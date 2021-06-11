Kirby, Xenoblade, Astral Chain... De nouveaux jeux Nintendo en promotion dans les Offres estivales

Nintendo Switch

Les Offres estivales continuent sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch à proposer des jeux à tarifs réduits. Ainsi, près de 1500 jeux sont actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop, permettant d'obtenir des jeux divers et variés à des prix parfois très intéressants comme, au hasard,  Super Meat Boy Forever (1,59 €), Portal : collection cubique (9,99€), LEGO Les Indestructibles (5,99€), Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (13,99€), What Remains of Edith Finch (4,99€), Sonic Mania (7,99€) ou encore Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale (5,99€). . On vous a déjà fait un petite sélection à ne pas rater (voir sur cette page ou plus bas) mais toutes les semaines, Nintendo ajoute de nouveaux titres. Depuis jeudi dernier, vous pouvez ainsi obtenir une poignée de jeux Nintendo à "prix réduits" sachant que le prix des jeux Nintendo reste généralement constant. Retrouvez donc la liste de ces jeux Nintendo à ne pas rater, plus quelques autres ci-dessous, en attendant le 25 juin et une nouvelle vague de promotion. Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à partager vos bons plans en commentaires.

JEUX NINTENDO EN PROMOTION

  • Kirby's Dream Buffet : 14,99 € 9,99 €
  • Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges : 29,99 € 19,99 €
  • L'Atelier du jeu vidéo : 29,99 € 19,99 €
  • Kirby et le monde oublié : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Astral Chain59,99 € 39,99 €
  • ARMS : 59,99 € 39,99 €

ET AUSSI :

  • MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Édition Essentielle : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim  : 59,99 € 23,99 €*
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Dark Souls: Remastered : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • L'AVENTURE LAYTON: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Diablo II: Resurrected  : 39,99 € 13,19 €
  • Urban Flow : 14,99€ 0,99€
  • Fe : 19,99€ 4,99€

Notre sélection "coup de cœur" :

  • The Last Campfire : 14,99 € 2,99 €
  • Windbound : 19,99 € 2,99 €
  • The Gardens Between : 19,99 € 3,19 €
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain : 34,99 € 3,49 €
  • Yooka-Laylee : 39,99 € 3,99 €
  • GRIS 16,99 € 4,24 €
  • A Short Hike : 6,99 € 4,54 €
  • The Messenger : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Unravel Two : 29,99 € 5,09 €
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €
  • Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Lost in Random : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Hotline Miami Collection : 24,99 € 6,24 €
  • Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition : 34,99 € 6,99 €
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition : 49,99 € 7,99 €
  • Sonic Mania : 19,99 € 7,99 €
  • Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Harvest Moon: Lumière d'espoir Edition Spéciale : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Blue Fire : 19,99 € 6,79 €
  • Cris Tales : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Strange Horticulture: 13,49 € 8,09 €
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun! : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Portal : collection cubique : 18,99 € 9,49 €
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED : 49,99  € 9,99 €
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING : 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • DOOM Eternal : 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Dead Cells : 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Hades : 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Catherine: Full Body : 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection : 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope : 59,99 € 29,99 €

MOINS DE 1€

  • Golf Peaks : 4,99 € 0,99 €
  • Shu : 8,49 € 0,99 €
  • Kitten Island : 9,99 € 0,99 €
  • Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games : 9,99 € 0,99 €
  • My Coloring Book :4,99 € 0,99 €
  • Home Sweet Home : 9,99 € 0,99 €
  • Hope's Farm : 19,99 € 0,99 €
  • Aloof : 9,99 € 0,99 €

MOINS DE 2€

  • Runbow :14,99 € 1,49 €
  • Rubber Bandits : 9,99 € 1,49 €
  • Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition : 14,99 € 1,49 €
  • SteamWorld Dig : 9,99 € 1,49 €
  • Super Meat Boy Forever : 15,99 € 1,59 €
  • Hentai Girls : 19,99 € 1,99 €
  • CONTRA ROGUE CORPS : 39,99 € 1,99 €
  • Ludo XXL : 19,99 € 1,99 €
  • DOOM 64 : 4,99 € 1,99 €
  • Evergate : 9,99 € 1,99 €
  • Puyo Puyo Champions : 9,99 € 1,99 €
  • Florence : 5,49 € 1,99 €

