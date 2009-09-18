Nintendo Switch

Trois jeux Kirby Super Nintendo dans des versions spéciales ajoutés via le Nintendo Switch Online

Par rifraff - Il y a 3 heures

L'application Super Nintendo du Nintendo Switch Online reçoit des versions EXTRA de trois jeux Kirby de l'ère Super Nintendo : Kirby's Super Star (connu aussi sous le titre) Kirby's Fun Pak,  Kirby's Dream Land 3 et Kirby's Dream Course. Ainsi vous pouvez accéder désormais aux trois jeux avec une sauvegarde 100% ou tous les éléments ont été débloqués.

Plus d'infos sur le Nintendo Switch Online dans nos news précédentes.

