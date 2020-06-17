Nintendo Switch

Les fans comparent Pokémon Epée & Bouclier vs New Pokémon Snap

Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures

Pokémon Epée / Bouclier est un des gros succès de la Nintendo Switch... Il n'empêche le jeu a été très diversement apprécié et d'ailleurs même à la rédaction il divise (voir ICI et LA) Parmi les nombreuses critiques qui reviennent souvent, il y a les graphismes du jeu, jugés indignes de la console. Ainsi lorsque dans le Pokémon Presents diffusé mercredi dernier (voir tous les détails ici)  les premières images de New Pokémon Snap ont été dévoilées, beaucoup de fans n'ont pu s’empêcher de faire la comparaison et rêver à des Terres Sauvages beaucoup plus belles et contemplatives. .

Alors certes la comparaison est un peu facile car il ne s'agit pas du même genre de jeu et que pour l'instant on a pas vu réellement New Pokémon Snap tourner... Pour autant, nous vous laissons apprécier une sélection de tweets publiés par Nintendo Soup dans lesquels plusieurs avis s'expriment. n'hésitez pas vous même à nous dire ce que vous en pensez en commentaire.

