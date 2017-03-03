Nintendo Switch

Top 10 des meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch au 31 mars 2022

Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures

Suite à la publication de son bilan financier, Nintendo a mis à jour le top 10 de ses meilleures ventes de jeux sur Nintendo Switch. Un top 10 qui reste stable (comparé au trimestre précédent) puisqu'on y retrouve les mêmes long-sellers de la société, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe en tête. Retrouvez ce top ci-dessous et comme toujours, n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en pensez en commentaires.

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 45.33 millions d'exemplaires
  2. Animal Crossing : New Horizons : 38.64 millions d'exemplaires
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 28.17 millions d'exemplaires
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild : 26.55 millions d'exemplaires
  5. Pokémon Epée / Pokémon Bouclier : 24.27 millions d'exemplaires
  6. Super Mario Odyssey : 23.50 millions d'exemplaires
  7. Super Mario Party : 17.78 millions d'exemplaires
  8. Pokémon Diamant Étincelant / Pokémon Perle Scintillante : 14.65 millions d'exemplaires
  9. Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Pokémon Let's Go Evoli : 14.53 millions d'exemplaires
  10. Ring Fit Adventure : 14.09 millions d'exemplaires

