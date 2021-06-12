Nintendo Switch : découvrez une sélection de près de 200 jeux en promotion jusqu'à - 75% sur l'eShop
Suite à l'E3 2021 (dont vous pouvez retrouver les annonces de Nintendo ICI) Nintendo a lancé une campagne de promotion sur l'eShop permettant d'acheter les versions numériques de dizaines de grands jeux à prix "réduits" jusqu'à moins 75% selon les cas. L'occasion de récupérer quelques pépites et même, parfois, d'oser prendre des titres improbables comme Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (quoique 6€ c'est peut-être encore un peu cher !) Parmi les jeux en promotion, on trouve évidemment des gros jeux notamment The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ou encore Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Kingdom Battle mais aussi des plus "petits" comme Part Time UFO ou encore What Remains of Edith Finch. Le choix est immense ! Pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a fait des petites listes non exhaustives- loin de là qui peut-être, on l'espère, vous donneront envie de découvrir des jeux.
Retrouvez tous les jeux en promotion sur l'eShop sur le site officiel de Nintendo. Comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous partager vos bons plans.
- Jeux Nintendo : les "grands" jeux Nintendo à prix (plus ou moins) réduits
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild :
69,99 €48,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
59,99 €39,99 €
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
59,99 €39,99 €
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
59,99 €39,99 €
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
39,99 €27,99 €
- 1-2-Switch
49,99 €34,99 €
Nos coups de cœur ! A petit prix, on les aime encore plus !
- Flashback
14,99 €0,99 €
- Syberia 1 & 2
34,99 €2,33 €
- Among Us 4,29 € 3,00 €
- Part Time UFO
8,99 €6,29 €
- GRIS
16,99 €6,79 €
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror
24,99 €4,99 €
- LIMBO
9,99 €1,99 €
- Hotline Miami Collection
24,99 €6,24 €
- What Remains of Edith Finch
19,99 €7,99 €
- The Last Campfire
14,99 €7,49 €
- Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre
19,99 €5,99 €
- LEGO City Undercover
59,99 €14,99 €
- Pikuniku
12,99€ 3,89 €
- The Gardens Between
19,99 €4,59
- Journey to the Savage Planet
29,99 €11,99 €
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
34,99€ 8,39 €
Moins de 5€ Même nul, à ce prix là on prend
- Notes 9,99 €
1,97 €
- Urban Flow
14,99 €1,49 €
- Dex
19,99 €1,99 €
- Metro: Last Light Redux
24,99 €2,49 €
- Classic Solitaire
4,99 €2,49 €
- Bastion
12,49 €2,49 €
- Super Meat Boy
12,99 €5,19 €
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
19,99 €4,99 €
- INSIDE1
9,99€ 4,99 €
- NBA 2K21 À partir de:
59,99 €4,79 €
- Super Bomberman R
29,99 €4,49 €
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Transistor
16,79 €3,35 €
- Fatum Betula
5,49 €3,29 €
- Contra Anniversary Collection
19,99 €4,99 €
- The First Tree
9,99 €2,49 €
- UNO
9,99 €3,99 €
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
19,99 €4,99 €
- SEGA AGES Shinobi
6,99 €3,00 €
- Oxenfree
9,99 €2,99 €
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
14,99 €1,49 €
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
19,99 €4,99 €
- RUINER
19,99 €4,99 €
- Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
13,99 €1,67 €
- Furi
19,99 €4,99 €
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
19,99 €4,99 €
- Retro Game Pack
4,99 €0,99 €
- SEGA AGES Out Run
6,99 €3,00 €
- Save Farty
14,99 €2,99 €
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog
6,99 €3,98 €
- EXORDER
12,99 €0,99 €
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
19,99 €4,99 €
- FUN! FUN! Animal Park
29,99 €2,99 €
- CONTRA ROGUE CORPS
39,99 €3,99 €
- The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
24,99 €2,49 €
- DOOM 3
9,99 €4,99 €
- Overlanders
22,99 €0,99 €
- Ghost Parade
39,99 €3,99 €
- Harvest Life
24,99 €4,99 €
Sélection à moins de 10€ - A ne pas manquer !
