Nintendo Switch
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Boruto (Kâma), Jigen & Kawaki officialisés dans le roster
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 4 heures
Se présentant comme l'aventure possédant le plus gros roster de la licence Naruto à ce jour, NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS est le prochain titre de la licence à voir le jour courant 2023 sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents. En attendant d'avoir la date de sortie officielle du jeu, Bandai Namco en a profité pour nous dévoiler un nouveau trailer mettant en avant 3 nouveaux personnages exploitant le Kâma, pour libérer des techniques très puissantes sur leurs adversaires :
- Boruto (Kâma)
- Jigen
- Kawaki
En attendant davantage d'informations sur le titre, nous vous laissons découvrir le trailer de présentation ci-dessous.