The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past : un fan anime les artworks originaux du jeu de la Super Nintendo

Par rifraff - Il y a 12 heures

Alors que des rumeurs évoquent la possibilité d'un film d'animation Zelda, probablement en CGI (voir ICI), Parker Simmons, un artiste, a eu l'idée de donner vie (principe de base de l'animation) aux artworks officiels de The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past, le hit intemporel de la Super Nintendo. Le résultat est assez saisissant et nous transporte instantanément dans les années 90 mais comme toujours, nous vous en laissons juge avec les vidéos sur cette page. Et pour plus de détails, rendez-vous sur le compte Twitter de  Parker Simmons.

