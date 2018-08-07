Nintendo Switch
Offres festives : 900 jeux en promotion sur l'eShop - Notre sélection des meilleures affaires pour les fêtes sur Nintendo Switch
Pour la fin de l'année, Nintendo a décidé de lancer les "offres festives" une série de promotion sur près de 900 jeux disponibles en téléchargement sur l'eShop. Parmi ces titres, pas mal de classiques, de "gros jeux" mais aussi des petites perles "indies". Si certains prix pourront sembler encore un peu élevés, il y en a d'autres très bas à même de satisfaire les joueurs les moins en fonds actuellement. Si vous pouvez farfouiller vous-même dans les 900 jeux à la recherche de la perle rare, nous avons fait une petite sélection de plus de 150 jeux pour vous aider à choisir. retrouvez cette liste ci-dessous et n'hésitez pas à partager vos coups de cœur dans les commentaires.
- Overcooked! 2 : 12,49 €
24,99 €
- HADES : 19,99
24,99 €
- Snake Pass 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Moto Racer 4 : 0,99 €
14,90 €
- Gear.Club Unlimited : 2,98 €
14,90 €
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry : 7,99 €
39,99 €
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered : 8,74 €
34,99 €
- Summer in Mara : 12,09 €
21,99 €
- Super Chariot : 1,49€
14,90€
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition : 9,99 €
39,99 €
- Marooners : 0,99 €
12,99 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy : 19,99 €
49,99 €
- HORACE : 1,49€
14,99 €
- EARTHLOCK : 4,99€
24,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY VII : 7,99 €
15,99 €
- Ni no Kuni Remastered : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste :14,99 €
59,99 €
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered : 14,79 €
39,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection : 24,99 €
49,99 €
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 : 9,97 €
39,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 : 14,99 €
19,99 €
- Resident Evil 6 : 14,99 €
19,99 €
- De Blob : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- de Blob 2 : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- Flashback : 1,00€
14,99 €
- Dream Alone : 0,99 €
9,99 €
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition : 3,74 €
14,99 €
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong : 1,49 €
14,99 €
- Zombie Driver Immortal Edition : 1,49 €
14,99 €
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition : 3,99 €
19,99 €
- Cluedo : 14,99 €
29,99 €
- Castle of Heart : 0,99 €
14,99 €
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition : 14,99 €
59,99 €
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal : 7,99 €
39,99 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun! 14,99 €
59,99 €
- Dead Cells : 14,99 €
24,99 €
- Syberia 3 : 9,99 €
49,99 €
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood : 1,49 €
14,99 €
- JUMANJI : Le jeu vidéo : 15,99 € 39,99 €
- LEGO Jurassic World :19,99 €
39,99 €
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 17,99 €
59,99 €
- La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 : Le Jeu Vidéo 15,99 €
39,99 €
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection : 19,99 €
39,99 €
- Streets of Rage 4 : 17,49 €
24,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster : 24,99 €
49,99 €
- Moving Out : 14,99 €
24,99 €
- Cuphead : 13,99 €
19,99 €
- Just Dance 2021 : 39,59 €
59,99 €
- GRID Autosport : 19,99 €
34,99 €
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove : 24,99 €
39,99 €
- Enter the Gungeon : 7,49 €
14,99 €
- Röki 11,99 €
19,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- Sayonara Wild Hearts : 7,19 €
11,99 €
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition : 9,99 €
19,99 €
- SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE 17,99 €
39,99 €
- Fort Boyard : 2,99 €
14,99 €
- V-Rally 4 : 12,49 €
49,99 €
- Children of Morta : 10,99 €
21,99 €
- VASARA Collection : 0,99 €
9,99 €
- MotoGP 18 : 5,99 €
29,99 €
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom : 14,79 €
39,99 €
- Warp Shift : 0,99 €
9,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition : 20,99 €
29,99 €
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE 24,99 €
49,99 €
- Trials Rising 9,99 €
19,99 €
- Trailblazers : 5,99 €
29,99 €
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! 19,99 €
39,99 €
- Sports Party : 7,99 €
39,99 €!
