Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory - La liste complète des musiques fuite sur le net

Attendu pour le 13 novembre 2020 sur Nintendo Switch en version physique et dématérialisée, Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory vous propose de retrouver Sora et ses compagnons dans une aventure 100% jeu de rythme. Si l'on nous a déjà promis plus de 140 musiques issues des différents épisodes de la licence parus à ce jour, il semblerait que l'intégralité des pistes aient été découvertes du côté du Japon. Liste en partie conformée dans le dernier Tweet du jeu de la page officielle de Kingdom Hearts.

Si vous souhaitez garder la surprise jusqu'à la sortie du jeu, nous vous conseillons de quitter la page dès à présent. Pour les autres vous trouverez le listing ci-dessous.

KINGDOM HEARTS

  1. Dive into the Heart -Destati-
  2. Destiny Islands
  3. Bustin' Up on the Beach
  4. Kairi I
  5. Night of Fate
  6. Destiny's Force
  7. Traverse Town
  8. Shrouding Dark Cloud
  9. Welcome to Wonderland
  10. To Our Surprise
  11. Olympus Coliseum
  12. Go for it!
  13. Squirming Evil
  14. Hand in Hand
  15. A Day in Agrabah
  16. Arabian Dream
  17. A Very Small Wish
  18. Monstrous Monstro
  19. Under the Sea
  20. An Adventure in Atlantica
  21. This is Halloween
  22. Spooks of Halloween Town
  23. Captain Hook's Pirate Ship
  24. Pirate's Gigue
  25. Hollow Bastion
  26. Scherzo di Notte
  27. End of the World
  28. Fragments of Sorrow
  29. Guardando nel buio
  30. Simple and Clean

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

  1. One-Winged Angel (from FINAL FANTASY VII)
  2. Another Side

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories

  1. The Force in You
  2. Naminé
  3. Castle Oblivion
  4. Forgotten Challenge
  5. Lord of the Castle

KINGDOM HEARTS II

  1. Sanctuary ~opening version~
  2. Lazy Afternoons
  3. Sinister Sundown
  4. Tension Rising
  5. The 13th Struggle
  6. Roxas
  7. Sora
  8. The Afternoon Streets
  9. Working Together
  10. Magical Mystery
  11. Reviving Hollow Bastion
  12. Scherzo di Notte
  13. Desire for All That Is Lost
  14. Waltz of the Damned
  15. Dance of the Daring
  16. The Home of Dragons
  17. Fields of Honor
  18. Vim and Vigor
  19. The Underworld
  20. What Lies Beneath
  21. Rowdy Rumble
  22. Monochrome Dreams
  23. Old Friends, Old Rivals
  24. Part of Your World
  25. Adventures in the Savannah
  26. Savannah Pride
  27. Space Paranoids
  28. Byte Bashing
  29. Sinister Shadows
  30. The 13th Dilemma
  31. Sacred Moon
  32. Deep Drive
  33. Riku
  34. Darkness of the Unknown

KINGDOM HEARTS II -FINAL MIX-

  1. What A Surprise?!
  2. Happy Holidays!
  3. The Other Promise
  4. Rage Awakened
  5. Fate of the Unknown

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days

  1. Musique pour la tristesse de Xion
  2. Secret of Neverland
  3. Crossing to Neverland
  4. Fight and Away
  5. Vector to the Heavens
  6. Another Side -Battle Ver.-

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth By Sleep

  1. The Promised Beginning
  2. Future Masters
  3. Terra
  4. The Secret Whispers
  5. Risky Romp
  6. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
  7. Castle Escapade
  8. The Silent Forest
  9. The Rustling Forest
  10. The Tumbling
  11. Ventus
  12. Enter the Darkness
  13. Radiant Garden
  14. Black Garden
  15. Black Powder
  16. The Encounter -Birth by Sleep Version-
  17. Mickey Mouse March
  18. Up Down Adventure
  19. Hau'oli, Hau'oli
  20. Mákaukau?
  21. Daydream upon Neverland
  22. Neverland's Scherzo
  23. Rage Awakened -The Origin-
  24. Aqua
  25. Dismiss

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: coded

  1. Wonder of Electron
  2. No More Bugs!!

KINGDOM HEARTS 3D [Dream Drop Distance]

  1. Traverse in Trance
  2. Hand to Hand

CALLING - KINGDOM MIX -

  1. Le Sanctuaire
  2. La Cloche
  3. Majestic Wings
  4. Access the Grid
  5. Digital Domination
  6. The Fun Fair
  7. Prankster's Party
  8. One for All
  9. All for One
  10. Sacred Distance
  11. Deep Drop
  12. L'Oscurita dell'Ignot
  13. L'Impeto Oscuro
  14. The Eye of Darkness

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep-A fragmentary passage-

  1. Wave of Darkness I

KINGDOM HEARTS III

  1. You've Got a Friend in Me - KINGDOM HEARTS III Version -
  2. Happy Hair Day
  3. Monster Smash!
  4. Let It Go
  5. Robot Overdrive
  6. Graveyard Labyrinth
  7. Rise of the Union
  8. Don't Think Twice

KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour- Album

  1. Destati

Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS

  1. Hand in Hand
  2. Working Together - Allegro vivace
  3. Sora - Allegro con brio

Piano Collections KINGDOM HEARTS FIELD & BATTLE

  1. Medley of Conflict

Other Titles

  1. Circle of Life
  2. A Whole New World
  3. Beauty and the Beast
