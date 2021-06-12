Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch : découvrez une sélection de près de 200 jeux en promotion jusqu'à - 75% sur l'eShop

Suite à l'E3 2021 (dont vous pouvez retrouver les annonces de Nintendo ICI)  Nintendo a lancé une campagne de promotion sur l'eShop permettant d'acheter les versions numériques de dizaines de grands jeux à prix "réduits" jusqu'à moins 75% selon les cas. L'occasion de récupérer quelques pépites et même, parfois, d'oser prendre des titres improbables comme Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (quoique 6€ c'est peut-être encore un peu cher !) Parmi les jeux en promotion, on trouve évidemment des gros jeux notamment The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ou encore Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Kingdom Battle mais aussi des plus "petits" comme Part Time UFO ou encore What Remains of Edith Finch. Le choix est immense ! Pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a fait des petites listes non exhaustives- loin de là qui peut-être, on l'espère, vous donneront envie de découvrir des jeux.

Retrouvez tous les jeux en promotion sur l'eShop sur le site officiel de Nintendo. Comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous partager vos bons plans.

  • Jeux Nintendo : les "grands" jeux Nintendo à prix (plus ou moins) réduits 
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 69,99 € 48,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 39,99 € 27,99 €
  • 1-2-Switch 49,99 € 34,99 €

Nos coups de cœur ! A petit prix, on les aime encore plus !

  • Flashback 14,99 € 0,99 €
  • Syberia 1 & 2 34,99 € 2,33 €
  • Among Us 4,29 € 3,00 €
  • Part Time UFO 8,99 € 6,29 €
  • GRIS 16,99 € 6,79 €
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror 24,99 € 4,99 €
  • LIMBO 9,99 € 1,99 €
  • Hotline Miami Collection 24,99 € 6,24 €
  • What Remains of Edith Finch 19,99 € 7,99 €
  • The Last Campfire 14,99 € 7,49 €
  • Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • LEGO City Undercover 59,99 € 14,99 €
  • Pikuniku 12,99 € 3,89 €
  • The Gardens Between 19,99 € 4,59
  • Journey to the Savage Planet 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition 34,99 € 8,39 €

Moins de 5€ Même nul, à ce prix là on prend

  • Notes 9,99 € 1,97 €
  • Urban Flow 14,99 € 1,49 €
  • Dex 19,99 € 1,99 €
  • Metro: Last Light Redux 24,99 € 2,49 €
  • Classic Solitaire 4,99 € 2,49 €
  • Bastion 12,49 € 2,49 €
  • Super Meat Boy 12,99 € 5,19 €
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • INSIDE19,99 € 4,99 €
  • NBA 2K21 À partir de: 59,99 € 4,79 €
  • Super Bomberman R 29,99 € 4,49 €
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition : 39,99 € 3,99 €
  • Transistor 16,79 € 3,35 €
  • Fatum Betula 5,49 € 3,29 €
  • Contra Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • The First Tree 9,99 € 2,49 €
  • UNO 9,99 € 3,99 €
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • SEGA AGES Shinobi 6,99 € 3,00 €
  • Oxenfree 9,99 € 2,99 €
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride 14,99 € 1,49 €
  • Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • RUINER 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection 13,99 € 1,67 €
  • Furi 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Retro Game Pack 4,99 € 0,99 €
  • SEGA AGES Out Run 6,99 € 3,00 €
  • Save Farty 14,99 € 2,99 €
  • SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 6,99 € 3,98 €
  • EXORDER 12,99 € 0,99 €
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • FUN! FUN! Animal Park 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • CONTRA ROGUE CORPS 39,99 € 3,99 €
  • The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! 24,99 € 2,49 €
  • DOOM 3 9,99 € 4,99 €
  • Overlanders 22,99 € 0,99 €
  • Ghost Parade 39,99 € 3,99 €
  • Harvest Life 24,99 € 4,99 €

Sélection à moins de 10€ - A ne pas manquer !

