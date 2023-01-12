The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past : un fan anime les artworks originaux du jeu de la Super Nintendo

Alors que des rumeurs évoquent la possibilité d'un film d'animation Zelda, probablement en CGI (voir ICI), Parker Simmons, un artiste, a eu l'idée de donner vie (principe de base de l'animation) aux artworks officiels de The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past, le hit intemporel de la Super Nintendo. Le résultat est assez saisissant et nous transporte instantanément dans les années 90 mais comme toujours, nous vous en laissons juge avec les vidéos sur cette page. Et pour plus de détails, rendez-vous sur le compte Twitter de Parker Simmons.

Link vs Stalfos from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past manual artwork. Brought to life by yours truly. pic.twitter.com/YPm5C2vN2m — Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 12, 2023

Link explores a dungeon pic.twitter.com/p7Jb2834PJ — Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 6, 2023