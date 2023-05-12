Evenement

Game Awards 2023 : Découvrez tous les nominés

Par babidu - Il y a 7 heures

La cérémonie des Game Awards 2023 aura lieu dans la nuit du vendredi 8 décembre prochain (généralement vers 2 heures du matin jusqu'au petit matin) et les nominés de chaque catégorie viennent d'être dévoilés. Voici la liste complète : 

Jeu de l'année : 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur réalisation de jeu : 

Meilleure narration : 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure direction artistique : 

Meilleure bande-son : 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio : 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Meilleure performance d'acteur : 

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Jeu le plus innovant dans l'accessibilité : 

  • Diablo VI
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Jeu pour l'impact :

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Senaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Meilleur jeu mis à jour : 

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Meilleur support de la communauté :

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant : 

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : 

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu mobile : 

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Meilleur jeu VR/AR : 

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Meilleur jeu d'action : 

  • Armored Core VI
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure : 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur RPG :

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Meilleur jeu de combat : 

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Meilleur jeu familial

Meilleur jeu de stratégie : 

Meilleur jeu de sport/de racing : 

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur jeu multijoueur : 

Meilleure adaptation : 

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Jeu le plus attendu : 

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Créateur de contenu de l'année : 

  • Ironmouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Meilleur jeu Esport

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Meilleur athlète Esport : 

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen

Meilleure équipe d'Esport : 

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Meilleur coach Esport : 

  • Christine “Potter” Chi
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young

Meilleur événement Esport :

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • Evo 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Championships 2023

Si le match entre The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom et Baldur's Gate 3 était déjà serré, voir Super Mario Bros. Wonder se rajouter à l'équation réduit drastiquement les chances de voir Tears of the Kingdom remporter la palme. Espérons que The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomSuper Mario Bros. Wonder et Pikmin 4 remportent des prix dans les catégories dans lesquelles ils sont nommés ! Quels sont vos jeux de l'année ?

