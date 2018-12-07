Zelda, Mario, Donkey... Le portrait des combattants de Super Smash Bros refaits façon vieux cartoon

Si vous êtes fans de Super Smash Bros. Ultimate vous vous souvenez sûrement de la vision réaliste des combattants du jeu donnée par Raf Grassetti, le directeur artistique du dernier God of War- sinon, vous pouvez toujours la retrouver ici.) Aujourd'hui, nous vous invitons à découvrir une autre vision toute aussi personnelle quoique radicalement différente des héros du jeu grâce à un jeune artiste prometteur du nom de Daniel Cortes. En effet, le jeune homme s'est mis en tête de refaire le portrait de tous les combattants du jeu façon Cuphead ou plutôt cartoon des années 30. Le résultat, publié sur son compte Twitter, est irrésistible- mais comme d'habitude nous vous en laissons juge. Retrouvez les portraits actuellement disponibles sur cette page ainsi que quelques tweets. Rendez vous sur le compte Twitter de Daniel Cortes pour découvrir l'étendue de son travail.

Pour rappel, retrouvez toutes les infos concernant Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dans nos news précédentes et notre test complet.

Day 19 of drawing every #SmashBros Character in a style inspired by #Cuphead/ #Rubberhose/ #1930sCartoons!! Today’s character is the Goddess of Light, #Palutena!! She’s a big fan of divine intervention haha!! pic.twitter.com/fUuL6IM0Xa — Daniel Cortes (@DannyCortoons) January 8, 2021

Day 13 of drawing every #SmashBros Character in a #Cuphead/ #Rubberhose/ #1930sCartoon inspired style!! It’s The hero of the Wild, Link!! Same way Mario was based off of Popeye, Link was based off of Peter Pan, so I HAD to use old Peter Pan sketches as reference for his design!! pic.twitter.com/JGoRDwYcWg — Daniel Cortes (@DannyCortoons) December 30, 2020