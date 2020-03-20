Animal Crossing : New Horizons : tous les détails sur le coffret collector reprenant toutes les musiques du jeu et les chansons de Kéké Laglisse

Si vous êtes fan d'Animal Crossing : New Horizons, vous devez aussi fatalement apprécier sa bande son. Bien que discrète, la bande son du jeu se révèle au fil des parties particulièrement enivrante et riche, avec des tas de morceaux à même de s'adapter à toutes les situations par tous les temps et toutes les saisons. Pour prolonger le plaisir et rester dans l'ambiance du jeu même lorsqu'on ne joue plus, à partir de la fin du mois, vous allez pouvoir retrouver toute la magie du jeu grâce à un coffret collector de près de 7 CD compilant toute la bande originale du jeu culte de Nintendo. Au programme 4 CD reprenant l'intégralité des musiques d'ambiance du jeu + 3 CD dédiés aux chansons de la star Kéké Laglisse. Pour l'instant uniquement annoncé au Japon, le jeu est déjà en rupture de stock en import sur Amazon mais reste dispo en précommande sur Play-Asia pour moins de 90€ .

Pour être complet, retrouvez ci-dessous la liste (en anglais) de tous les morceaux disponibles sur les 7 CD . Retrouvez, en prime, les premiers visuels du coffret collector.

Liste (en anglais) des morceaux disponible sur les 7 CD du coffret collector d'Animal Crossing : New Horizons

DISC 1



1. Opening Theme

2. 0 am (fine weather)

3. 1 am (fine weather)

4. 2 am (fine weather)

5. 3 am (fine weather)

6. 4 am (fine weather)

7. 5 am (fine weather)

8. 6 am (fine weather)

9. 7 am (fine weather)

10. 8 am (fine weather)

11. 9 am (fine weather)

12. 10 am (fine weather)

13. 11 am (fine weather)

14. 0 pm (fine weather)

15. 1 pm (fine weather)

16. 2 pm (fine weather)

17. 3 pm (fine weather)

18. 4 pm (fine weather)

19. 5 pm (fine weather)

20. 6 pm (fine weather)

21. 7 pm (fine weather)

22. 8 pm (fine weather)

23. 9 pm (fine weather)

24. 10 pm (fine weather)

25. 11 pm (fine weather)



DISC 2



1. 0 am (rainy weather)

2. 1 am (rainy weather)

3. 2 am (rainy weather)

4. 3 am (rainy weather)

5. 4 am (rainy weather)

6. 5 am (rainy weather)

7. 6 am (rainy weather)

8. 7 am (rainy weather)

9. 8 am (rainy weather)

10. 9 am (rainy weather)

11. 10 am (rainy weather)

12. 11 am (rainy weather)

13. 0 pm (rainy weather)

14. 1 pm (rainy weather)

15. 2 pm (rainy weather)

16. 3 pm (rainy weather)

17. 4 pm (rainy weather)

18. 5 pm (rainy weather)

19. 6 pm (rainy weather)

20. 7 pm (rainy weather)

21. 8 pm (rainy weather)

22. 9 pm (rainy weather)

23. 10 pm (rainy weather)

24. 11 pm (rainy weather)

25. 0 am (snowy weather)

26. 1 am (snowy weather)

27. 2 am (snowy weather)

28. 3 am (snowy weather)

29. 4 am (snowy weather)

30. 5 am (snowy weather)

31. 6 am (snowy weather)

32. 7 am (snowy weather)

33. 8 am (snowy weather)

34. 9 am (snowy weather)

35. 10 am (snowy weather)

36. 11 am (snowy weather)

37. 0 pm (snowy weather)

38. 1 pm (snowy weather)

39. 2 pm (snowy weather)

40. 3 pm (snowy weather)

41. 4 pm (snowy weather)

42. 5 pm (snowy weather)

43. 6 pm (snowy weather)

44. 7 pm (snowy weather)

45. 8 pm (snowy weather)

46. 9 pm (snowy weather)

47. 10 pm (snowy weather)

48. 11 pm (snowy weather)



