Top 10 des meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch au 31 mars 2022
Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures
Suite à la publication de son bilan financier, Nintendo a mis à jour le top 10 de ses meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch. Un top 10 qui reste stable (comparé au trimestre précédent) puisqu'on y retrouve les mêmes long-sellers de la société, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe en tête. Retrouvez ce top ci-dessous et comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez en commentaires.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 45.33 millions d'exemplaires
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons : 38.64 millions d'exemplaires
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 28.17 millions d'exemplaires
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild : 26.55 millions d'exemplaires
- Pokémon Epée / Pokémon Bouclier : 24.27 millions d'exemplaires
- Super Mario Odyssey : 23.50 millions d'exemplaires
- Super Mario Party : 17.78 millions d'exemplaires
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant / Pokémon Perle Scintillante : 14.65 millions d'exemplaires
- Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Pokémon Let's Go Evoli : 14.53 millions d'exemplaires
- Ring Fit Adventure : 14.09 millions d'exemplaires
Source : Nintendo
