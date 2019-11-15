Divers

Animal Crossing, Sonic, Pokémon, Nintendo... Les jeux vidéo vous souhaitent Joyeux Noël !

Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures

Et voilà, c'est le grand jour pour tous les petits et grands enfants. malgré les temps difficiles, Noël est là et avec lui son cortège de cadeaux mais aussi de traditionnels vœux. Comme d'habitude, le petit monde des jeux vidéo ne déroge pas à la règle sauf que désormais les bons vœux de Noël se font via Twitter. L'occasion de découvrir de jolies cartes et illustrations avec les plus grands héros des jeux vidéo. Retrouvez ci-dessous un florilège de vœux publiés par différents comptes Twitter : Nintendo bien sûr mais aussi Sega, Bandai Namco, Monster Hunter, Sonic, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Pokémon, etc.

Toute l'équipe de Nintendo-Master en profite pour vous souhaiter de bonnes fêtes de fin d'année !

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Pokémon Epée
Pokemon Company
Game Freak

  • 15 novembre 2019
  • 15 novembre 2019
  • 15 novembre 2019
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Nintendo

  • 20 mars 2020
  • 20 mars 2020
  • 20 mars 2020

