Nintendo Switch : notre sélection de 180 jeux en promo

Et c'est reparti pour un tour de promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch avec l'offre "Toujours plus de jeux". Bien que la console ait bientôt huit ans, elle continue encore et toujours à recevoir de nouveaux jeux, plus particulièrement sur l'eShop.

Si malheureusement, beaucoup sont inintéressants ou anecdotiques (et il faudrait vraiment que Nintendo pense à faire le ménage avant l'arrivée de la Nintendo SWITCH 2), le catalogue de la console contient désormais une foule de titres divers et variés dont de grands classiques, de super jeux indés ou encore des titres méconnus qui méritent pourtant d'être joués...

Les offres promotionnelles sont d'ailleurs justement l'occasion de rattraper son retard ou de tenter le coup en achetant à petit prix des titres qu'on aurait jamais acheté plein tarif.

Comme d'habitude, pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, nous vous avons concocté une petite sélection non exhaustive dont on a le secret. Nous avons choisi près de 180 titres digne d'intérêt que ce soit par leur qualité ou leur prix attractif. Retrouvez cette liste sur cette page.

Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez et à partager vos bons plans et vos coups de cœur en commentaires.

Trouvez votre prochain jeu à prix réduit avec notre promotion « Toujours plus de jeux » ! Jusqu'au 23 février, trouvez votre prochain jeu à prix réduit avec nos offres sur une vaste sélection de titres numériques !

Notre sélection des jeux en promotion dans l'offre "Toujours plus de jeux" sur Nintendo Switch