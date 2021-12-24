Les jeux vidéo vous souhaitent un joyeux Noël 2021

Le réveillon de Noël est passé et avec lui son cortège de cadeaux et de vœux... Il est donc grand temps de faire le tour des meilleurs vœux de Noël publiés sur les réseaux par les (plus ou moins) grandes sociétés et les jeux vidéo que l'on aime. L'occasion, comme toujours, de récupérer de jolies illustrations inédites. La preuve ci-dessous avec notre sélection de tweets de Noël. L'occasion aussi, pour toute la rédaction, de vous souhaiter encore une fois de très joyeuses fêtes !

Wah ha ha ! Wario arrive ! ???? pic.twitter.com/swbwMDWhkB — Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) December 24, 2021

[Marie] Joyeux jour des cadeaux, tout le monde ! Vous avez déjà rencontré Rodolphe, le fidèle assistant du père Noël ? Il semble qu'il ait besoin d'aide pour distribuer les cadeaux... Il sera parmi nous toute la nuit, alors il n'est pas trop tard pour vous joindre à la fête ! pic.twitter.com/UQkvFhd3Hz — Marie FR (@AC_Marie_FR) December 24, 2021

Thank you for making 2021 such a wonderful year! ✨



Happy holidays from all of us at SEGA & ATLUS! ❄️



???? @Pseudochel pic.twitter.com/j8LWbRZMDU — SEGA (@SEGA) December 20, 2021

We hope you end the year on a magical note! Happy holidays from the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons team! pic.twitter.com/jIg4J1LcxQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 25, 2021

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, no licker or mouse

The stockings were hung near the chimney, by Claire

While Leon sipped eggnog, not having a care



Happy Holidays from the Resident Evil team! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/0pH8rwemMw — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 24, 2021

Toute l'équipe de Capcom France vous souhaite de passer de très belles fêtes ! ❄???????? pic.twitter.com/Vbz5L4VNtA — Capcom France (@capcom_france) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! ????????



Thank you for all your support this year; we're so glad you've enjoyed having Super Monkey Ball back! ????????#SuperMonkeyBall #SMB20th pic.twitter.com/FuDzXoMwUv — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) December 25, 2021

As the snow silently falls and the presents await, The Imperial Princess prepares for a very special role...



Pict by: @SonicOfficialJP pic.twitter.com/mxU1dxcdsq — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 25, 2021

From all of us at WayForward to you and yours...here's to a warm and happy holiday! pic.twitter.com/aqvSNRd73n — WayForward (@WayForward) December 24, 2021

Merry Questmas! ???? Wishing all our wonderful followers a magical holiday season! ????



For more festive fun, check out #DQTACT's 'A Winter Wonderland with the Ice Witch' event on iOS and Android! ???? pic.twitter.com/gEvhgu19q0 — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 25, 2021

Hell yeah - it's Christmas time! Happy Holidays you guys, and thanks to all my buds out there for playing this year! pic.twitter.com/Y2xnGed09z — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) December 25, 2021

Nous vous souhaitons à toutes et à tous de très bonnes fêtes de fin d'année et un joyeux Noël ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/K2bxHkifyO — BANDAI NAMCO FR ???? (@BandaiNamcoFR) December 25, 2021

All is merry, not so scary, and BRIGHT!⭐✨️Happy Holidays from all of us at Bandai Namco! pic.twitter.com/qMRmxNKHZO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 24, 2021

Whether you’re sharing a meal, exchanging gifts, or sneaking in #OneMoreTurn this holiday season, we hope you’ll join our leaders in kicking back with your loved ones.



Happy holidays from all of us to you! ???? pic.twitter.com/StU7qIWiYD — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) December 17, 2021

