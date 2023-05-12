Zelda - Le concert orchestral spécial Nintendo Live est enfin disponible
Après l'annonce surprise de la diffusion gratuitement sur Youtube d'un concert spécial The Legend of Zelda, le voici enfin disponible !
Ce concert orchestral était initialement prévu pour l'événement Nintendo Live 2024 à Tokyo qui avait été annulé en raison de menaces sur son organisation. Au menu de cette demi-heure de concert nous pouvons retrouver du Tears of the Kingdom, du Link's Awakening, du Skyward Sword ou encore du Breath of the Wild. Voici la tracklist complète :
00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)
03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess
06:11 Zelda's Lullaby
09:00 Link's Awakening Medley 2024
13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme
15:35 Hyrule Castle
17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer
21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village
24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme
