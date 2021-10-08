Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Monster Hunter Rise - Retrouvez tous les nominés aux Game Awards 2021

La liste des nominés aux différentes catégories des Game Awards 2021 vient d'être dévoilée et parmi eux se trouvent quelques jeux Nintendo avec parmi-eux quelques jeux sortis cette année sur Nintendo Switch. La cérémonie des Game Awards 2021 qui se tiendra dans la nuit du 9 au 10 décembre prochain sur toutes les plateformes de streaming, viendra récompenser les jeux de cette année avec différents prix allant évidemment du "jeu de l'année" à des catégories plus spécifiques comme "la meilleure direction artistique" ou encore "le meilleur jeu indépendant". Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste complète des nominés :

Jeu de l'année : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Meilleure direction : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Meilleur suivi de jeu : Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) Meilleur jeu indépendant : 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive) Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) Meilleur premier jeu indépendant : Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain) Meilleure narration : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Meilleure direction artistique : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna) Meilleur bande-son : Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers) Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer) The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers) Meilleur design audio : Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Meilleure performance d'acteur : Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop Meilleur ayant un impact : Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX) No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler) Meilleur support communautaire : Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Meilleur jeu mobile : Fantasian (Mistwalker) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company) Meilleur jeu VR/AR : Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments) Meilleur jeu d'action : Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Returnal (Housemarque/SIE) Meilleur jeu d'action/aventure : Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Meilleur RPG : Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) Meilleur jeu de combat : Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega) Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega) Meilleur jeu familial : It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo) New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo) Meilleur jeu de sport/simulation automobile : F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft) Meilleur jeu de stratégie : Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments) Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios) Meilleur jeu multijoueur : Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) New World (Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain) Jeu le plus attendu : Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) La suite de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda) Meilleur jeu proposant des options d'accessibilité : Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel) Créateur de contenu de l'année : Dream Fuslie Gaules Ibai TheGrefg Meilleur jeu Esport : Call of Duty (Activision) CS:GO (Valve) DOTA2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games) Meilleur athlète Esport : Chris “Simp” Lehr Heo “ShowMaker” Su Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev Tyson “TenZ” Ngo Meilleure équipe d'Esport : Atlanta FaZe (COD) DWG KIA (LOL) Natus Vincere (CS:GO) Sentinels (Valorant) Team Spirit (DOTA2) Meilleur coach d'Esport : Airat “Silent” Gaziev Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi James “Crowder” Crowder Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun Meilleur événement Esport : 2021 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 The International 2021 Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Ainsi nous pouvons voir que Metroid Dread réalise une très bonne performance cette année avec une nomination pour le jeu de l'année (rien que ça) et pour le "meilleur jeu d'action/aventure". Ce n'est pas le seul jeu de Nintendo qui est nommé puisque nous retrouvons aussi Mario Party Superstars, New Pokémon Snap, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury et WarioWare: Get It Together! tous nommé pour la catégorie "Meilleur jeu familial". Enfin Monster Hunter Rise n'est pas en reste puisque celui-ci est nommé dans deux catégories avec "Meilleur RPG" et "Meilleur multijoueur". De plus, nous pouvons apercevoir La Suite de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild "nommé parmi les jeux les plus attendus", de quoi continuer de teaser une potentielle bande-annonce pour le titre durant l'événement comme ce fut le cas pour Breath of the Wild il y a 5 ans. Parmi les tiers que l'on retrouve sur Nintendo Switch et chez la concurrence, nous trouvons notamment Marvel's Gardian of the Galaxy nommé dans 4 catégories et Life is Strange : True Colors nommé dans 3 catégories différentes. Nous vous avons mis les titres présents sur Nintendo Switch en gras dans la liste.

N'oubliez pas que vous pouvez voter pour vos jeux préférés en cliquant sur le lien ici. Qui remportera le titre de "Goty 2021" ? Comment trouvez-vous cette liste ? Dites nous votre pronostic et vos votes en commentaires ci-dessous !