  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • The Messenger 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Outlast 2 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 19,99 € 7,99€
  • Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 20,00 € 6,00 €
  • Valkyria Chronicles 19,99 € 6,99 €
  • BioShock Remastered 19,99 € 7,99 €
  • My Friend Pedro 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition 49,99 € 7,49 €
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Dragon's Lair Trilogy 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Golf Story 14,99 € 7,49 €
  • Metro 2033 Redux 24,99 € 8,74 €
  • Indivisible 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • LUMINES REMASTERED 14,99 € 5,99 €
  • Trials Rising 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition 14,99 € 9,74 €
  • FINAL FANTASY VII 15,99 € 7,99 €
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil 17,59 € 8,79 €
  • Devil May Cry 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse 16,22 € 8,11 €
  • Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch™ Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Turok 17,59 € 8,79 €
  • Fort Boyard 14,99 € 5,99 €
  • Enter the Gungeon 14,99 € 7,49 €
  • Katana ZERO 14,99 € 8,99 €
  • Sine Mora EX 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 19,99 € 7,99 €
  • Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Sports Party 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Oceanhorn - Monster of Uncharted Seas 14,99 € 5,99 €
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • John Wick Hex 19,99 € 9,99 €

Sélection à moins de 20€

  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes  29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition 24,29 € 12,14 €
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • Mega Man 11 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • GOD EATER 3 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • The Sinking City 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité 39,99 € 14,79 €
  • Blue Fire 19,99 € 13,99 €
  • ABZU 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition 59,99 11,99 €
  • Hades 24,99 € 17,49 €
  • FINAL FANTASY IX 20,99 € 10,49 €
  • FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES  Remastered Edition 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • L'AVENTURE LAYTON™: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Dead by Daylight 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • GRANDIA HD Collection 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda 24,99 € 17,49 €
  • SEGA Mega Drive Classics  29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Sonic Mania 19,99 € 12,99 €
  • Dead Cells 24,99 € 14,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy  39,99 € 19,99 €
  • South Park : L’Annale du Destin 59,99 € 14,99 €
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Just Dance 2020 59,99 € 19,79 €
  • The Outer Worlds À partir de: 24,99 € 19,99 €
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI  49,99 € 16,49 €
  • Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition 19,99 € 11,99 €
  • Serious Sam Collection 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • XCOM® 2 Collection 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • Collection of Mana 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 39,99 €13,99 €
  • BioShock: The Collection 49,99 € 19,99 €
  • Alien: Isolation : 34,99 € 17,49 €
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Mortal Kombat 11 49,99 € 19,99 €
  • LEGO DC Super-Vilains 59,99 € 17,99 €
  • LEGO Jurassic World 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Adam's Venture : Origins 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Little Dragons Café 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • Cartoon Network Adventure Time : Les pirates de la terre de Ooo 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Hello Neighbor 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Empire of Sin 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • Aragami : Shadow Edition 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Call of Cthulhu 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game19,99 € 9,99 €
  • FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered 39,99 € 14,79 €
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 29,99 € 16,49 €
  • Darksiders Genesis 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Blizzard Arcade Collection À partir de: 19,99 € 14,99 €
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town 24,99 € 19,99 €
  • a Pat’ Patrouille En mission ! 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • VAMPYR 49,99 € 17,49 €
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 14,99 € 10,04 €
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Deadly Premonition Origins 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • L’Âge de Glace : La folle aventure de Scrat 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • A Hat in Time 27,99 € 16,79 €

Sélection - Jeux divers et variés au dessus de 20€

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 39,99 € 23,99 €
  • Catherine: Full Body 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Little Nightmares II 29,99 € 23,99 €
  • Persona 5 Strikers 59,99 € 41,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 59,99 € 35,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition 59,99 € 32,99 €
  • OCTOPATH TRAVELER 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Just Dance 2021 59,99 € 34,79 €
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time 49,99 € 37,49 €
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town 49,99 € 34,99 €
  • Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • La Pat' Patrouille: Mighty Pups Sauve La Grande Vallée 39,99 € 23,99 €
  • L.A. Noire 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • TRIALS of MANA 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 49,99e 24,99 €
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix 39,99 € 29,99 €
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R 20,99 € 10,49 €ONINAKI 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated 29,99 € 20,99 €
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition  59,99 € 23,99 €
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town 39,99 € 27,99 €
  • SNACK WORLD: MORDUS DE DONJONS – GOLD 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • New Super Lucky's Tale 29,99 € 20,99 €
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered 44,99 € 30,59 €
  • TY, le tigre de Tasmanie™2 : Opération sauvetage HD  27,99 € 23,20 €
  • FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • River City Girls 29,99 € 20,99 €
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus  59,99 € 29,99 €
