La bande originale de Shin Megami Tensei V va sortir en CD (au Japon)

Si vous avez apprécié Shin Megami Tensei V, c'est peut-être en partie pour sa bande-son. Si tel est le cas vous devriez vous réjouir puisqu'Atlus (les éditeurs de la saga) viennent d'annoncer qu'un coffret de 5 CDs, contenant en tout et pour tout 117 chansons, va sortir, au Japon seulement, le 30 mars prochain au prix de 4,400 Yen (environ 34 euros). Si pour l'instant l'objet n'est annoncé qu'au Japon, vous devriez regarder du côté des sites spécialisés dans l'import de produits exclusifs au Japon, les précommandes pour l'objet ne devraient pas tarder à voir le jour. Voici la liste des 117 chansons annoncées :

Disque 1

01. Ephemeral

02. Annulus

03. Daily Life

04. Jouin High School

05. Tokyo -Daybreak-

06. Takanawa Tunnel

07. Spiral

08. Another World

09. If You Wish to Live, Take My Hand

10. Nahobino

11. Battle -humans, demons, and...-

12. It Seems the Knowledge is in Control

13. Da'at : takanawa

14. Cadaver's Hollow

15. Leyline Fount

16. Talk -Da'at-

17. Battle -Da'at-

18. A Rain of Light and Shadow

19. Tension

20. Amanozako

21. World of Shadows

22. Thou Shalt Play

23. Battle -Magatsuka-

24. Doubt

25. Da'at : tamachi

26. Quest -gentle-

27. Quest -oasis-

28. Lord of Chaos



Disque 2

01. Those with Power

02. Battle -ferocity-

03. Zen

04. Da'at : nishi-shibashi

05. Quest -blindly-

06. Quest -elegy-

07. Quest -raid-

08. Battle -ryo ko so haku-

09. Quest -fate-

10. Da'at : tokyo gijidou

11. Yakumo

12. Reunion and Encounter

13. Archangel Abdiel

14. Overflow

15. Ordinary Life

16. Tokyo -Frustration-

17. Battle -strength-

18. Jouin High School -Netherworld- : Main Gate

19. Jouin High School -Netherworld- : Inside the School

20. Hayataro

21. Sahori



Disque 3

01. Da'at : tennoz

02. Quest -surreal-

03. Quest -suspicious-

04. Battle -droll-

05. Da'at : konan

06. Battle -origin-

07. Da'at : shinagawa station

08. Quest -grave-

09. Looming Threat

10. Battle -seeker-

11. Quest -LMs'-

12. Quest -fertility-

13. Fairy Village

14. Tremble and Die

15. Tao

16. What Couldn't be Saved

17. Da'at : ginza

18. Quest -queen-

19. Quest -archaic-

20. Quest -dainty-

21. World of Shadows - Shining Light or Death's Shadow

22. Da'at : kanda myoujin

23. Da'at : tokyo station

24. Battle -dancing crazy murder-



Disque 4

01. Demon King's Castle

02. Battle -edifice-

03. Talk -edifice-

04. Da'at : odaiba

05. Battle -Mitama-

06. Tsukuyomi

07. Summit Talks

08. Collapse of Order

09. Those with Knowledge

10. Abdiel and Ichiro

11. Tokyo -Twilight-

12. Goddess

13. Da'at : ueno

14. Quest -order-

15. Quest -disorder-

16. Battle -destruction-

17. The Only Right Way

18. Temple of Eternity

19. Battle -seraph-

20. Fallen Angel

21. Those Who Have Fought in the Space Between Order and Chaos



Disque 5

01. The Empyrean

02. Inevitable Battle I

03. Yakumo's End

04. Battle -Abdiel-

05. Inevitable Battle II

06. Abdiel's End

07. Battle -Tsukuyomi-

08. Those Who Are Not

09. Tsukuyomi's End

10. Battle -Nuwa-

11. Disappearance

12. New King

13. Battle -eon-

14. Ask the World

15. Shin Megami Tensei V Main Theme

16. Human World

17. Quest -tension-

18. Battle -addition-

19. Quest -Fiend-

20. Quest -Fiend-

21. During Chaos (Shin Megami Tensei III "Title Loop 1")

22. Quest -Demi-fiend-

23. Battle -Demi-fiend-