Game Awards 2023 : Découvrez tous les nominés

La cérémonie des Game Awards 2023 aura lieu dans la nuit du vendredi 8 décembre prochain (généralement vers 2 heures du matin jusqu'au petit matin) et les nominés de chaque catégorie viennent d'être dévoilés. Voici la liste complète :

Jeu de l'année :

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur réalisation de jeu :

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure narration :

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure direction artistique :

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure bande-son :

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio :

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Meilleure performance d'acteur :

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Jeu le plus innovant dans l'accessibilité :

Diablo VI

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Jeu pour l'impact :

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Senaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Meilleur jeu mis à jour :

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Meilleur support de la communauté :

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant :

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Meilleur jeu VR/AR :

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Meilleur jeu d'action :

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure :

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur RPG :

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Meilleur jeu de combat :

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Meilleur jeu familial

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Meilleur jeu de stratégie :

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Meilleur jeu de sport/de racing :

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Meilleure adaptation :

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Jeu le plus attendu :

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Créateur de contenu de l'année :

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Meilleur jeu Esport

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Meilleur athlète Esport :

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen

Meilleure équipe d'Esport :

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Meilleur coach Esport :

Christine “Potter” Chi

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young

Meilleur événement Esport :

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

Evo 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Championships 2023

Si le match entre The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom et Baldur's Gate 3 était déjà serré, voir Super Mario Bros. Wonder se rajouter à l'équation réduit drastiquement les chances de voir Tears of the Kingdom remporter la palme. Espérons que The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder et Pikmin 4 remportent des prix dans les catégories dans lesquelles ils sont nommés ! Quels sont vos jeux de l'année ?