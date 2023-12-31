Nintendo Switch

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Boruto (Kâma), Jigen & Kawaki officialisés dans le roster

Par ggvanrom - Il y a 4 heures

Se présentant comme l'aventure possédant le plus gros roster de la licence Naruto à ce jour, NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS est le prochain titre de la licence à voir le jour courant 2023 sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents. En attendant d'avoir la date de sortie officielle du jeu, Bandai Namco en a profité pour nous dévoiler un nouveau trailer mettant en avant 3 nouveaux personnages exploitant le Kâma, pour libérer des techniques très puissantes sur leurs adversaires : 

  • Boruto (Kâma)
  • Jigen
  • Kawaki

En attendant davantage d'informations sur le titre, nous vous laissons découvrir le trailer de présentation ci-dessous. 

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
Bandai Namco
CyberConnect2

  • 31 décembre 2023
