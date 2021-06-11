Kirby, Xenoblade, Astral Chain... De nouveaux jeux Nintendo en promotion dans les Offres estivales
Les Offres estivales continuent sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch à proposer des jeux à tarifs réduits. Ainsi, près de 1500 jeux sont actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop, permettant d'obtenir des jeux divers et variés à des prix parfois très intéressants comme, au hasard, Super Meat Boy Forever (1,59 €), Portal : collection cubique (9,99€), LEGO Les Indestructibles (5,99€), Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (13,99€), What Remains of Edith Finch (4,99€), Sonic Mania (7,99€) ou encore Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale (5,99€). . On vous a déjà fait un petite sélection à ne pas rater (voir sur cette page ou plus bas) mais toutes les semaines, Nintendo ajoute de nouveaux titres. Depuis jeudi dernier, vous pouvez ainsi obtenir une poignée de jeux Nintendo à "prix réduits" sachant que le prix des jeux Nintendo reste généralement constant. Retrouvez donc la liste de ces jeux Nintendo à ne pas rater, plus quelques autres ci-dessous, en attendant le 25 juin et une nouvelle vague de promotion. Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à partager vos bons plans en commentaires.
JEUX NINTENDO EN PROMOTION
- Kirby's Dream Buffet :
14,99 €9,99 €
- Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges :
29,99 €19,99 €
- L'Atelier du jeu vidéo :
29,99 €19,99 €
- Kirby et le monde oublié :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Astral Chain :
59,99 €39,99 €
- ARMS :
59,99 €39,99 €
ET AUSSI :
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope :
59,99 €29,99 €
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Édition Essentielle :
39,99 €19,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim :
59,99 €23,99 €*
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Dark Souls: Remastered :
39,99 €19,99 €
- L'AVENTURE LAYTON: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Diablo II: Resurrected :
39,99 €13,19 €
- Urban Flow :
14,99€0,99€
- Fe :
19,99€4,99€
Notre sélection "coup de cœur" :
- The Last Campfire :
14,99 €2,99 €
- Windbound :
19,99 €2,99 €
- The Gardens Between :
19,99 €3,19 €
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain :
34,99 €3,49 €
- Yooka-Laylee :
39,99 €3,99 €
- GRIS
16,99 €4,24 €
- A Short Hike :
6,99 €4,54 €
- The Messenger :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Unravel Two :
29,99 €5,09 €
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen :
29,99 €5,09 €
- Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Lost in Random :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Hotline Miami Collection :
24,99 €6,24 €
- Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition :
34,99 €6,99 €
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition :
49,99 €7,99 €
- Sonic Mania :
19,99 €7,99 €
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Blue Fire :
19,99 €6,79 €
- Cris Tales :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Strange Horticulture:
13,49 €8,09 €
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun! :
59,99 €9,59 €
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Portal : collection cubique :
18,99 €9,49 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED :
49,99 €9,99 €
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING :
59,99 €11,99 €
- DOOM Eternal :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Dead Cells :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Hades :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Catherine: Full Body :
49,99 €12,49 €
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope :
59,99 €29,99 €
MOINS DE 1€
- Golf Peaks :
4,99 €0,99 €
- Shu :
8,49 €0,99 €
- Kitten Island :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games :
9,99 €0,99 €
- My Coloring Book :
4,99 €0,99 €
- Home Sweet Home :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Hope's Farm :
19,99 €0,99 €
- Aloof :
9,99 €0,99 €
MOINS DE 2€
- Runbow :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Rubber Bandits :
9,99 €1,49 €
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition :
14,99 €1,49 €
- SteamWorld Dig :
9,99 €1,49 €
- Super Meat Boy Forever :
15,99 €1,59 €
- Hentai Girls :
19,99 €1,99 €
- CONTRA ROGUE CORPS :
39,99 €1,99 €
- Ludo XXL : 19,99 € 1,99 €
- DOOM 64 :
4,99 €1,99 €
- Evergate :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Puyo Puyo Champions :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Florence :
5,49 €1,99 €
MOINS DE 5€
- SEGA AGES Out Run :
6,99 €2,09 €
- Popeye :
14,39 €2,87 €
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent :
29,99 €2,99 €
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition :
19,99 €2,99 €
- Ma Vie : Vétérinaire :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Harvest Life :
24,99 €2,99 €
- Worms Rumble :
14,99 €2,99 €
- The Escapists: Complete Edition :
14,99 €2,99 €
- Ma Vie avec les Chevaux 2: Une Nouvelle Aventure :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons :
14,99 €3,74
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Contra Anniversary Collection :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
19,99 €3,99 €
- QUAKE :
9,99 €3,99 €
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut :
8,39 €4,19 €
- Shakedown: Hawaii :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Retro City Rampage DX :
14,99 €4,99 €
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition :
19,99 €4,99 €
- What Remains of Edith Finch :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers :
29,99 €4,49 €
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack :
29,99 €4,49 €
- The Lost Child
49,99 €4,99 €
MOINS DE 10€
- In Sound Mind :
34,99 €5,24 €
- Road 96 :
19,96 €5,98 €
- SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI :
29,99 €5,99 €
