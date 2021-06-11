Kirby, Xenoblade, Astral Chain... De nouveaux jeux Nintendo en promotion dans les Offres estivales

Les Offres estivales continuent sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch à proposer des jeux à tarifs réduits. Ainsi, près de 1500 jeux sont actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop, permettant d'obtenir des jeux divers et variés à des prix parfois très intéressants comme, au hasard, Super Meat Boy Forever (1,59 €), Portal : collection cubique (9,99€), LEGO Les Indestructibles (5,99€), Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (13,99€), What Remains of Edith Finch (4,99€), Sonic Mania (7,99€) ou encore Plants vs. Zombies: La Bataille de Neighborville Édition Intégrale (5,99€). . On vous a déjà fait un petite sélection à ne pas rater (voir sur cette page ou plus bas) mais toutes les semaines, Nintendo ajoute de nouveaux titres. Depuis jeudi dernier , vous pouvez ainsi obtenir une poignée de jeux Nintendo à "prix réduits" sachant que le prix des jeux Nintendo reste généralement constant. Retrouvez donc la liste de ces jeux Nintendo à ne pas rater, plus quelques autres ci-dessous, en attendant le 25 juin et une nouvelle vague de promotion. Comme d'habitude, n'hésitez pas à partager vos bons plans en commentaires.

JEUX NINTENDO EN PROMOTION

Kirby's Dream Buffet : 14,99 € 9,99 €

9,99 € Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges : 29,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € L'Atelier du jeu vidéo : 29,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Kirby et le monde oublié : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Xenoblade Chronicles 3 : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € Astral Chain : 59,99 € 39,99 €

39,99 € ARMS : 59,99 € 39,99 €

ET AUSSI :

MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 39,99 € 15,99 €

15,99 € Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Édition Essentielle : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim : 59,99 € 23,99 €*

23,99 €* Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 29,99 €

29,99 € Dark Souls: Remastered : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € L'AVENTURE LAYTON: Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires - Édition Deluxe : 39,99 € 19,99 €

19,99 € Diablo II: Resurrected : 39,99 € 13,19 €

13,19 € Urban Flow : 14,99€ 0,99€

0,99€ Fe : 19,99€ 4,99€