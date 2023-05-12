Game Awards 2023 : Découvrez tous les nominés
La cérémonie des Game Awards 2023 aura lieu dans la nuit du vendredi 8 décembre prochain (généralement vers 2 heures du matin jusqu'au petit matin) et les nominés de chaque catégorie viennent d'être dévoilés. Voici la liste complète :
Jeu de l'année :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur réalisation de jeu :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure narration :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleure direction artistique :
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure bande-son :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur design audio :
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Meilleure performance d'acteur :
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Jeu le plus innovant dans l'accessibilité :
- Diablo VI
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Jeu pour l'impact :
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Senaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Meilleur jeu mis à jour :
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Meilleur support de la communauté :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant :
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Meilleur jeu mobile :
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Meilleur jeu VR/AR :
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Meilleur jeu d'action :
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure :
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur RPG :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Meilleur jeu de combat :
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleur jeu familial
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Meilleur jeu de stratégie :
- Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Meilleur jeu de sport/de racing :
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Meilleure adaptation :
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Créateur de contenu de l'année :
- Ironmouse
- People Make Games
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Meilleur jeu Esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Meilleur athlète Esport :
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk
- Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen
Meilleure équipe d'Esport :
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Meilleur coach Esport :
- Christine “Potter” Chi
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young
Meilleur événement Esport :
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- Evo 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Championships 2023
Si le match entre The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom et Baldur's Gate 3 était déjà serré, voir Super Mario Bros. Wonder se rajouter à l'équation réduit drastiquement les chances de voir Tears of the Kingdom remporter la palme. Espérons que The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder et Pikmin 4 remportent des prix dans les catégories dans lesquelles ils sont nommés ! Quels sont vos jeux de l'année ?