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection 14,99 €
29,99 €
- Another Sight : 11,99 €
39,99 €
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition 8,79 €
34,99 €
- Whisper - Ari, la cavalière intrépide 12,49 €
24,99 €
- Super Neptunia RPG : 12,49 €
24,99 €
- Team Sonic Racing : 27,99 €
39,99 €
- Ghost of a Tale : 22,49 €
24,99 €
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia : 8,74 €
34,99 €
- Vaporum : 7,49 €
24,99 €
- Snow Moto Racing Freedom : 8,74 €
34,99 €
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders : 27,99 €
39,99 €
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION : 14,99 €
59,99 €
- My Universe - Maîtresse d'école : 23,99 €
39,99 €
- My Universe - Fashion Boutique : 23,99 €
39,99 €
- Whisper : 9,99 €
19,99 €
- Caveman Warriors : 1,29 €
12,99 €
- Les Tuniques Bleues Nord & Sud : 17,99 €
29,99 €
- Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 14,99 €
59,99 €
- Collection of Mana 19,99 €
39,99 €
- Deponia : 3,99 €
39,99 €
- Star Wars Pinball : 17,99 €
29,99 €
- Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale : 31,99 €
39,99 €
- Pilot Sports 9,99 €
19,99 €
- EVERSPACE™ - Stellar Edition : 23,99 €
39,99 €
- My Time at Portia : 7,49 €
29,99 €
- Chasseurs de Trolls Protecteurs d'Arcadia : 15,99 €
39,99 €
- Portal Knights : 11,99 €
19,99 €
- Moonlighter : 8,49 €
24,99 €
- River City Girls : 20,99 €
29,99 €
- The Escapists 2 : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Unbox: Newbie's Adventure 5,99 €
29,99 €
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE : 14,99 €
59,99 €
- Ys Origin : 9,99 €
19,99 €
- State of Mind : 3,99 €
39,99 €
- Cat Quest II : 9,74 €
14,99 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 25,99 €
39,99 €
- Titan Quest : 15,99 €
39,99 €
- Street Outlaws: The List 9,99 €
39,99 €
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout : 19,99 €
39,99 €
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night : 15,99 €
39,99 €
- RIOT - Civil Unrest : 3,99 €
19,99 €
- Call of Cthulhu 13,99 €
39,99 €
- ONINAKI : 24,99 €
49,99 €
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Firefighters – The Simulation :11,99 €
39,99 €
- Cat Quest : 1,29 €
12,99 €
- South Park: L’Annale du Destin : 14,99 €
59,99 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers : 7,49 €
29,99 €
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition 13,99 €
39,99 €
- Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre : 5,99 €
19,99 €
- LOST SPHEAR 19,99 €
49,99 €
- Firefighters - Airport Heroes : 15,99 €
39,99 €
- Yoku's Island Express : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE : 11,99 €
19,99 €
- Trüberbrook : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar : 15,99 €
39,99 €
- Legendary Fishing : 7,49 €
29,99 €
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip : 9,99 €
39,99 €
- Professional Construction – The Simulation : 11,99 €*
39,99 €
- Battle Worlds: Kronos : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- Scribblenauts: Showdown : 9,99 €
39,99 €
- Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition : 11,99 €
39,99 €
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered : 13,49 €
29,99 €
- Shining Resonance Refrain : 9,99 € 2
9,99 €
- Yesterday Origins : 2,98 €
14,90 €
- Gelly Break : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department : 11,99 €
39,99 €
- Urban Trial Playground : 1,49 €
14,99 €
- Brawlout : 5,99 €
19,99 €
- This Is the Police : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star : 19,99 €
39,99 €
- Anima: Gate of Memories - Arcane Edition : 8,99 €
29,99 €
- Aggelos : 4,89 €
13,99 €
- Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends : 17,49 €
24,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 : 9,99 €
39,99 €
- SUPERBEAT XONiC EX :10,49 €
34,99 €
- This Is The Police 2 : 11,99 €
29,99 €
- 88 Heroes - 98 Heroes Edition : 5,99 €
29,99 €
- Goosebumps The Game : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Vegas Party : 4,39 €
21,99 €
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade : 4,99 €
19,99 €
- Animated Jigsaws Collection : 9,99 €
24,99 €
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition : 4,99 €
12,99 €
- Steredenn: Binary Stars : 5,19 €
12,99 €
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition : 4,49 €
14,99 €
Source : Nintendo