- SteamWorld Dig 2 :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire :
59,99 €5,99 €
- Worms W.M.D :
29,99 €5,99 €
- Sports Party :
39,99 €5,99 €
- Moving Out :
24,99 €6,24 €
- Overcooked! 2 :
16,99 €6,79 €
- The Survivalists :
24,99 €6,24 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl :
49,99 €7,49 €
- NBA 2K23 :
29,99 €7,49 €
- XCOM 2 Collection :
49,99 €7,49 €
- My Time at Portia :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Sonic Forces :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus :
39,99 €7,99 €
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake :
24,99 €8,49 €
- New Super Lucky's Tale :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste :
59,99 €9,59 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Burnout Paradise Remastered :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Little Nightmares II :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Mega Man 11 :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Subnautica :
29,99 €9,89 €
- BioShock: The Collection :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Borderlands Legendary Collection :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon :
19,99 €9,99 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Resident Evil :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Little Dragons Café :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Resident Evil 6 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy :
49,99 €9,99 €
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS :
19,99 €9,99 €
- ŌKAMI™ HD :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Death's Door : 1
9,99 €9,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition : 4
9,99 €9,99 €
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 :
39,99 €9,99 €
MOINS DE 15€
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 :
69,99 €10,49 €
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas :
79,99 €11,99 €
- South Park: L’Annale du Destin :
59,99 €11,99 €
- Team Sonic Racing :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition :
59,99 €11,99 €
- South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité :
39,99 €11,99 €
- The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Streets of Rage 4
24,99 €12,49 €
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King :
24,99 €12,49€
- Diablo II: Resurrected :
39,99 €13,19 €
- Cuphead :
19,99 €13,99 €
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled :
39,99 €13,99 €
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION :
19,99 €13,99 €
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered :
39,99 €14,79 €
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :
49,99 €14,99 €
- Dead by Daylight :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Super Bomberman R :
29,99 €14,99 €
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated :
29,99 €14,99 €
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx :
49,99 €14,99 €
- DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET :
59,99 €14,99 €
MOINS DE 20€
- Persona 3 Portable :
19,99 €15,99 €
- Persona 4 Golden :
19,99 €15,99 €
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Cult of the Lamb :
24,99 €16,24 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge :
24,99 €17,49 €
- Return to Monkey Island :
24,99 €17,49 €
- Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 :
44,99 €17,99 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition :
59,99 €17,99 €
- Persona 5 Strikers :
59,99 €17,99 €
- GRANDIA HD Collection :
39,99 €19,99 €
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles :
39,99 €19,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Tetris Effect: Connected :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition :
49,99 €19,99 €
- ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION :
49,99 €19,99 €
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch™ Édition Essentielle :
39,99 €19,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Have A Nice Death :
24,99 €19,99 €
- ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers
39,99 €19,99 €
MOINS DE 30€
- Disney Dreamlight Valley :
29,99 €22,49 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection :
39,99 €23,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim :
59,99 €23,99 €
- Just Dance 2023 Edition :
59,99€23,99€
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection :
59,99 €24,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle :
38,99 €29,24 €
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom :
49,99€29,99 €
- It Takes Two :
39,99€29,99€
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles :
59,99 €29,99 €
- No Man's Sky :
49,99 €29,99 €
JEUX LEGO
- LEGO Les Indestructibles :
59,99 €5,99 €
- LEGO Brawls :
29,99 €7,49 €
- LEGO Jurassic World :
39,99 €7,59 €
- LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes :
39,99 €7,99 €
- LEGO City Undercover :
59,99 €8,99 €
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 :
59,99 €8,99 €
- LEGO NINJAGO, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 59,99 € 8,99 €
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains :
59,99 €9,59 €
- LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection :
39,99 €11,99 €
- LEGO Bricktales :
29,99 €20,99 €
- LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker :
59,99 €23,99 €
ET AUSSI :
- Crash Bandicoot - Pack Quadrilogy (quatre jeux)
78,99 €31,59 €
- Sonic Frontiers :
59,99 €35,99 €
- Persona 5 Royal :
59,99 €35,99 €
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION :
59,99 €41,99 €
- Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (six jeux)
119,99 €47,99 €
PlatinumGames
- 30 août 2019
- 30 août 2019
- 30 août 2019
- 11 juin 2021
- 11 juin 2021
- 11 juin 2021
- 03 décembre 2021
- 03 décembre 2021
- Inconnue
- 25 mars 2022
- 25 mars 2022
- 25 mars 2022
Monolith Soft
- 29 juillet 2022
- 29 juillet 2022
- 29 juillet 2022
- 17 août 2022
- 17 août 2022
- 17 août 2022