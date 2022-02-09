Kirby mange le monde sur le net depuis le dernier Nintendo Direct
Aussitôt après la diffusion du Nintendo Direct de mercredi dernier (dont vous pouvez retrouver tous les détails ICI) et la présentation de la nouvelle capacité de Kirby dans Kirby et le Monde Oublié, nommé le Transformisme, le net a été envahi comme souvent par une multitude de memes, de blagues et de fanarts plus ou moins inspirés. Si vous les avez manqué, retrouvez sur cette page un florilège de ces "blagouNet" qui devrait vous faire voir la vie en rose. On en profite pour vous rappeler que le dernier Cartoon-Master spécial Saint-Valentin est en ligne
Pour rappel, Kirby et le Monde Oublié sera disponible le 25 mars prochain en exclusivité sur Nintendo Switch.,
星をほおばったカービィ pic.twitter.com/YavxQmshyy— もずく (@honida1215) February 11, 2022
"If It Takes Us Over, Then It Has No More Enemies, Nobody Left To Kill It. And Then It's Won." pic.twitter.com/ea6332EI77— Trey Bishop ???????? (@Artreyusdraws) February 10, 2022
kirby ate the froggy chair #Kirby pic.twitter.com/ngZtZ3dTSV— arcade ???? commissions open! (@mossdust) February 12, 2022
Le Petit Prince#Kirby #KirbyandtheForgottenLand pic.twitter.com/KeUf52jgqU— ordem (@OvejitaRosaMC) February 10, 2022
Kirby car toy figure render.#Kirby #KIRBYCAR #NintendoSwitch #b3d pic.twitter.com/4npRCUaSCm— Vinji????????3D VArtist| Comms SOON! (@VinjiVtuber) February 13, 2022
Kirby this Kirby that, it’s all Kirby. I am Kirby. @NintendoAmerica #Kirby #fanart #KirbyandtheForgottenLand #carby pic.twitter.com/iaa24Fgl1R— BARBOEBOT (@RobbyB51845311) February 12, 2022
wait so we weren't drawing kirby in rotom forms? pic.twitter.com/BxosKup6q6— cafhune ???????? processing orders (@cafhune) February 10, 2022
here we go pic.twitter.com/4gsXzgh2Es— Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) February 10, 2022
I'm sorry.#Metroid #Kirby pic.twitter.com/x1Ba3ZXXOp— PaperCLM (@ClmPaper) February 12, 2022
KIRBY NO pic.twitter.com/2afBR8HtOi— stupid idiot (@Metarract) February 11, 2022
kirby's gonna go higher. pic.twitter.com/oKBYS1t1ms— Not Your Sagittarius (@NY_Sagittarius) February 12, 2022
Kirby No!!!!— nathINSANE ???? (@nathINSANE) February 11, 2022
That's the Traveler!!! pic.twitter.com/E6tVKl7YCz
His Highness met a new... friend... #tgcf #Kirby #XieLian pic.twitter.com/JOvU22vJ0U— Cha ???????? no QRT on art pls ! (@chamilarepaa) February 11, 2022
Impossible Kirby pic.twitter.com/qp5U938tO7— Denman Rooke (@DenmanRooke) February 11, 2022
So... I really made this Kirby sprite!— Maria - NatanAnimates ★ #BGSTragaWise (@NatanAnims) February 10, 2022
I tried my best to stay the same in the Mario RPG style... Hope you like it! :)
CARBY for the #SuperMarioRPG#KirbyandtheForgottenLand #Kirby #NintendoDirect #smrpg #sprite #pixelart pic.twitter.com/I9CXT30Nil
I know it's stupid but I had to#ShadowTheHedgehog#Kirby pic.twitter.com/sDbV41SZcb— RisziArts (@ArtsRiszi) February 11, 2022
kirbys mouthful mode looks great pic.twitter.com/4tN1H1I3rx— Sludge???? (@sludgetoons) February 9, 2022
I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/XTV3gIGeUs— Sean Aitchison (@Sean8UrSon) February 9, 2022