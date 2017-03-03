Nintendo Switch
Top 10 des meilleures ventes sur Nintendo Switch au 30 juin 2023
Par rifraff - Il y a 2 heures
Dans le sillage de la publication du dernier bilan financier de Nintendo (voir détails ici), Nintendo a mis à jour son top 10 des meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch. Un top qui sacre toujours Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comme le roi de la console mais qui voit aussi entrer The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom qui en moins de deux mois réalise une sacré performance (voir là.) Retrouvez ce top ci-dessous.
Liste des meilleures ventes sur Nintendo Switch au 30 juin 2023 :
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46M
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79M
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77M
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild – 30.65M
- Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44M
- Pokémon Epée & Bouclier – 25.92M
- Pokémon Ecarlate & Violet – 22.66M
- Super Mario Party – 19.39M
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom – 18.51M
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17M
Source : Nintendo
