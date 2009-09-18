Trois jeux Kirby Super Nintendo dans des versions spéciales ajoutés via le Nintendo Switch Online

L'application Super Nintendo du Nintendo Switch Online reçoit des versions EXTRA de trois jeux Kirby de l'ère Super Nintendo : Kirby's Super Star (connu aussi sous le titre) Kirby's Fun Pak, Kirby's Dream Land 3 et Kirby's Dream Course. Ainsi vous pouvez accéder désormais aux trois jeux avec une sauvegarde 100% ou tous les éléments ont été débloqués.

Three #SuperNES titles are live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!#Kirby Super Star

Meta Knight's revenge!



Kirby's Dream Land 3

Set difficulty to Easy Breezy!



Kirby's Dream Course

Dance along with Kirby!



Secret modes are all unlocked in these special versions of the games. pic.twitter.com/sTNi8FML21