Engine Software s'occupe du portage de Trails of Cold Steel III

Si le nom de Engine Software ne vous dit rien, sachez pourtant que le studio est déjà bien actif sur Nintendo Switch. Connu pour avoir porté Ni No Kuni : La Vangeance de la Sorcière Céleste, Oceanhorn ou encore The Escapists 2, le studio a re-signé avec NIS America pour s'occuper du portage de The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III sur Nintendo Switch.

Vu les qualités en terme de portage des jeux cités plus tôt, nul doute que la version hybride de The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III sera de bonne facture. Mais pour en être sûr, il faudra attendre la sortie du jeu dans le courant du printemps 2020 en Europe.

We are honored - and giddily excited - to be bringing the fantastic @nihonfalcom game Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III to the Switch next year.



As lifelong Falcom fans it is a joy to work on this amazing franchise. Special thanks to @NISAmerica for setting it up