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
59,99 €9,59 €
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION
59,99 €9,59 €
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition
59,99 €9,59 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
39,99 €9,99 €
- The Messenger
19,99 €9,99 €
- Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut
19,99 €9,99 €
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
39,99 €9,99 €
- Outlast 2
29,99 €5,99 €
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
19,99 €7,99€
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans
20,00 €6,00 €
- Valkyria Chronicles
19,99 €6,99 €
- BioShock Remastered
19,99 €7,99 €
- My Friend Pedro
19,99 €9,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
49,99 €7,49 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch
59,99 €9,59 €
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition
29,99 €5,99 €
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
19,99 €9,99 €
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition
19,99 €5,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
19,99 €9,99 €
- Golf Story
14,99 €7,49 €
- Metro 2033 Redux
24,99 €8,74 €
- Indivisible 2
9,99 €7,49 €
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
19,99 €9,99 €
- LUMINES REMASTERED
14,99 €5,99 €
- Trials Rising
19,99 €9,99 €
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
19,99 €9,99 €
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
14,99 €9,74 €
- FINAL FANTASY VII
15,99 €7,99 €
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
17,59 €8,79 €
- Devil May Cry
19,99 €9,99 €
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
16,22 €8,11 €
- Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch™ Edition
39,99 €9,99 €
- Turok
17,59 €8,79 €
- Fort Boyard
14,99 €5,99 €
- Enter the Gungeon
14,99 €7,49 €
- Katana ZERO
14,99 €8,99 €
- Sine Mora EX
29,99€ 5,99 €
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
19,99 €7,99 €
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
39,99 €9,99 €
- Sports Party
39,99 €7,99 €
- Oceanhorn - Monster of Uncharted Seas
14,99 €5,99 €
- Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition
29,99 €7,49 €
- John Wick Hex
19,99 €9,99 €
Sélection à moins de 20€
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
29,99 €14,99 €
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
49,99 €12,49 €
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 39,99 € 13,99 €
- Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected
39,99 €13,99 €
- Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
24,29 €12,14 €
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
49,99 €14,99 €
- Mega Man 11
29,99 €14,99 €
- GOD EATER 3
59,99 €11,99 €
- The Sinking City
49,99 €12,49 €
- South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité
39,99 €14,79 €
- Blue Fire
19,99 €13,99 €
- ABZU
19,99 €9,99 €
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition
59,9911,99 €
- Hades
24,99 €17,49 €
- FINAL FANTASY IX
20,99 €10,49 €
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
29,99 €11,99 €
- L'AVENTURE LAYTON™: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe
39,99 €19,99 €
- Dead by Daylight
29,99 €14,99 €
- GRANDIA HD Collection
39,99 €19,99 €
- Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
24,99 €17,49 €
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics
29,99 €14,99 €
- Sonic Mania
19,99 €12,99 €
- Dead Cells
24,99 €14,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
39,99 €19,99 €
- Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste
59,99 €11,99 €
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
39,99 €19,99 €
- South Park : L’Annale du Destin
59,99 €14,99 €
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution!
39,99 €15,99 €
- Just Dance 2020
59,99 €19,79 €
- The Outer Worlds À partir de:
24,99 €19,99 €
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
49,99 €16,49 €
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
19,99 €11,99 €
- Serious Sam Collection
29,99 €14,99 €
- XCOM® 2 Collection
49,99 €14,99 €
- Collection of Mana
39,99 €19,99 €
- SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE :
39,99 €13,99 €
- BioShock: The Collection
49,99 €19,99 €
- Alien: Isolation :
34,99 €17,49 €
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
39,99 €19,99 €
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
39,99 €19,99 €
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
39,99 €15,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11
49,99 €19,99 €
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains
59,99 €17,99 €
- LEGO Jurassic World
39,99 €19,99 €
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
39,99 €19,99 €
- Adam's Venture : Origins
39,99 €19,99 €
- Little Dragons Café
49,99 €12,49 €
- Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire
59,99 €11,99 €
- Cartoon Network Adventure Time : Les pirates de la terre de Ooo
29,99 €11,99 €
- Hello Neighbor
39,99 €19,99 €
- Empire of Sin
39,99 €11,99 €
- Aragami : Shadow Edition
29,99 €11,99 €
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
24,99 €12,49 €
- Call of Cthulhu
39,99 €13,99 €
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
39,99 €15,99 €
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
39,99 €15,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
19,99 €9,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
29,99 €11,99 €
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
39,99 €14,79 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
29,99 €16,49 €
- Darksiders Genesis
39,99 €19,99 €
- Blizzard Arcade Collection À partir de:
19,99 €14,99 €
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
24,99 €19,99 €
- a Pat’ Patrouille En mission !
39,99 €19,99 €
- VAMPYR
49,99 €17,49 €
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
14,99 €10,04 €
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
39,99 €15,99 €
- Deadly Premonition Origins
29,99 €14,99 €
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
29,99 €14,99 €
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
24,99 €12,49 €
- L’Âge de Glace : La folle aventure de Scrat
39,99 €19,99 €
- A Hat in Time
27,99 €16,79 €
Sélection - Jeux divers et variés au dessus de 20€
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
39,99 €23,99 €
- Catherine: Full Body
49,99 €24,99 €
- Little Nightmares II
29,99 €23,99 €
- Persona 5 Strikers
59,99€ 41,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
59,99 €35,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
59,99 €29,99 €
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
59,99 €32,99 €
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER
59,99 €29,99 €
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
59,99 €29,99 €
- Just Dance 2021
59,99 €34,79 €
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
49,99 €37,49 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
49,99 €34,99 €
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions
49,99 €24,99 €
- La Pat' Patrouille: Mighty Pups Sauve La Grande Vallée
39,99 €23,99 €
- L.A. Noire
49,99 €24,99 €
- TRIALS of MANA
49,99 €24,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
49,99 €24,99 €
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
49,99e24,99 €
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix 39,99 € 29,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
49,99 €24,99 €
- STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R
20,99 €10,49 €ONINAKI 49,99 €24,99 €
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
29,99 €20,99 €
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
59,99 €29,99 €
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
59,99 €23,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
39,99 €27,99 €
- SNACK WORLD: MORDUS DE DONJONS – GOLD
49,99 €24,99 €
- New Super Lucky's Tale
29,99 €20,99 €
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
44,99 €30,59 €
- TY, le tigre de Tasmanie™2 : Opération sauvetage HD
27,99 €23,20 €
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
49,99 €24,99 €
- River City Girls
29,99 €20,99 €
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
59,99 €29,99 €