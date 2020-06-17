Les fans comparent Pokémon Epée & Bouclier vs New Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Epée / Bouclier est un des gros succès de la Nintendo Switch... Il n'empêche le jeu a été très diversement apprécié et d'ailleurs même à la rédaction il divise (voir ICI et LA) Parmi les nombreuses critiques qui reviennent souvent, il y a les graphismes du jeu, jugés indignes de la console. Ainsi lorsque dans le Pokémon Presents diffusé mercredi dernier (voir tous les détails ici) les premières images de New Pokémon Snap ont été dévoilées, beaucoup de fans n'ont pu s’empêcher de faire la comparaison et rêver à des Terres Sauvages beaucoup plus belles et contemplatives. .

Alors certes la comparaison est un peu facile car il ne s'agit pas du même genre de jeu et que pour l'instant on a pas vu réellement New Pokémon Snap tourner... Pour autant, nous vous laissons apprécier une sélection de tweets publiés par Nintendo Soup dans lesquels plusieurs avis s'expriment. n'hésitez pas vous même à nous dire ce que vous en pensez en commentaire.

I need the virgin main character from shield & sword and the chad main character from pokemon Snap right now pic.twitter.com/MQgkjX1imT — Fipo (@fipofipo22) June 17, 2020

We can all just appreciate how amazing the water looks in Pokémon Snap. Then there’s Sw/Sh. pic.twitter.com/WYDOWOUHQJ — YuYuHyper @ XCDE (@YuYuHyper) June 17, 2020

Pokemon snap feels like a big clapback to those who were complaining about the Sword and Shield graphics lmao pic.twitter.com/qkKSHjXVBs — Startboii (@Startboii1) June 17, 2020

Wait, how come the new Pokemon Snap looks really good and STILL stylized? I thought the really ugly trees and textures in Sword and Shield was the style?! I'm so confused?! pic.twitter.com/oSPOR7pOR0 — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) June 17, 2020

pokemon snap looks so much better than pokemon sword and shield graphically what the hell — IluZ | Pandarian ???? (@Pandarianssb) June 17, 2020

I think most of us can agree Sword and Shield looks terrible next to Pokemon Snap graphically. Come on man, Pokemon SWSH graphics aren't due to it's "art style", it's just shitty — Angry Expo (@AngryExpo) June 17, 2020