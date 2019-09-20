Zelda TOTK, Metroid Prime, GTA, Mario Odyssey... Les offres Black Friday débarquent sur Nintendo Switch - Notre sélection de jeux à prix réduits
Institution américaine, le Black Friday est, depuis de nombreuses années déjà, devenu un rendez-vous annuel mondial incontournable.
L'occasion de faire, à priori, parfois, de très bonnes affaires même si aujourd'hui, les offres promotionnelles ont tendance à se bousculer et que de très bonnes affaires, on peut en faire toute l'année.
Pour autant, que cela ne vous empêche pas de jeter un oeil sur les Offres Black Friday qui viennent de débarquer sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch.
Vous y découvrirez de très nombreuses promotions sur plus de 2000 titres dont une poignée de jeux Nintendo.
On le sait, Nintendo est l'un des rares éditeurs à ne pas voir le prix de ses jeux baisser même lorsque ceux-ci sont sortis depuis plusieurs années ! Il faut donc en profiter !
Pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, nous vous avons concocté une petite sélection non exhaustive dont on a le secret.
Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez et à partager vos bons plans et vos coup de cœur en commentaires.
Les Offres Black Friday sont effectives jusqu'au 1er décembre 2024
SELECTION NINTENDO-MASTER - OFFRES BLACK FRIDAY 2024 - NINTENDO ESHOP
JEUX NINTENDO
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom :
69,99 €48,99 €
- Super Mario Odyssey :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Kirby et le monde oublié :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Metroid Prime Remastered :
39,99 €27,99 €
- Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Super Mario Maker 2 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Another Code: Recollection :
59,99 €41,99 €
- Metroid Dread :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Fire Emblem Engage :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Bayonetta 3 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- ASTRAL CHAIN :
59,99 €39,99 €
TÊTE DE GONDOLE
- Red Dead Redemption :
49,99 €29,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 25 :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed :
59,99 €41,99 €
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time :
49,99 €24,99 €
- It Takes Two :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard :
59,99 €17,99 €
- Disney Dreamlight Valley :
39,99 €29,99 €
- DRAGON QUEST XI S : les combattants de la destinée – Édition ultime :
59,99 €29,99 €
PROMO TRIPLE DELUXE (EDITION SPECIALE, COLLECTION et DLC)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition :
59,99 €38,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition :
69,99 €34,99 € (mise à niveau Anniversary : 19,99 €9,99 €)
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE + SUNBREAK :
69,99 €24,49 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope EDITION GOLD :
89,99 €29,69 €
- DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET - Edition Deluxe :
74,99 €18,74 €
- Cult of the Lamb - Cultist Edition :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Edition Intégrale :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Diablo II: Resurrected - Prime Evil Collection : 59,99 € 19,79 €
- Sonic Superstars - Edition Deluxe LEGO :
69,99 €20,99 €
- Sonic Frontiers - Edition Deluxe :
69,99 €41,99 €
- Sonic Origins Plus :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (six jeux) :
119,99 €39,59 €
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (7 jeux) :
75,70 €37,85 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - Edition Deluxe :
79,99 €39,99 €
- Pack Spyro + Crash Remastered :
74,99 €26,24 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - Edition Deluxe :
79,99 €31,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter :
49,99 €7,49 €
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - Digital Deluxe :
49,99 €19,99 €
- Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection :
59,99 €40,19 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 :
59,99 €41,99 €
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 :
44,99 €17,99 €
- Persona Collection :
89,98 €44,99 €
JE POSE ÇA LA (NOTRE SELECTION)
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star :
49,99 €34,99 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Rune Factory 3 Special :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Rune Factory 4 Special :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Rune Factory 5 :
49,99 €12,49 €
- Cat Quest: The Fur-tastic Trilogy :
39,99 €23,99 €
- Cat Quest :
12,99 €3,24 €
- Cat Quest III :
19,99 €14,99 €
- Subnautica :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Capcom Fighting Bundle :
59,99 €19,79 €
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection :
35,01 €28,00 €
- Goat Simulator 3 :
29,99 €20,99 €
- Grounded :
39,99 €23,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Another Crab's Treasure :
29,99 €23,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles :
59,99 €14,99 €
- The Sinking City :
