La bande originale de Shin Megami Tensei V va sortir en CD (au Japon)
Si vous avez apprécié Shin Megami Tensei V, c'est peut-être en partie pour sa bande-son. Si tel est le cas vous devriez vous réjouir puisqu'Atlus (les éditeurs de la saga) viennent d'annoncer qu'un coffret de 5 CDs, contenant en tout et pour tout 117 chansons, va sortir, au Japon seulement, le 30 mars prochain au prix de 4,400 Yen (environ 34 euros). Si pour l'instant l'objet n'est annoncé qu'au Japon, vous devriez regarder du côté des sites spécialisés dans l'import de produits exclusifs au Japon, les précommandes pour l'objet ne devraient pas tarder à voir le jour. Voici la liste des 117 chansons annoncées :
Disque 1
01. Ephemeral
02. Annulus
03. Daily Life
04. Jouin High School
05. Tokyo -Daybreak-
06. Takanawa Tunnel
07. Spiral
08. Another World
09. If You Wish to Live, Take My Hand
10. Nahobino
11. Battle -humans, demons, and...-
12. It Seems the Knowledge is in Control
13. Da'at : takanawa
14. Cadaver's Hollow
15. Leyline Fount
16. Talk -Da'at-
17. Battle -Da'at-
18. A Rain of Light and Shadow
19. Tension
20. Amanozako
21. World of Shadows
22. Thou Shalt Play
23. Battle -Magatsuka-
24. Doubt
25. Da'at : tamachi
26. Quest -gentle-
27. Quest -oasis-
28. Lord of Chaos
Disque 2
01. Those with Power
02. Battle -ferocity-
03. Zen
04. Da'at : nishi-shibashi
05. Quest -blindly-
06. Quest -elegy-
07. Quest -raid-
08. Battle -ryo ko so haku-
09. Quest -fate-
10. Da'at : tokyo gijidou
11. Yakumo
12. Reunion and Encounter
13. Archangel Abdiel
14. Overflow
15. Ordinary Life
16. Tokyo -Frustration-
17. Battle -strength-
18. Jouin High School -Netherworld- : Main Gate
19. Jouin High School -Netherworld- : Inside the School
20. Hayataro
21. Sahori
Disque 3
01. Da'at : tennoz
02. Quest -surreal-
03. Quest -suspicious-
04. Battle -droll-
05. Da'at : konan
06. Battle -origin-
07. Da'at : shinagawa station
08. Quest -grave-
09. Looming Threat
10. Battle -seeker-
11. Quest -LMs'-
12. Quest -fertility-
13. Fairy Village
14. Tremble and Die
15. Tao
16. What Couldn't be Saved
17. Da'at : ginza
18. Quest -queen-
19. Quest -archaic-
20. Quest -dainty-
21. World of Shadows - Shining Light or Death's Shadow
22. Da'at : kanda myoujin
23. Da'at : tokyo station
24. Battle -dancing crazy murder-
Disque 4
01. Demon King's Castle
02. Battle -edifice-
03. Talk -edifice-
04. Da'at : odaiba
05. Battle -Mitama-
06. Tsukuyomi
07. Summit Talks
08. Collapse of Order
09. Those with Knowledge
10. Abdiel and Ichiro
11. Tokyo -Twilight-
12. Goddess
13. Da'at : ueno
14. Quest -order-
15. Quest -disorder-
16. Battle -destruction-
17. The Only Right Way
18. Temple of Eternity
19. Battle -seraph-
20. Fallen Angel
21. Those Who Have Fought in the Space Between Order and Chaos
Disque 5
01. The Empyrean
02. Inevitable Battle I
03. Yakumo's End
04. Battle -Abdiel-
05. Inevitable Battle II
06. Abdiel's End
07. Battle -Tsukuyomi-
08. Those Who Are Not
09. Tsukuyomi's End
10. Battle -Nuwa-
11. Disappearance
12. New King
13. Battle -eon-
14. Ask the World
15. Shin Megami Tensei V Main Theme
16. Human World
17. Quest -tension-
18. Battle -addition-
19. Quest -Fiend-
20. Quest -Fiend-
21. During Chaos (Shin Megami Tensei III "Title Loop 1")
22. Quest -Demi-fiend-
23. Battle -Demi-fiend-
Shin Megami Tensei V est disponible depuis le 12 novembre dernier sur Nintendo Switch. Le jeu fut noté 8/10 dans nos colonnes par l'international @ggvanrom qui loue le fait que "le jeu respecte le matériau de base, et apporte quelques nouveautés, sans nécessairement révolutionner le genre". Pour lire son test complet cliquez ici.