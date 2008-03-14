Offre Blockbuster - Dernier jour pour profiter de plus de 300 jeux en promotion - Notre sélection

Comme vous le savez peut-être, actuellement sur l'eShop, vous pouvez obtenir de grands jeux Nintendo à prix (plus ou moins bas) grâce à l'Offre Blockbuster. Au programme Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Link’s Awakening et Splatoon 2 à - 33% mais aussi des tas de jeux tiers et indépendants. Attention la promotion s'arrête d'ici quelques heures ! Pour vous aidez à vous y retrouver, retrouvez la liste des principaux jeux actuellement en promotion dont notre sélection d'une cinquantaine de titres- sachant qu'il y en a encore beaucoup d'autres sur l'eShop. Alors allez-vous craquer pour un "grand jeu" Nintendo ? Ou pour découvrir enfin un ancien classique auquel vous n'avez encore eu l'occasion de jouer ? Ou alors allez-vous en profiter pour compléter votre collection de jeux LEGO ? A moins que vous ne vous décidiez enfin à acheter Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans ? Quel que soit votre choix, ne tardez pas et n'hésitez pas à vous exprimer dans les commentaires.

Jeux Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Luigi's Mansion 3 : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Splatoon 2 : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € 51 WorldWide Games : 39,99 € 27,99 €

Notre sélection de jeux actuellement en promo sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch

Little Nightmares Complete Edition 34,99 € 6,99 € Sonic Mania : 19,99€ 9,99€ Ni no Kuni Remastered : : 59,99 € 11,99 € Super Bomberman R : 29,99 € 4,49 € Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 8,99 € Hades : 24,99 € 17,49 € SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition : 49,99 € 7,99 € IMMORTALS FENYX RISING : 59,99 € 23,99 € Mario + The Lapins Crétins™ Kingdom Battle : 39,99 € 14,79 € SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION : 59,99 € 8,99 € One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition : 59,99 € 9,59 € This War of Mine: Complete Edition : 39,99 € 3,59 € Raji: An Ancient Epic : 24,99 € 12,49 €… Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ : 59,99 € 23,99 € Goat Simulator: The GOATY : 29,99 € 7,49 € Resident Evil 5 : 19,99 € 14,99 € My Friend Pedro : 19,99 € 7,99 € PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS : 19,99 € 5,99 € No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle : 19,99 € 14,99 € Stikbold ! Une Aventure de balle au prisonnier ! DELUXE : 14,99 € 2,99 € Down in Bermuda : 19,99 € 3,99 € HYPERCHARGE Unboxed : 19,99 € 13,99 € Pikuniku : 12,99 € 3,24 € Oceanhorn - Monster of Uncharted Seas : 14,99 € 5,99 € BALAN WONDERWORLD : 39,99 € 19,99 € Mr. DRILLER DrillLand : 19,99 4,99 € DOOM II (Classique) : 4,99 € 2,49 € Urban Flow : 14,99 € 0,99 € Panzer Dragoon: Remake : 24,99 € 6,24 € Super Chariot : 14,90 € 1,49 € Adam's Venture: Origins : 39,99 € 6,99 € Blue Fire : 19,99 € 11,99 € Yooka-Laylee : 39,99 € 9,99 € Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre : 19,99 € 5,99 € SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions : 9,99 € 5,99 € Disney Tsum Tsum Festival : 49,99 € 19,99 € Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition : 39,99 € 9,99 € BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 19,99 € DRAGON BALL XENOVER for Nintendo Switch 59,99 € 9,49 € Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition : 49,99 € 12,49 € LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection : 39,99 € 17,99 € Mortal Kombat 11 : 49,99 € 19,99 € Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 19,99 € Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry : 39,99 € 5,99 € LEGO® City Undercover : 59,99 € 14,99 € ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition : 59,99 € 9,49 € Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! : 39,99 € 15,99 € SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 39,99 € 13,99 € Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 15,99 € Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 29,99 € 7,49 € Yoku's Island Express : 19,99 € 4,99 € GRIS : 16,99 € 6,79 € Nippon Marathon : 12,99 € 1,94 €

