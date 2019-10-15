Nintendo Switch

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf : après la série, un film d'animation en approche sur Netflix

Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures

Après le succès de la série, Netflix prépare actuellement un long métrage d'animation basé sur The Witcher. Nommé The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, le film d'animation sera supervisé par les créateurs de la série, Lauren S. Hissrich et Beau DeMayo et réalisé par le studio Mir à qui l'on doit La Légende de Korra (série dérivée d'Avatar le dernier maître de l'air.)

Pour le moment, pas d'autres détails mais évidemment nous vous tiendrons au courant. Pour rappel The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Definitive Edition est disponible depuis le 15 octobre dernier sur Nintendo Switch (voir détails ICI.)

