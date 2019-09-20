Nintendo Switch

La Nintendo Switch Lite obtient un nouveau coloris : rose corail

Par rifraff - Il y a 6 heures

Nintendo of America vient d'annoncer la sortie d'une Nintendo Switch Lite avec un tout nouveau coloris : corail qui se retrouve donc décliné désormais en quatre coloris différents. Cette nouvelle Nintendo Switch Lite rose sera disponible aux Etats-Unis le 3 avril 2020. En attendant d'autres informations retrouver les premiers visuels de la console sur cette page.

Source : Com/NintendoAmerica/status/1229767790510432262