MOINS DE 5€

  • SEGA AGES Out Run : 6,99 € 2,09 €
  • Popeye : 14,39 € 2,87 €
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition : 19,99 € 2,99 €
  • Ma Vie : Vétérinaire : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Harvest Life : 24,99 € 2,99 €
  • Worms Rumble : 14,99 € 2,99 €
  • The Escapists: Complete Edition : 14,99 € 2,99 €
  • Ma Vie avec les Chevaux 2: Une Nouvelle Aventure : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons : 14,99 € 3,74
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • Contra Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • QUAKE : 9,99 € 3,99 €
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut : 8,39 € 4,19 €
  • Shakedown: Hawaii : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Retro City Rampage DX : 14,99 € 4,99 €
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • What Remains of Edith Finch : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers : 29,99 € 4,49 €
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 29,99 € 4,49 €
  • The Lost Child 49,99 € 4,99 €

MOINS DE 10€

  • In Sound Mind : 34,99 € 5,24 €
  • Road 96 : 19,96 € 5,98 €
  • SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Goat Simulator: The GOATY : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood™ Standard Edition : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Cars 3 : Course vers la victoire : 59,99 € 5,99 €
  • Worms W.M.D : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • Sports Party : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • Moving Out :24,99 € 6,24 €
  • Overcooked! 2 : 16,99 € 6,79 €
  • The Survivalists : 24,99 € 6,24 €
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl :49,99 € 7,49 €
  • NBA 2K23 : 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • XCOM 2 Collection : 49,99 € 7,49 €
  • My Time at Portia : 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Sonic Forces : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake : 24,99 € 8,49 €
  • New Super Lucky's Tale : 29,99 € 8,99 €
  • Ni no Kuni : La Vengeance de la sorcière céleste : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch :59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Little Nightmares II : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Mega Man 11 : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Subnautica : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Resident Evil 4 : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Resident Evil : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Little Dragons Café : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Resident Evil 6 : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • ŌKAMI™ HD : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Death's Door : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 : 39,99 € 9,99 €

MOINS DE 15€

  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 : 69,99 € 10,49 €
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas : 79,99 € 11,99 €
  • South Park: L’Annale du Destin : 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • Team Sonic Racing : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition : 59,99 € 11,99 €
  • South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • Streets of Rage 4 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King : 24,99 € 12,49€
  • Diablo II: Resurrected  : 39,99 € 13,19 €
  • Cuphead : 19,99 € 13,99 €
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION : 19,99 € 13,99 €
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered : 39,99 € 14,79 €
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • Dead by Daylight : 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Super Bomberman R : 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated : 29,99 € 14,99 €
  • Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx :  49,99 € 14,99 €
  • DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET : 59,99 € 14,99 €

MOINS DE 20€

  • Persona 3 Portable : 19,99 € 15,99 €
  • Persona 4 Golden :19,99 € 15,99 €
  • Sonic Colours: Ultimate : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Cult of the Lamb : 24,99 € 16,24 €
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 24,99 € 17,49 €
  • Return to Monkey Island : 24,99 € 17,49 €
  • Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 : 44,99 € 17,99 €
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition : 59,99 € 17,99 €
  • Persona 5 Strikers : 59,99 € 17,99 €
  • GRANDIA HD Collection : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Tetris Effect: Connected : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition : 49,99 € 19,99 €
  • ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION : 49,99 € 19,99 €
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch™ Édition Essentielle : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Have A Nice Death : 24,99 € 19,99 €
  • ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers 39,99 € 19,99 €

MOINS DE 30€

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley : 29,99 € 22,49 €
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection : 39,99 € 23,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : 59,99 € 23,99 €
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition : 59,99€ 23,99€
  • Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection : 59,99 € 24,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle : 38,99 € 29,24 €
  • DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom : 49,99€ 29,99 €
  • It Takes Two : 39,99€ 29,99€
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • No Man's Sky : 49,99 € 29,99 €

JEUX LEGO

  • LEGO Les Indestructibles : 59,99 € 5,99 €
  • LEGO Brawls : 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • LEGO Jurassic World : 39,99 € 7,59 €
  • LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • LEGO City Undercover : 59,99 € 8,99 €
  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 59,99 € 8,99 €
  • LEGO NINJAGO, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 59,99 € 8,99 €
  • LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • LEGO Bricktales : 29,99 € 20,99 €
  • LEGO Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 23,99 €

  • Crash Bandicoot - Pack Quadrilogy (quatre jeux) 78,99 € 31,59 €
  • Sonic Frontiers : 59,99 € 35,99 €
  • Persona 5 Royal : 59,99 € 35,99 €
  • CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION : 59,99 € 41,99 €
  • Assassin's Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle (six jeux) 119,99 € 47,99 €

