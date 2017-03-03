Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom dévoile un artwork inédit de sa plus grande menace

Ganondorf étant le grand absent de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, il semblerait que sa suite, The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, vienne corriger cette injustice. Déjà présent sous la forme d'une momie, l'emblématique Némésis de Link fait son grand retour dans la toute nouvelle bande-annonce du jeu le plus attendu de l'année 2023 sur Nintendo Switch.

Simplement aperçu entre deux plans, Ganondorf vient de révéler sa grandeur dans un tout nouvel artwork publié par le compte Twitter de la saga Zelda. Attention les yeux, Ganondorf est de retour !