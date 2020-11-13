Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory - La liste complète des musiques fuite sur le net
Attendu pour le 13 novembre 2020 sur Nintendo Switch en version physique et dématérialisée, Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory vous propose de retrouver Sora et ses compagnons dans une aventure 100% jeu de rythme. Si l'on nous a déjà promis plus de 140 musiques issues des différents épisodes de la licence parus à ce jour, il semblerait que l'intégralité des pistes aient été découvertes du côté du Japon. Liste en partie conformée dans le dernier Tweet du jeu de la page officielle de Kingdom Hearts.
Si vous souhaitez garder la surprise jusqu'à la sortie du jeu, nous vous conseillons de quitter la page dès à présent. Pour les autres vous trouverez le listing ci-dessous.
KINGDOM HEARTS
- Dive into the Heart -Destati-
- Destiny Islands
- Bustin' Up on the Beach
- Kairi I
- Night of Fate
- Destiny's Force
- Traverse Town
- Shrouding Dark Cloud
- Welcome to Wonderland
- To Our Surprise
- Olympus Coliseum
- Go for it!
- Squirming Evil
- Hand in Hand
- A Day in Agrabah
- Arabian Dream
- A Very Small Wish
- Monstrous Monstro
- Under the Sea
- An Adventure in Atlantica
- This is Halloween
- Spooks of Halloween Town
- Captain Hook's Pirate Ship
- Pirate's Gigue
- Hollow Bastion
- Scherzo di Notte
- End of the World
- Fragments of Sorrow
- Guardando nel buio
- Simple and Clean
KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
- One-Winged Angel (from FINAL FANTASY VII)
- Another Side
KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories
- The Force in You
- Naminé
- Castle Oblivion
- Forgotten Challenge
- Lord of the Castle
KINGDOM HEARTS II
- Sanctuary ~opening version~
- Lazy Afternoons
- Sinister Sundown
- Tension Rising
- The 13th Struggle
- Roxas
- Sora
- The Afternoon Streets
- Working Together
- Magical Mystery
- Reviving Hollow Bastion
- Scherzo di Notte
- Desire for All That Is Lost
- Waltz of the Damned
- Dance of the Daring
- The Home of Dragons
- Fields of Honor
- Vim and Vigor
- The Underworld
- What Lies Beneath
- Rowdy Rumble
- Monochrome Dreams
- Old Friends, Old Rivals
- Part of Your World
- Adventures in the Savannah
- Savannah Pride
- Space Paranoids
- Byte Bashing
- Sinister Shadows
- The 13th Dilemma
- Sacred Moon
- Deep Drive
- Riku
- Darkness of the Unknown
KINGDOM HEARTS II -FINAL MIX-
- What A Surprise?!
- Happy Holidays!
- The Other Promise
- Rage Awakened
- Fate of the Unknown
KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days
- Musique pour la tristesse de Xion
- Secret of Neverland
- Crossing to Neverland
- Fight and Away
- Vector to the Heavens
- Another Side -Battle Ver.-
KINGDOM HEARTS Birth By Sleep
- The Promised Beginning
- Future Masters
- Terra
- The Secret Whispers
- Risky Romp
- Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
- Castle Escapade
- The Silent Forest
- The Rustling Forest
- The Tumbling
- Ventus
- Enter the Darkness
- Radiant Garden
- Black Garden
- Black Powder
- The Encounter -Birth by Sleep Version-
- Mickey Mouse March
- Up Down Adventure
- Hau'oli, Hau'oli
- Mákaukau?
- Daydream upon Neverland
- Neverland's Scherzo
- Rage Awakened -The Origin-
- Aqua
- Dismiss
KINGDOM HEARTS Re: coded
- Wonder of Electron
- No More Bugs!!
KINGDOM HEARTS 3D [Dream Drop Distance]
- Traverse in Trance
- Hand to Hand
CALLING - KINGDOM MIX -
- Le Sanctuaire
- La Cloche
- Majestic Wings
- Access the Grid
- Digital Domination
- The Fun Fair
- Prankster's Party
- One for All
- All for One
- Sacred Distance
- Deep Drop
- L'Oscurita dell'Ignot
- L'Impeto Oscuro
- The Eye of Darkness
KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep-A fragmentary passage-
- Wave of Darkness I
KINGDOM HEARTS III
- You've Got a Friend in Me - KINGDOM HEARTS III Version -
- Happy Hair Day
- Monster Smash!
- Let It Go
- Robot Overdrive
- Graveyard Labyrinth
- Rise of the Union
- Don't Think Twice
KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour- Album
- Destati
Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS
- Hand in Hand
- Working Together - Allegro vivace
- Sora - Allegro con brio
Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS FIELD & BATTLE
- Medley of Conflict
Other Titles
- Circle of Life
- A Whole New World
- Beauty and the Beast
Here's a few more of the tracks that will feature in #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory!— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 9, 2020
Which melodies stand out for you? ????
And make sure to check out the complete Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack! ➡️ https://t.co/Tqghe29lKV pic.twitter.com/54U5FubhIU