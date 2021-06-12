Nintendo Switch : découvrez une sélection de près de 200 jeux en promotion jusqu'à - 75% sur l'eShop

Suite à l'E3 2021 (dont vous pouvez retrouver les annonces de Nintendo ICI) Nintendo a lancé une campagne de promotion sur l'eShop permettant d'acheter les versions numériques de dizaines de grands jeux à prix "réduits" jusqu'à moins 75% selon les cas. L'occasion de récupérer quelques pépites et même, parfois, d'oser prendre des titres improbables comme Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (quoique 6€ c'est peut-être encore un peu cher !) Parmi les jeux en promotion, on trouve évidemment des gros jeux notamment The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ou encore Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Kingdom Battle mais aussi des plus "petits" comme Part Time UFO ou encore What Remains of Edith Finch. Le choix est immense ! Pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a fait des petites listes non exhaustives- loin de là qui peut-être, on l'espère, vous donneront envie de découvrir des jeux.

Retrouvez tous les jeux en promotion sur l'eShop sur le site officiel de Nintendo. Comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous partager vos bons plans.

Jeux Nintendo : les "grands" jeux Nintendo à prix (plus ou moins) réduits

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 69,99 € 48,99 €

48,99 € Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Fire Emblem: Three Houses 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Pikmin 3 Deluxe 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € 1-2-Switch 49,99 € 34,99 €

Nos coups de cœur ! A petit prix, on les aime encore plus !

Flashback 14,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Syberia 1 & 2 34,99 € 2,33 €

2,33 € Among Us 4,29 € 3,00 €

Part Time UFO 8,99 € 6,29 €

6,29 € GRIS 16,99 € 6,79 €

6,79 € Outlast: Bundle of Terror 24,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € LIMBO 9,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Hotline Miami Collection 24,99 € 6,24 €

6,24 € What Remains of Edith Finch 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € The Last Campfire 14,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € LEGO City Undercover 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Pikuniku 12,99 € 3,89 €

€ 3,89 € The Gardens Between 19,99 € 4,59

4,59 Journey to the Savage Planet 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Little Nightmares Complete Edition 34,99 € 8,39 €

Moins de 5€ Même nul, à ce prix là on prend

Notes 9,99 € 1,97 €

Urban Flow 14,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Dex 19,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Metro: Last Light Redux 24,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Classic Solitaire 4,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Bastion 12,49 € 2,49 €

2,49 € Super Meat Boy 12,99 € 5,19 €

5,19 € Castlevania Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € INSIDE1 9,99 € 4,99 €

€ 4,99 € NBA 2K21 À partir de: 59,99 € 4,79 €

4,79 € Super Bomberman R 29,99 € 4,49 €

4,49 € This War of Mine: Complete Edition : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Transistor 16,79 € 3,35 €

3,35 € Fatum Betula 5,49 € 3,29 €

3,29 € Contra Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € The First Tree 9,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € UNO 9,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € SEGA AGES Shinobi 6,99 € 3,00 €

3,00 € Oxenfree 9,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride 14,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € RUINER 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection 13,99 € 1,67 €

1,67 € Furi 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Retro Game Pack 4,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € SEGA AGES Out Run 6,99 € 3,00 €

3,00 € Save Farty 14,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 6,99 € 3,98 €

3,98 € EXORDER 12,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Mark of the Ninja: Remastered 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € FUN! FUN! Animal Park 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € CONTRA ROGUE CORPS 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! 24,99 € 2,49 €

2,49 € DOOM 3 9,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Overlanders 22,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Ghost Parade 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Harvest Life 24,99 € 4,99 €

Sélection à moins de 10€ - A ne pas manquer !

