Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory - La liste complète des musiques fuite sur le net

Attendu pour le 13 novembre 2020 sur Nintendo Switch en version physique et dématérialisée, Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory vous propose de retrouver Sora et ses compagnons dans une aventure 100% jeu de rythme. Si l'on nous a déjà promis plus de 140 musiques issues des différents épisodes de la licence parus à ce jour, il semblerait que l'intégralité des pistes aient été découvertes du côté du Japon. Liste en partie conformée dans le dernier Tweet du jeu de la page officielle de Kingdom Hearts.

Si vous souhaitez garder la surprise jusqu'à la sortie du jeu, nous vous conseillons de quitter la page dès à présent. Pour les autres vous trouverez le listing ci-dessous.

Here's a few more of the tracks that will feature in #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory!



Which melodies stand out for you? ????



And make sure to check out the complete Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack! ➡️ https://t.co/Tqghe29lKV pic.twitter.com/54U5FubhIU