49,99 €5,99 €
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition :
39,99 €9,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin :
39,99 €29,99 €
- The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends :
39,99 €9,99 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Burnout Paradise Remastered :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Digimon World: Next Order :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Tetris Effect: Connected :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Shovel Knight Dig :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Turrican Anthology Vol. I :
34,99 €10,49 €
- Little Nightmares II :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus :
39,99 €5,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED :
39,99 €5,99 €
- River City Girls Zero :
13,42 €6,71 €
- River City Girls 2 :
39,99 €19,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! :
29,99 €19,49 €
- Space Invaders Invincible Collection :
59,99 €17,99 €
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Slay the Spire :
24,99 €8,49 €
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 : 39,99 € 19,99 €
- Lil' Guardsman :
19,99 €11,99 €
- Wonder Boy Collection :
29,99 €14,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris :
49,99 €14,99 €
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island :
59,99 €19,79 €
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords :
14,00 €7,00 €
NE ME DITES PAS QUE VOUS NE L'AVEZ PAS DEJA ?
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Braid, Anniversary Edition:
19,99 €7,99 €
- Blasphemous 2 :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Unravel Two :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Sifu :
39,99 €15,99 €
- No More Heroes :
19,99 €5,99 €
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Ace Attorney Anthology :
59,99 €35,99 €
- Dark Souls: Remastered :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Human: Fall Flat :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut :
39,99 €11,99 €
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Plants vs. Zombies™ : La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition :
34,99 €8,74 €
- New Super Lucky's Tale :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Persona 3 Portable :
19,99 €11,99 €
- Persona 4 Golden :
19,99 €11,99 €
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Eastward :
24,99 €12,49 €
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake :
24,99 €6,24 €
- South Park: L’Annale du Destin :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen :
29,99 €5,09 €
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty :
29,99 €7,49 €
BONUS TRACK (Coup de Cœur)
- Dead Cells :
24,99 €12,49 €
- A Little to the Left :
14,99 €8,99 €
- UNDERTALE :
14,99 €9,89 €
- Thank Goodness You're Here! :
17,99 €14,39 €
- DOOM Eternal :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Strange Horticulture :
15,49 €6,19 €
- Alan Wake Remastered :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Doraemon Story of Seasons :
49,99 €14,99 €
- Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- :
39,99 €27,99 €
- Le Vaillant Petit Page :
29,99 €22,49 €
POUR PAS UN ROND (MOINS DE 5€)
- Agent A - Casse-tête d’espions :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Figment :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Figment 2: Creed Valley :
24,99 €2,49 €
- The Survivalists :
24,99 €2,49 €
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake :
24,99 €2,49 €
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition :
13,99 €3,49 €
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition :
39,99 €3,99 €
- The Messenger :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Quake II :
9,99€3,99€
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Lost in Random :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! :
39,99 €4,79 €
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition :
14,99 €4,89 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Guacamelee! 2 :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Standard Edition :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Moving Out :
24,99 €4,99 €
A CE PRIX LA, JE LE PREND MÊME SI J'Y JOUE JAMAIS
- MakOS new operating system :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Down in Bermuda :
19,99 €0,99 €
- HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE :
19,50 €1,95 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl :
49,99 €4,99 €
- SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball :
29,99 €5,99 €
BRIQUES A BRAC
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 5
9,99 €5,99 €
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker - Edition Deluxe :
69,99 €13,99 €
- LEGO City Undercover :
59,99 €4,79 €
- LEGO Worlds :
29,99 €3,89 €
A TES SOUHAITS (Danganronpatchoum)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition :
29,99 €10,49 €
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition :
14,99 €5,24 €
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition :
14,99 €5,24 €
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp :
19,99 €6,99 €