DISC 3



1. Information Desk (Tent)

2. Information Desk

3. Blathers Tent

4. Museum (Entrance)

5. Museum (Fish Room)

6. Museum (Insect Room)

7. Museum (Fossil Room)

8. Museum (Art Room)

9. Airport Lobby (Speaker version)

10. Airport Lobby (Full Sound version)

11. Able Sisters

12. Tanuki Shop (Small)

13. Tanuki Shop (Big)

14. Tanuki Shop (Before Closing)

15. Inari Market

16. Dreaming

17. Island Life Orientation 1

18. Island Life Orientation 2

19. Island Life Orientation 3

20. Island Life Orientation 4 (Campfire Evening)

21. Island Life Orientation 5 (fine weather)

22. Island Life Orientation 5 (rainy weather)

23. Island Life Orientation 5 (snowy weather)

24. Island Life Orientation 6 (fine weather)

25. Island Life Orientation 6 (rainy weather)

26. Island Life Orientation 6 (snowy weather)

27. Island Life Orientation 7 (fine weather)

28. Island Life Orientation 7 (rainy weather)

29. Island Life Orientation 7 (snowy weather)

30. Isolated Island Noon(fine weather)

31. Isolated Island Noon (rainy weather)

32. Isolated Island Noon (snowy weather)

33. Isolated Island Evening (fine weather)

34. Isolated Island Evening (rainy weather)

35. Isolated Island Evening (snowy weather)



DISC 4



1. Tournament (in progress)

2. Tournament (joining)

3. Easter

4. June Bride (Reese & Cyrus)

5. June Bride (Party)

6. Fireworks Tournament

7. Halloween

8. Thanksgiving Day

9. Thanksgiving Day (Cooking Start)

10. Thanksgiving Day (Cooking Complete)

11. Christmas (snowy weather)

12. Christmas (fine weather)

13. Countdown (11 pm)

14. Countdown (11:30 pm)

15. Countdown (11:50 pm)

16. Countdown (11:55 pm)

17. New Year (HappyNewYear)

18. New Year (0 am)

19. New Year (2 am)

20. New Year's Day;

21. Carnival

22. Carnival Kimedance (Normal)

23. Carnival Kimedance (Complete)

24. Tanuki Immigration Procedure Counter

25. K.K. Slider Dream

26. Island Broadcasting (Tom Nook)

27. Island Broadcasting (Isabelle)

28. Institution Completion Ceremony

29. Outing (DAL Fanfare)

30. Outing (In-flight broadcasting)

31. Outing (Waiting)

32. Outing (Meeting)

33. Outing (Farewell)

34.！Urgency Escape Service

35. amiibo invitation

36. Chased by Bee

37. Stung by Bee

38. Stung by Scorpion・Tarantula

39. Get Fanfare

40. Complete Fanfare

41. Radio Jingle (Morning 1)

42. Radio Jingle (Morning 2)

43. Radio Jingle (Morning 3)

44. Radio Jingle (Morning 4)

45. Radio Jingle (Morning 5)

46. Radio Jingle (Morning 6)

47. Radio Jingle (Noon 1)

48. Radio Jingle (Noon 2)

49. Radio Jingle (Noon 3)

50. Radio Jingle (Noon 4)

51. Radio Jingle (Noon 5)

52. Radio Jingle (Noon 6)

53. Radio Jingle (Evening 1)

54. Radio Jingle (Evening 2)

55. Radio Jingle (Evening 3)

56. Radio Jingle (Evening 4)

57. Radio Jingle (Evening 5)

58. Radio Jingle (Evening 6)

59. Radio Jingle (Easter)

60. Radio Jingle (Halloween)

61. Radio Jingle (Thanksgiving Day)

62. Radio Jingle (Christmas)

63. Radio Jingle (Countdown)

64. Radio Jingle (Carnival)

65. Opening Theme (Remote Performance) (Bonus Track)



DISC 5



1. Urban K.K.

2. Irish Song

3. Mountain Song

4. Aloha K.K.

5. Utatane no Yume

6. Electric Song

7. Osanpo

8. Ototoi

9. Only Me

10. Kangaechū

11. Happy Birthday to You

12. K.K. Idol

13. K.K. Afro

14. K.K. Western

15. K.K. Enka

16. K.K. Folk

17. K.K. Gamelan

18. K.K. Calypso

19. K.K. Country

20. K.K. Groove

21. K.K. Detective

22. K.K. Gospel

23. K.K. Salsa

24. K.K. Samba

25. K.K. Hymn

26. K.K. Jazz

27. K.K. Jongara

28. K.K. Swing

29. K.K. Ska

30. K.K. Sensei

31. K.K. Soul

32. K.K. Song



DISC 6



1. K.K. Daimyō

2. K.K. Tango

3. K.K. China

4. K.K. Dixie

5. K.K. Disco

6. K.K. Synth

7. K.K. Etude

8. K.K. Sonata

9. K.K. Milonga

10. K.K. Rock 'n Roll

11. K.K. House

12. K.K. Ballade

13. K.K. Paris

14. K.K. Hollywood

15. K.K. Parade

16. K.K. Rockabilly

17. K.K. Funk

18. K.K. Fusion

19. K.K. Flamenco

20. K.K. Blues

21. K.K. Bossa

22. K.K. Bolero

23. K.K. March

24. K.K. Maharaja

25. K.K. Maria

26. K.K. Mambo

27. K.K. Folk

28. K.K. Metal

29. K.K. Lovesong

30. K.K. Lullaby

31. K.K. Reggae

32. K.K. Rock



DISC 7



1. K.K. Roma

2. K.K. Waltz

3. Cossack Song

4. Kowai Song

5. Sayonara

6. Shōwa K.K. Kayō

7. Senior K.K.

8. Daisuki

9. Techno Beat

10. Dōbutsu no Shima

11.Dōbutsu no Machi

12. Drive

13. Drum & Bass

14. Turkey Song

15.Napolitan

16. Nami Nami

17. Nidanzaka

18. New Orleans Song

19. Hello K.K.

20. Spring Blossoms

21. Marine Song 2001

22. Blue Onigiri

23. Peru Song

24. Hōrō

25. Boku no Basho

26. Minimal Ongaku

27. Minna Atsumare

28. Mori no Seikatsu

29. Eurobeat

30. Yuke! K.K. Rider

31. Ragtim

Pour tout savoir sur Animal Crossing : New Horizons, retrouvez notre test complet en CLIQUANT ICI et rendez-vous sur nos news précédentes en CLIQUANT LA. Voir aussi nos vidéos exclusives en CLIQUANT ICI et LA.