Nintendo Switch : plus de 1500 jeux en promotion avec les Offres Estivales - Notre sélection des bons plans à ne pas rater

L'été se profile à l'horizon et avec lui, les vacances ! L'occasion, pour beaucoup de joueurs de s'évader avec leur console préférée mais aussi de rattraper son retard en se décidant enfin à faire les jeux qu'ils n'ont jamais pu faire, faute de temps et/ou d'argent ! Et ça tombe bien car justement, Nintendo vient de lancer les Offres estivales sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Près de 1500 jeux sont actuellement en promotion sachant que dès le 15 juin , une nouvelle vague rajoutera de nouveaux titres ! En attendant, pour vous aider à vous y retrouver, on vous a préparé une petite sélection avec nos coups de cœur et plusieurs listes de jeux en fonction de leur prix. Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à partager vos bons plans en commentaires.

Notre sélection "coup de cœur" :

The Last Campfire : 14,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Windbound : 19,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € The Gardens Between : 19,99 € 3,19 €

3,19 € Remothered: Broken Porcelain : 34,99 € 3,49 €

3,49 € Yooka-Laylee : 39,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € GRIS 16,99 € 4,24 €

4,24 € A Short Hike : 6,99 € 4,54 €

4,54 € The Messenger : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Unravel Two : 29,99 € 5,09 €

5,09 € Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €

5,09 € Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale : 39,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Lost in Random : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Hotline Miami Collection : 24,99 € 6,24 €

6,24 € Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition : 34,99 € 6,99 €

6,99 € Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition : 49,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Sonic Mania : 19,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Blue Fire : 19,99 € 6,79 €Cris Tales : 39,99 € 7,99 €

6,79 €Cris Tales : 7,99 € Strange Horticulture: 13,49 € 8,09 €

8,09 € Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun! : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € DRAGON BALL FighterZ : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Portal : collection cubique : 18,99 € 9,49 €

9,49 € HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € IMMORTALS FENYX RISING : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € DOOM Eternal : 29,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Dead Cells : 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Hades : 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Catherine: Full Body : 49,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope : 59,99 € 29,99 €

MOINS DE 1€

Golf Peaks : 4,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Shu : 8,49 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Kitten Island : 9,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games : 9,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € My Coloring Book : 4,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Home Sweet Home : 9,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Hope's Farm : 19,99 € 0,99 €

0,99 € Aloof : 9,99 € 0,99 €

MOINS DE 2€

Runbow : 14,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Rubber Bandits : 9,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition : 14,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € SteamWorld Dig : 9,99 € 1,49 €

1,49 € Super Meat Boy Forever : 15,99 € 1,59 €

Hentai Girls : 19,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € CONTRA ROGUE CORPS : 39,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Ludo XXL : 19,99 € 1,99 €

DOOM 64 : 4,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Evergate : 9,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Puyo Puyo Champions : 9,99 € 1,99 €

1,99 € Florence : 5,49 € 1,99 €

MOINS DE 5€

SEGA AGES Out Run : 6,99 € 2,09 €

2,09 € Popeye : 14,39 € 2,87 €

2,87 € Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent : 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition : 19,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Ma Vie : Vétérinaire : 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Harvest Life : 24,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Worms Rumble : 14,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € The Escapists: Complete Edition : 14,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Ma Vie avec les Chevaux 2: Une Nouvelle Aventure : 29,99 € 2,99 €

2,99 € Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons : 14,99 € 3,74

3,74 Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Castlevania Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Contra Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Harvest Moon: Mad Dash 19,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € QUAKE : 9,99 € 3,99 €

3,99 € Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut : 8,39 € 4,19 €

4,19 € Shakedown: Hawaii : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Retro City Rampage DX : 14,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Child of Light Ultimate Edition : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € What Remains of Edith Finch : 19,99 € 4,99 €