DRAGON BALL FighterZ 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € The Messenger 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Outlast 2 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 19,99 € 7,99€

7,99€ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 20,00 € 6,00 €

6,00 € Valkyria Chronicles 19,99 € 6,99 €

6,99 € BioShock Remastered 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € My Friend Pedro 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition 49,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Dragon's Lair Trilogy 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Child of Light Ultimate Edition 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Golf Story 14,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Metro 2033 Redux 24,99 € 8,74 €

8,74 € Indivisible 2 9,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € LUMINES REMASTERED 14,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Trials Rising 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Mega Man X Legacy Collection 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition 14,99 € 9,74 €

9,74 € FINAL FANTASY VII 15,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Turok 2: Seeds of Evil 17,59 € 8,79 €

8,79 € Devil May Cry 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Shantae and the Pirate's Curse 16,22 € 8,11 €

8,11 € Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch™ Edition 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Turok 17,59 € 8,79 €

8,79 € Fort Boyard 14,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Enter the Gungeon 14,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Katana ZERO 14,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € Sine Mora EX 29,99 € 5,99 €

€ 5,99 € Trivial Pursuit Live! 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Sports Party 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Oceanhorn - Monster of Uncharted Seas 14,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € John Wick Hex 19,99 € 9,99 €

Sélection à moins de 20€

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition 49,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Valkyria Chronicles 4 39,99 € 13,99 €

Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition 24,29 € 12,14 €

12,14 € Trine: Ultimate Collection 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Mega Man 11 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € GOD EATER 3 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € The Sinking City 49,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité 39,99 € 14,79 €

14,79 € Blue Fire 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € ABZU 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition 59,99 11,99 €

11,99 € Hades 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € FINAL FANTASY IX 20,99 € 10,49 €

10,49 € FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € L'AVENTURE LAYTON™: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Dead by Daylight 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € GRANDIA HD Collection 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € SEGA Mega Drive Classics 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Sonic Mania 19,99 € 12,99 €

12,99 € Dead Cells 24,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Spyro Reignited Trilogy 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € South Park : L’Annale du Destin 59,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Just Dance 2020 59,99 € 19,79 €

19,79 € The Outer Worlds À partir de: 24,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Sid Meier's Civilization VI 49,99 € 16,49 €

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition 19,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Serious Sam Collection 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € XCOM® 2 Collection 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Collection of Mana 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € BioShock: The Collection 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Alien: Isolation : 34,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Overwatch: Legendary Edition 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Mortal Kombat 11 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € LEGO DC Super-Vilains 59,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € LEGO Jurassic World 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € LEGO Harry Potter Collection 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Adam's Venture : Origins 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Little Dragons Café 49,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Cartoon Network Adventure Time : Les pirates de la terre de Ooo 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Hello Neighbor 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Empire of Sin 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Aragami : Shadow Edition 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Raji: An Ancient Epic 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Call of Cthulhu 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Assassin's Creed III Remastered 39,99 € 14,79 €

14,79 € RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 29,99 € 16,49 €

16,49 € Darksiders Genesis 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Blizzard Arcade Collection À partir de: 19,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town 24,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € a Pat’ Patrouille En mission ! 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € VAMPYR 49,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Mega Man Legacy Collection 14,99 € 10,04 €

10,04 € Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Deadly Premonition Origins 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € L’Âge de Glace : La folle aventure de Scrat 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € A Hat in Time 27,99 € 16,79 €

Sélection - Jeux divers et variés au dessus de 20€

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 39,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Catherine: Full Body 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Little Nightmares II 29,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Persona 5 Strikers 59,99 € 41,99 €

€ 41,99 € The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 59,99 € 35,99 €

35,99 € The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition 59,99 € 32,99 €

32,99 € OCTOPATH TRAVELER 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € IMMORTALS FENYX RISING 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Just Dance 2021 59,99 € 34,79 €

34,79 € Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time 49,99 € 37,49 €

37,49 € STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town 49,99 € 34,99 €

34,99 € Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € La Pat' Patrouille: Mighty Pups Sauve La Grande Vallée 39,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € L.A. Noire 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € TRIALS of MANA 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 49,99e 24,99 €

24,99 € Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix 39,99 € 29,99 €

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R 20,99 € 10,49 €ONINAKI 49,99 € 24,99 €

10,49 €ONINAKI 24,99 € SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated 29,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town 39,99 € 27,99 €

27,99 € SNACK WORLD: MORDUS DE DONJONS – GOLD 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € New Super Lucky's Tale 29,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € The Wonderful 101: Remastered 44,99 € 30,59 €

30,59 € TY, le tigre de Tasmanie™2 : Opération sauvetage HD 27,99 € 23,20 €

23,20 € FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € River City Girls 29,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 59,99 € 29,99 €

Source : Nintendo