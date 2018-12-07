Nintendo Switch

Zelda, Mario, Donkey... Le portrait des combattants de Super Smash Bros refaits façon vieux cartoon

Par rifraff - Il y a 4 heures

Si vous êtes fans de Super Smash Bros. Ultimate vous vous souvenez sûrement de la vision réaliste des combattants du jeu donnée par Raf Grassetti, le directeur artistique du dernier God of War- sinon, vous pouvez toujours la retrouver ici.) Aujourd'hui, nous vous invitons à découvrir une autre vision toute aussi personnelle quoique radicalement différente des héros du jeu grâce à un jeune artiste prometteur du nom de Daniel Cortes. En effet, le jeune homme s'est mis en tête de refaire le portrait de tous les combattants du jeu façon Cuphead ou plutôt cartoon des années 30. Le résultat, publié sur son compte Twitter, est irrésistible- mais comme d'habitude nous vous en laissons juge. Retrouvez les portraits actuellement disponibles sur cette page ainsi que quelques tweets. Rendez vous sur le compte Twitter de Daniel Cortes pour découvrir l'étendue de son travail.

Pour rappel, retrouvez toutes les infos concernant Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dans nos news précédentes et notre test complet.

Source : Com/DannyCortoons
