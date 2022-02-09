Nintendo Switch

Kirby mange le monde sur le net depuis le dernier Nintendo Direct

Par rifraff - Il y a 1 heure

Aussitôt après la diffusion du Nintendo Direct de mercredi dernier (dont vous pouvez retrouver tous les détails ICI) et la présentation de la nouvelle capacité de Kirby dans  Kirby et le Monde Oublié, nommé le Transformisme, le net a été envahi comme souvent par une multitude de memes, de blagues et de fanarts plus ou moins inspirés. Si vous les avez manqué, retrouvez sur cette page un florilège de ces "blagouNet" qui devrait vous faire voir la vie en rose. On en profite pour vous rappeler que le dernier Cartoon-Master spécial Saint-Valentin est en ligne

Pour rappel,  Kirby et le Monde Oublié sera disponible le 25 mars prochain en exclusivité sur Nintendo Switch.

