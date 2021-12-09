The Game Awards 2021 : Retrouvez la liste complète de tous les gagnants (Metroid Dread, Life is Strange : True Colors...)

La cérémonie vient à peine de s'achever et il est temps pour nous de rendre hommage à tous les gagnants des prix parmi la pléthore de nominés incroyables. Si les annonces de nouveaux jeux n'auront pas su faire totalement vibrer nos cœurs de joueurs avec la cruelle absence de certains titres très attendus et celle de Nintendo à cette cérémonie, il en demeure que les vainqueurs méritent à la fois leurs prix et toute notre attention. Voici la liste complète des gagnants des The Game Awards 2021 :

Jeu de l'année : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Goty des joueurs : Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) sd Meilleure réalisation : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Meilleur jeu régulièrement mis à jour : Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) Meilleur jeu indépendant : 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive) Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain) Meilleure narration : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Meilleure direction artistique : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna) Meilleure bande-son : Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers) Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer) The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers) Meilleur design audio : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Meilleure performance d'acteur : Erika Mori pour son rôle d'Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito pour son rôle d'Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley pour son rôle de Colt Vahn, Deathloop Maggie Robertson pour son rôle de Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village Ozioma Akagha pour son rôle de Julianna Blake, Deathloop Jeu ayant un impact : Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX) No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler) Meilleur support de la communauté : Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Meilleur jeu Mobile : Fantasian (Mistwalker) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company) Meilleur jeu VR/AR : Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments) Meilleur jeu d'action : Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure : Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Meilleur RPG : Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) Meilleur jeu de combat : Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega) Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega) Meilleur jeu familial : It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo) New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo) Meilleur jeu de sport/conduite : F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft) Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie : Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments) Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios) Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) New World (Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain) Jeu le plus attendu : Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda) Meilleur jeu avec des innovations pour l'accessibilité : Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel) Créateur de contenu de l'année : Dream Fuslie Gaules Ibai TheGrefg Meilleur jeu Esport : Call of Duty (Activision) CS:GO (Valve) DOTA2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games) Meilleur athlète Esport : Chris “Simp” Lehr Heo “ShowMaker” Su Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev Tyson “TenZ” Ngo Meilleure équipe Esport : Atlanta FaZe (COD) DWG KIA (LOL) Natus Vincere (CS:GO) Sentinels (Valorant) Team Spirit (DOTA2) Meilleur Coach Esport : Airat “Silent” Gaziev Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi James “Crowder” Crowder Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun Meilleur événement Esport : 2021 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 The International 2021 Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Nous pouvons constater la consécration du jeu de Josef Fares It Takes Two durant cette cérémonie avec de plus l'avènement pour Forza Horizon 5, si du côté de la console hybride de Nintendo les drapeaux sont un peu en bernes pour cette cérémonie, il est bon de constater que Metroid Dread a su tirer son épingle du jeu et être déclaré meilleur jeu d'action/aventure de l'année.

Êtes-vous en accord avec cette sélection ? Qui était pour vous le GOTY 2021 ?