Kirby mange le monde sur le net depuis le dernier Nintendo Direct

Aussitôt après la diffusion du Nintendo Direct de mercredi dernier (dont vous pouvez retrouver tous les détails ICI) et la présentation de la nouvelle capacité de Kirby dans Kirby et le Monde Oublié, nommé le Transformisme, le net a été envahi comme souvent par une multitude de memes, de blagues et de fanarts plus ou moins inspirés. Si vous les avez manqué, retrouvez sur cette page un florilège de ces "blagouNet" qui devrait vous faire voir la vie en rose. On en profite pour vous rappeler que le dernier Cartoon-Master spécial Saint-Valentin est en ligne

Pour rappel, Kirby et le Monde Oublié sera disponible le 25 mars prochain en exclusivité sur Nintendo Switch.

"If It Takes Us Over, Then It Has No More Enemies, Nobody Left To Kill It. And Then It's Won." pic.twitter.com/ea6332EI77 — Trey Bishop ???????? (@Artreyusdraws) February 10, 2022

wait so we weren't drawing kirby in rotom forms? pic.twitter.com/BxosKup6q6 — cafhune ???????? processing orders (@cafhune) February 10, 2022

kirby's gonna go higher. pic.twitter.com/oKBYS1t1ms — Not Your Sagittarius (@NY_Sagittarius) February 12, 2022

pic.twitter.com/YLc3MxbU4R — ｼ ﾌﾞﾘ ﾝ ｶﾞ ﾙ (@shiburingaru321) February 11, 2022