fine weather)
17. 3 pm (fine weather)
18. 4 pm (fine weather)
19. 5 pm (fine weather)
20. 6 pm (fine weather)
21. 7 pm (fine weather)
22. 8 pm (fine weather)
23. 9 pm (fine weather)
24. 10 pm (fine weather)
25. 11 pm (fine weather)
DISC 2
1. 0 am (rainy weather)
2. 1 am (rainy weather)
3. 2 am (rainy weather)
4. 3 am (rainy weather)
5. 4 am (rainy weather)
6. 5 am (rainy weather)
7. 6 am (rainy weather)
8. 7 am (rainy weather)
9. 8 am (rainy weather)
10. 9 am (rainy weather)
11. 10 am (rainy weather)
12. 11 am (rainy weather)
13. 0 pm (rainy weather)
14. 1 pm (rainy weather)
15. 2 pm (rainy weather)
16. 3 pm (rainy weather)
17. 4 pm (rainy weather)
18. 5 pm (rainy weather)
19. 6 pm (rainy weather)
20. 7 pm (rainy weather)
21. 8 pm (rainy weather)
22. 9 pm (rainy weather)
23. 10 pm (rainy weather)
24. 11 pm (rainy weather)
25. 0 am (snowy weather)
26. 1 am (snowy weather)
27. 2 am (snowy weather)
28. 3 am (snowy weather)
29. 4 am (snowy weather)
30. 5 am (snowy weather)
31. 6 am (snowy weather)
32. 7 am (snowy weather)
33. 8 am (snowy weather)
34. 9 am (snowy weather)
35. 10 am (snowy weather)
36. 11 am (snowy weather)
37. 0 pm (snowy weather)
38. 1 pm (snowy weather)
39. 2 pm (snowy weather)
40. 3 pm (snowy weather)
41. 4 pm (snowy weather)
42. 5 pm (snowy weather)
43. 6 pm (snowy weather)
44. 7 pm (snowy weather)
45. 8 pm (snowy weather)
46. 9 pm (snowy weather)
47. 10 pm (snowy weather)
48. 11 pm (snowy weather)
DISC 3
1. Information Desk (Tent)
2. Information Desk
3. Blathers Tent
4. Museum (Entrance)
5. Museum (Fish Room)
6. Museum (Insect Room)
7. Museum (Fossil Room)
8. Museum (Art Room)
9. Airport Lobby (Speaker version)
10. Airport Lobby (Full Sound version)
11. Able Sisters
12. Tanuki Shop (Small)
13. Tanuki Shop (Big)
14. Tanuki Shop (Before Closing)
15. Inari Market
16. Dreaming
17. Island Life Orientation 1
18. Island Life Orientation 2
19. Island Life Orientation 3
20. Island Life Orientation 4 (Campfire Evening)
21. Island Life Orientation 5 (fine weather)
22. Island Life Orientation 5 (rainy weather)
23. Island Life Orientation 5 (snowy weather)
24. Island Life Orientation 6 (fine weather)
25. Island Life Orientation 6 (rainy weather)
26. Island Life Orientation 6 (snowy weather)
27. Island Life Orientation 7 (fine weather)
28. Island Life Orientation 7 (rainy weather)
29. Island Life Orientation 7 (snowy weather)
30. Isolated Island Noon(fine weather)
31. Isolated Island Noon (rainy weather)
32. Isolated Island Noon (snowy weather)
33. Isolated Island Evening (fine weather)
34. Isolated Island Evening (rainy weather)
35. Isolated Island Evening (snowy weather)
DISC 4
1. Tournament (in progress)
2. Tournament (joining)
3. Easter
4. June Bride (Reese & Cyrus)
5. June Bride (Party)
6. Fireworks Tournament
7. Halloween
8. Thanksgiving Day
9. Thanksgiving Day (Cooking Start)
10. Thanksgiving Day (Cooking Complete)
11. Christmas (snowy weather)
12. Christmas (fine weather)
