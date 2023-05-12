Nintendo

Zelda - Le concert orchestral spécial Nintendo Live est enfin disponible

Par babidu - Il y a 5 heures

Après l'annonce surprise de la diffusion gratuitement sur Youtube d'un concert spécial The Legend of Zelda, le voici enfin disponible !

Ce concert orchestral était initialement prévu pour l'événement Nintendo Live 2024 à Tokyo qui avait été annulé en raison de menaces sur son organisation. Au menu de cette demi-heure de concert nous pouvons retrouver du Tears of the Kingdom, du Link's Awakening, du Skyward Sword ou encore du Breath of the Wild. Voici la tracklist complète : 

00:00 Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise)

03:55 The Ballad of the Goddess

06:11 Zelda's Lullaby

09:00 Link's Awakening Medley 2024

13:26 Breath of the Wild: Main Theme

15:35 Hyrule Castle

17:43 Breath of the Wild: 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer

21:15 Ocarina of Time: Kakariko Village

24:18 The Legend of Zelda Main Theme

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom
Nintendo
Nintendo

  • 12 mai 2023
  • 12 mai 2023
  • 12 mai 2023

Sur le même sujet

5
Image news
GameStop se prépare à distribuer des affiches promotionnelles pou...
10
Image news
Zelda BOTW 2 : la suite de Zelda Breath of the Wild sortira-t-ell...
6
Image news
The Legend of Zelda : Dark Tombs : nouvelles rumeurs sur la suite...