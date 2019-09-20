La Nintendo Switch Lite obtient un nouveau coloris : rose corail

Nintendo of America vient d'annoncer la sortie d'une Nintendo Switch Lite avec un tout nouveau coloris : corail qui se retrouve donc décliné désormais en quatre coloris différents. Cette nouvelle Nintendo Switch Lite rose sera disponible aux Etats-Unis le 3 avril 2020. En attendant d'autres informations retrouver les premiers visuels de la console sur cette page.

A new splash of color joins the #NintendoSwitchLite lineup! The vibrant and playful coral Nintendo Switch Lite system arrives on 4/3! pic.twitter.com/bZwdrPMm1R