13. Countdown (11 pm)
14. Countdown (11:30 pm)
15. Countdown (11:50 pm)
16. Countdown (11:55 pm)
17. New Year (HappyNewYear)
18. New Year (0 am)
19. New Year (2 am)
20. New Year's Day;
21. Carnival
22. Carnival Kimedance (Normal)
23. Carnival Kimedance (Complete)
24. Tanuki Immigration Procedure Counter
25. K.K. Slider Dream
26. Island Broadcasting (Tom Nook)
27. Island Broadcasting (Isabelle)
28. Institution Completion Ceremony
29. Outing (DAL Fanfare)
30. Outing (In-flight broadcasting)
31. Outing (Waiting)
32. Outing (Meeting)
33. Outing (Farewell)
34.！Urgency Escape Service
35. amiibo invitation
36. Chased by Bee
37. Stung by Bee
38. Stung by Scorpion・Tarantula
39. Get Fanfare
40. Complete Fanfare
41. Radio Jingle (Morning 1)
42. Radio Jingle (Morning 2)
43. Radio Jingle (Morning 3)
44. Radio Jingle (Morning 4)
45. Radio Jingle (Morning 5)
46. Radio Jingle (Morning 6)
47. Radio Jingle (Noon 1)
48. Radio Jingle (Noon 2)
49. Radio Jingle (Noon 3)
50. Radio Jingle (Noon 4)
51. Radio Jingle (Noon 5)
52. Radio Jingle (Noon 6)
53. Radio Jingle (Evening 1)
54. Radio Jingle (Evening 2)
55. Radio Jingle (Evening 3)
56. Radio Jingle (Evening 4)
57. Radio Jingle (Evening 5)
58. Radio Jingle (Evening 6)
59. Radio Jingle (Easter)
60. Radio Jingle (Halloween)
61. Radio Jingle (Thanksgiving Day)
62. Radio Jingle (Christmas)
63. Radio Jingle (Countdown)
64. Radio Jingle (Carnival)
65. Opening Theme (Remote Performance) (Bonus Track)
DISC 5
1. Urban K.K.
2. Irish Song
3. Mountain Song
4. Aloha K.K.
5. Utatane no Yume
6. Electric Song
7. Osanpo
8. Ototoi
9. Only Me
10. Kangaechū
11. Happy Birthday to You
12. K.K. Idol
13. K.K. Afro
14. K.K. Western
15. K.K. Enka
16. K.K. Folk
17. K.K. Gamelan
18. K.K. Calypso
19. K.K. Country
20. K.K. Groove
21. K.K. Detective
22. K.K. Gospel
23. K.K. Salsa
24. K.K. Samba
25. K.K. Hymn
26. K.K. Jazz
27. K.K. Jongara
28. K.K. Swing
29. K.K. Ska
30. K.K. Sensei
31. K.K. Soul
32. K.K. Song
DISC 6
1. K.K. Daimyō
2. K.K. Tango
3. K.K. China
4. K.K. Dixie
5. K.K. Disco
6. K.K. Synth
7. K.K. Etude
8. K.K. Sonata
9. K.K. Milonga
10. K.K. Rock 'n Roll
11. K.K. House
12. K.K. Ballade
13. K.K. Paris
14. K.K. Hollywood
15. K.K. Parade
16. K.K. Rockabilly
17. K.K. Funk
18. K.K. Fusion
19. K.K. Flamenco
20. K.K. Blues
21. K.K. Bossa
22. K.K. Bolero
23. K.K. March
24. K.K. Maharaja
25. K.K. Maria
26. K.K. Mambo
27. K.K. Folk
28. K.K. Metal
29. K.K. Lovesong
30. K.K. Lullaby
31. K.K. Reggae
32. K.K. Rock
DISC 7
1. K.K. Roma
2. K.K. Waltz
3. Cossack Song
4. Kowai Song
5. Sayonara
6. Shōwa K.K. Kayō
7. Senior K.K.
8. Daisuki
9. Techno Beat
10. Dōbutsu no Shima
11.Dōbutsu no Machi
12. Drive
13. Drum & Bass
14. Turkey Song
15.Napolitan
16. Nami Nami
17. Nidanzaka
18. New Orleans Song
19. Hello K.K.
20. Spring Blossoms
21. Marine Song 2001
22. Blue Onigiri
23. Peru Song
24. Hōrō
25. Boku no Basho
26. Minimal Ongaku
27. Minna Atsumare
28. Mori no Seikatsu
29. Eurobeat
30. Yuke! K.K. Rider
31. Ragtim
