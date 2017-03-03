Nintendo Switch

Top 10 des meilleures ventes sur Nintendo Switch au 30 juin 2023

Par rifraff - Il y a 2 heures

Dans le sillage de la publication du dernier bilan financier de Nintendo (voir détails ici), Nintendo a mis à jour son top 10 des meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch. Un top qui sacre toujours Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comme le roi de la console mais qui voit aussi entrer The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom qui en moins de deux mois réalise une sacré performance (voir là.) Retrouvez ce top ci-dessous.

Liste des meilleures ventes sur Nintendo Switch au 30 juin 2023 :

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46M
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79M
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77M
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild – 30.65M
  5. Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44M
  6. Pokémon Epée & Bouclier – 25.92M
  7. Pokémon Ecarlate & Violet – 22.66M
  8. Super Mario Party – 19.39M
  9. The Legend of Zelda : Tears of The Kingdom – 18.51M
  10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17M
Source : Nintendo
