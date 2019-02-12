Nintendo Switch

The Cruel King and the Great Hero nous offre une pause musicale avec son dernier trailer

Par ggvanrom - Il y a 3 heures

Prochain titre atypique proposé par NIS America, The Cruel King and the Great Hero nous propose une approche différente aujourd'hui avec un nouveau trailer musical. Ce dernier met en avant une des musiques du jeu réalisée par la compositrice Akiko Shikata. Dénomée Txilrckala musique arrivera sans doute à vous donner un avan-gout du monde mystérieux qui nous attend. Pour rappel, The Cruel King and the Great Hero sortira le 4 mars 2022 sur Nintendo Switch et aura également le droit à une version physique contrairement à son prédécesseur The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince sorti quant à lui en 2019.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
NIS America
Nippon Ichi Software

  • 12 février 2019
  • 12 février 2019
  • mai 2018
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
NIS America
Nippon Ichi Software

  • 04 mars 2022
  • 04 mars 2022
  • Inconnue

