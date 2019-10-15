The Witcher III s'offre un nouveau coffret 4 vinyles

Avis aux mélomanes, le Loup Gris est de retour sur vos platines avec la bande-son du RPG en monde ouvert The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt de CD Projekt RED. Cette fois-ci, Spacelab9 et Just for Games vous proposent un boxset vinyle premium 4 disques qui sera disponible à partir du 30 septembre 2023.

Retrouvez la bande-son de The Witcher III, Hearts of Stone et Blood and Wine sur quatre vinyles premium de 180g aux couleurs exclusives pour ce nouveau pressage français. Ce coffret prestige sera disponible en deux éditions : couleur blanc, et couleur rouge transparent, exclusif à la Fnac.

Tracklist :

DISC 1

SIDE A

1. The Trail (2:49)

2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)

6. Commanding the Fury (2:08)

7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

8. Spikeroog (3:05)

SIDE B

1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

3. City of Intrigues (2:06)

4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

5. Widow-maker (2:10)

6. The Vagabond (2:47)

7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

8. Fate Calls (1:58)

9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2

SIDE C

1. After the Storm (1:31)

2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

SIDE D

1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

4. Go for it (1:08)

5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

7. Words on Wind (2:48)

8. On Thin Ice (1:37)

9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

DISC 3 - Music From Hearts of Stone

SIDE E

1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)

2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

6. Mystery Man (2:41)

SIDE F

1. Breaking In (1:40)

2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

DISC 4 - Music From Blood and Wine

SIDE G

1. Blood and Wine (2:57)

2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

4. Blood Run (2:01)

5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

6. Wine Wars (2:04)

7. Vivienne (1:36)

8. Titans of Infamy (1:38)

SIDE H

1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

3. The Mandragora (1:53)

4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)

5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)