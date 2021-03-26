Liste des 100 jeux les plus vendus au Japon en 2021 - Monster Hunter Rise à la première place
Le magazine Famitsu vient de publier la liste des 100 jeux les plus vendus au Japon en 2021. Une liste squattée par les jeux Nintendo Switch puisque sur les 100 titres, 74 sont des jeux Nintendo Switch. Mieux, le Top 20 (et même le Top 21) est intégralement composé de jeux Nintendo Switch ! A la première place, on trouve Monster Hunter Rise sorti en 26 mars 2021 suivi de très près par Pokémon Diamant Étincelant / Perle Scintillante pourtant sorti le 19 novembre 2021 ! Si le top permet de retrouver, forcément, d'autres jeux sortis en 2021 comme Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury ou encore Mario Party Superstars (tous deux dans le Top 10 de l'année), on retrouve aussi les long-sellers de Nintendo dont certains très bien placés comme Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing : New Horizons ou The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild... Retrouvez ci-dessous les titres des 100 meilleures ventes de jeux au Japon en 2021 ainsi que leur nombre d'exemplaires vendus en 2021 (+ le total de leur ventes pour les jeux sortis avant 2021.)
Liste des 100 jeux les plus vendus au Japon en 2021 ( ventes réalisées en 2021 / Ventes globales)
1. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 2,350,693 / NOUVEAU
2. [NSW] Pokemon Diamant Etincellant / Perle Scintillante – 2,313,115 / NOUVEAU
3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,266,477 / 2,499,500
4. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971,418 / NOUVEAU
5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 904,685 / 2,991,690
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815,174 / 4,272,357
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 708,670 / 2,411,591
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: Nouveau Horizons – 704,134 / 7,082,237
9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 628,538 / NOUVEAU
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610,964 / 4,624,138
11. [NSW] Pokemon Epée / Bouclier – 381,848 / 4,262,438
12. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Games – 352,133 / 871,782
13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – 318,331 / NOUVEAU
14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 312,931 / NOUVEAU
15. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 306,590 / 2,036,386
16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 305,016 / 3,993,405
17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 278,747 / NOUVEAU
18. [NSW] Miitopia – 274,912 / NOUVEAU
19. [NSW] L'Atelier du jeu vidéo – 274,221 / NOUVEAU
20. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 – 242,876 / NOUVEAU
21. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 223,833 / NOUVEAU
22. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 220,122 / NOUVEAU
23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 206,312 / NOUVEAU
24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 199,646 / NOUVEAU
25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 198,426 / NOUVEAU
26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 192,518 / NOUVEAU
27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 187,423 / NOUVEAU
28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 181,037 / 1,909,074
29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 175,792 / NOUVEAU
30. [PS4] Lost Judgment – 163,607 / NOUVEAU
31. [NSW] Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges – 155,023 / NOUVEAU
32. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 150,056 / NOUVEAU
33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 145,871 / 1,129,729
34. [NSW] Bravely Default II – 144,614 / NOUVEAU
35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! – 142,161 / NOUVEAU
36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 140,391 / NOUVEAU
37. [NSW] Metroid Dread – 140,330 / NOUVEAU
38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 139,980 / 1,174,861
39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 139,146 / 601,952
40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 – 134,919 / 167,714
41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Version Nouveau prix) – 132,247 / 165,686
42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 126,373 / 213,813
43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 125,450 / 2,301,495
44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 119,330 / 611,950
45. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 116,296 / 670,856
46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 113,231 / 657,698
47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 96,094 / NOUVEAU
48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II – 95,018 / NOUVEAU
49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 94,462 / NOUVEAU
50. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A Nouveau Power Awakens Set – 92,054 / NOUVEAU
51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 91,348 / NOUVEAU
52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 90,346 / 815,317
53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 85,877 / NOUVEAU
54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! – 85,395 / 101,998
55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 84,278 / 948,200
56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 – 82,104 / NOUVEAU
57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80,397 / 136,803
58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: L'Ere du Fléau– 80,007 / 384,970
59. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 – 78,531 / NOUVEAU
60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 77,418 / 162,232
61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 74,644 / NOUVEAU
62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 73,996 / 150,780
63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 67,977 / 337,625
64. [PS5] Tales of Arise – 65,292 / NOUVEAU
65. [NSW] Programme d'entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima pour Nintendo Switch – 64,249 / 407,990
66. [PS4] Judgment (Nouveau Price Edition) – 63,650 / NOUVEAU
67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 62,640 / NOUVEAU
68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 – 57,283 / NOUVEAU
69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection – 57,189 / 184,645
70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 55,708 / NOUVEAU
71. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 55,321 / 417,860
72. [NSW] Apex Legends – 54,816 / NOUVEAU
73. [NSW] Pokemon Epée / Bouclier + Expansion Pass – 54,178 / 202,476
74. [PS4] FIFA 22 – 54,074 / NOUVEAU
75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – 51,764 / NOUVEAU
76. [NSW] Family Trainer – 50,264 / 70,503
77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 48,221 / 100,842
78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 47,799 / NOUVEAU
79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line – 45,331 / NOUVEAU
80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) – 45,279 / 135,875
81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 44,204 / 170,954
82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 44,127 / NOUVEAU
83. [PS5] Lost Judgment – 42,743 / NOUVEAU
84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 42,389 / 337,086
85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 40,707 / NOUVEAU
86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 40,003 / 84,714
87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 39,383 / NOUVEAU
88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus – 38,916 / NOUVEAU
89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 37,425 / NOUVEAU
90. [NSW] Project Zero La Prêtresse des Eaux Noires – 37,274 / NOUVEAU
91. [NSW] Derby Stallion – 36,702 / NOUVEAU
92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 36,352 / NOUVEAU
93. [PS4] Biomutant – 35,948 / NOUVEAU
94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 35,414 / 75,550
95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II – 35,271 / NOUVEAU
96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 34,389 / 78,324
97. [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence – 34,229 / NOUVEAU
98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch – 34,089 / NOUVEAU
99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 34,016 / 66,238
100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 34,012 / NOUVEAU