4,99 € Nickelodeon Kart Racers : 29,99 € 4,49 €

4,49 € Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 29,99 € 4,49 €

4,49 € The Lost Child 49,99 € 4,99 €

MOINS DE 10€

In Sound Mind : 34,99 € 5,24 €

5,24 € Road 96 : 19,96 € 5,98 €

5,98 € SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 39,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Goat Simulator: The GOATY : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition : 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € SteamWorld Dig 2 : 19,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus : 39,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 59,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Sports Party : 39,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € Moving Out : 24,99 € 6,24 €

6,24 € Overcooked! 2 : 16,99 € 6,79 €

6,79 € The Survivalists : 24,99 € 6,24 €

6,24 € Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl : 49,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € NBA 2K23 : 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € XCOM 2 Collection : 49,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € My Time at Portia : 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € Saints Row IV: Re-Elected : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Sonic Forces : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake : 24,99 € 8,49 €

8,49 € New Super Lucky's Tale : 29,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € Burnout Paradise Remastered : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Little Nightmares II : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Mega Man 11 : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € Subnautica : 29,99 € 9,89 €

9,89 € BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Borderlands Legendary Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil 4 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Little Dragons Café : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Resident Evil 6 : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy : 49,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € ŌKAMI™ HD : 19,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! : 39,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Death's Door : 1 9,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition : 4 9,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 : 39,99 € 9,99 €

MOINS DE 15€

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 : 69,99 € 10,49 €

10,49 € Starlink: Battle for Atlas : 79,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € South Park: L’Annale du Destin : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Team Sonic Racing : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition : 59,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € Streets of Rage 4 24,99 € 12,49 €

12,49 € Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King : 24,99 € 12,49€

12,49€ Diablo II: Resurrected : 39,99 € 13,19 €

13,19 € Cuphead : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION : 19,99 € 13,99 €

13,99 € Assassin's Creed III Remastered : 39,99 € 14,79 €

14,79 € Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Dead by Daylight : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Super Bomberman R : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated : 29,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx : 49,99 € 14,99 €

14,99 € DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET : 59,99 € 14,99 €

MOINS DE 20€

Persona 3 Portable : 19,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Persona 4 Golden : 19,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Sonic Colours: Ultimate : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Cult of the Lamb : 24,99 € 16,24 €

16,24 € Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Return to Monkey Island : 24,99 € 17,49 €

17,49 € Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 : 44,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition : 59,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € Persona 5 Strikers : 59,99 € 17,99 €

17,99 € GRANDIA HD Collection : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Tetris Effect: Connected : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION : 49,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch™ Édition Essentielle : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Have A Nice Death : 24,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers 39,99 € 19,99 €

MOINS DE 30€

Disney Dreamlight Valley : 29,99 € 22,49 €

22,49 € Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection : 39,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : 59,99 € 23,99 €

23,99 € Just Dance 2023 Edition : 59,99€ 23,99€

23,99€ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection : 59,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 24,99 €

24,99 € Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle : 38,99 € 29,24 €

29,24 € DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom : 49,99€ 29,99 €

29,99 € It Takes Two : 39,99€ 29,99€

29,99€ Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € No Man's Sky : 49,99 € 29,99 €

JEUX LEGO

LEGO Les Indestructibles : 59,99 € 5,99 €

5,99 € LEGO Brawls : 29,99 € 7,49 €

7,49 € LEGO Jurassic World : 39,99 € 7,59 €

7,59 € LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes : 39,99 € 7,99 €

7,99 € LEGO City Undercover : 59,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 59,99 € 8,99 €

8,99 € LEGO NINJAGO, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 59,99 € 8,99 €

LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 59,99 € 9,59 €

9,59 € LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection : 39,99 € 11,99 €

11,99 € LEGO Bricktales : 29,99 € 20,99 €

20,99 € LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 23,99 €

ET AUSSI :

Crash Bandicoot - Pack Quadrilogy (quatre jeux) 78,99 € 31,59 €

31,59 € Sonic Frontiers : 59,99 € 35,99 €

35,99 € Persona 5 Royal : 59,99 € 35,99 €

35,99 € CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION : 59,99 € 41,99 €

41,99 € Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (six jeux) 119,99 € 47,99 €

