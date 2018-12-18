Nintendo Switch : notre sélection de 180 jeux en promo
Et c'est reparti pour un tour de promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch avec l'offre "Toujours plus de jeux". Bien que la console ait bientôt huit ans, elle continue encore et toujours à recevoir de nouveaux jeux, plus particulièrement sur l'eShop.
Si malheureusement, beaucoup sont inintéressants ou anecdotiques (et il faudrait vraiment que Nintendo pense à faire le ménage avant l'arrivée de la Nintendo SWITCH 2), le catalogue de la console contient désormais une foule de titres divers et variés dont de grands classiques, de super jeux indés ou encore des titres méconnus qui méritent pourtant d'être joués...
Les offres promotionnelles sont d'ailleurs justement l'occasion de rattraper son retard ou de tenter le coup en achetant à petit prix des titres qu'on aurait jamais acheté plein tarif.
Comme d'habitude, pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, nous vous avons concocté une petite sélection non exhaustive dont on a le secret. Nous avons choisi près de 180 titres digne d'intérêt que ce soit par leur qualité ou leur prix attractif. Retrouvez cette liste sur cette page.
Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez et à partager vos bons plans et vos coups de cœur en commentaires.
Trouvez votre prochain jeu à prix réduit avec notre promotion « Toujours plus de jeux » ! Jusqu'au 23 février, trouvez votre prochain jeu à prix réduit avec nos offres sur une vaste sélection de titres numériques !
Notre sélection des jeux en promotion dans l'offre "Toujours plus de jeux" sur Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance - Edition 2025 :
49,99 €29,99€
- Little Dragons Café :
49,99 €0,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope :
59,99 €19,79 €
- Disney Dreamlight Valley :
39,99 €29,99 €
- It Takes Two :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard - Edition Deluxe :
69,99 €20,99€
- LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Flipping Death :
19,99 €0,99 €
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS :
49,99 €37,49 €
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes :
39,99 €4,39 €
- Little Strays :
19,99 €3,99 €
- SteamWorld Dig :
9,99 €0,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 25 :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Bridge Constructor Portal :
14,99 €0,99 €
- Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale :
39,99 €1,49 €
- Stray :
27,99 €22,39 €
- ASSASSIN’S CREED®: THE EZIO COLLECTION :
49,99 €19,99 €
- Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection :
29,99 €9,89 €
- LEGO Jurassic World :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star :
49,99 €4,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Champions de Quidditch - Pack Édition Deluxe :
99,99 €29,99 €
- Stick It to The Man :
11,99 €0,99 €
- Overcooked: Special Edition :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection :
59,99 €19,79 €
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection :
49,99 €14,99 €
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Crime O'Clock :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 :
49,99 €7,49 €
- Cult of the Lamb :
24,99 €12,49 €
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker :
59,99 €11,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl :
49,99 €4,99 €
- Cuphead :
19,99 €13,99 €
- Among Us :
4,29 €2,57 €
- Worms W.M.D :
29,99 €5,99 €
- NBA 2K25 :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Outer Wilds :
22,99 €16,09 €
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition :
59,99 €7,19 €
- DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Batman: Arkham City :
24,99 €9,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot - Pack Quadrilogy :
78,99 €31,59 €
- Diablo II: Resurrected :
39,99 €13,19 €
- LEGO Les Indestructibles :
59,99 €4,79 €
- Unravel Two :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Les Schtroumpfs 2 - Le Prisonnier de la Pierre Verte :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition :
34,99 €8,74 €
- Figment 1 + Figment 2 :
39,99 €3,19 €
- Sonic Superstars :
59,99 €20,99 €
- Gris :
16,99 €3,39 €
- Balatro :
13,99 €12,59 €
- Trüberbrook : 29,99 € 0,99 €
- My Universe - PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS :
39,99 €1,99 €
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (Harry Potter: Champions de Quidditch) :
29,99 €11,99 €
- DOOM Eternal :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition :
59,99 €9,59 €
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Hades :
24,99 €9,99 €
- Bee Simulator :
39,99 €1,99 €
- ARKANOID - ETERNAL BATTLE :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Return to Monkey Island :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons :
14,99 €2,99 €
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle :
49,99 €14,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive :
29,99 €11,99 €
- DOOM :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Little Nightmares II :
29,99 €9,89 €
- LEGO Bricktales :
29,99 €7,49 €
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 59,99 € 5,99 €
- Alan Wake Remastered :
29,99 €7,49 €
- BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge :
24,99 €16,24 €
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Sea of Stars :
33,99 €23,79 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Death's Door :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Digimon World: Next Order :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Blanc :
14,99 €7,49 €
- Okami HD :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition :
59,99 €11,99 €
- Batman: Arkham Asylum :
24,99 €9,99 €
- Degrees of Separation :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Persona 5 Royal :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Sonic Mania :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Sonic Frontiers :
59,99 €20,99 €
- Streets of Rage 4 :
24,99 €9,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION :
59,99 €29,99 €
- DOOM + DOOM II :
9,99 €3,99 €
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Neva :
19,99 €15,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Mumrik: La mélodie de la Vallée des Moomins :
19,99 €15,99 €
- ANIMAL WELL :
24,49 €20,81 €
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus :
39,99 €9,99 €
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Agatha Christie Collection :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Sonic Origins :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Capcom Fighting Collection :
39,99 €15,99 €
- ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Borderlands Legendary Collection :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Burnout Paradise Remastered :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix :
39,99 €3,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Resident Evil :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Sonic Forces :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Onimusha: Warlords :
19,99 €9,99 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO :
49,99 €9,99 €
- My Friend Pedro :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Batman: Arkham Knight :
24,99 €9,99 €
- Yoku's Island Express :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Untitled Goose Game :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Grounded :
39,99 €23,99 €
- Les Tortues Ninja - Le destin de Splinter :
29,99 €19,49 €
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Ghost of a Tale :
24,99 €4,99 €
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot - Pack Crashiversary :
107,99 €43,19 €
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition :
19,99 €13,99 €
- Cat Quest :
12,99 €2,59 €
- Dead by Daylight :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered :
39,99 €13,99 €
- UNDERTALE :
14,99 €9,89 €
- Eastward :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Serious Sam Collection :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Resident Evil 4 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Teslagrad Remastered :
9,75 €1,95 €
- Golf Story :
14,99 €2,84 €
- Don't Starve Together :
14,99 €5,09 €
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration :
39,99 €21,99 €
- Terraria :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle :
14,99 €5,99 €
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom :
14,99 €7,49 €
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Inscryption :
19,99 €7,99 €
- Tetris Effect: Connected :
39,99 €19,99
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance :
59,99 €35,99 €
- Alien: Isolation :
14,99 €12,99 €
- South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Tormented Souls :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Resident Evil 5 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Pentiment :
19,99 €11,99 €
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box :
149,99 €37,49 €
- Team Sonic Racing :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants :
29,99 €13,49 €
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM :
19,99 €4,99 €
- DOOM 3 :
9,99 €3,99 €
- Turok :
17,59 €5,27 €
- Resident Evil 6 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech :
24,99 €2,49 €
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Cris Tales :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Thank Goodness You're Here! :
17,99 €12,59 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - Edition Ultime :
79,99 €19,99 €
- DOOM 64 : 4,99 € 1,99 €
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition : 19,99 € 4,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Lost in Random :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Plants vs. Zombies : La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Temtem :
44,99 €13,49 €
- Quake II :
9,99 €3,99 €
- Ace Attorney Anthology :
59,99 €35,99 €
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - Mega pack :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition :
9,49€2,32 €
