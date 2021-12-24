Les jeux vidéo vous souhaitent un joyeux Noël 2021
Le réveillon de Noël est passé et avec lui son cortège de cadeaux et de vœux... Il est donc grand temps de faire le tour des meilleurs vœux de Noël publiés sur les réseaux par les (plus ou moins) grandes sociétés et les jeux vidéo que l'on aime. L'occasion, comme toujours, de récupérer de jolies illustrations inédites. La preuve ci-dessous avec notre sélection de tweets de Noël. L'occasion aussi, pour toute la rédaction, de vous souhaiter encore une fois de très joyeuses fêtes !
Wah ha ha ! Wario arrive ! ???? pic.twitter.com/swbwMDWhkB— Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) December 24, 2021
[Marie] Joyeux jour des cadeaux, tout le monde ! Vous avez déjà rencontré Rodolphe, le fidèle assistant du père Noël ? Il semble qu'il ait besoin d'aide pour distribuer les cadeaux... Il sera parmi nous toute la nuit, alors il n'est pas trop tard pour vous joindre à la fête ! pic.twitter.com/UQkvFhd3Hz— Marie FR (@AC_Marie_FR) December 24, 2021
Thank you for making 2021 such a wonderful year! ✨— SEGA (@SEGA) December 20, 2021
Happy holidays from all of us at SEGA & ATLUS! ❄️
???? @Pseudochel pic.twitter.com/j8LWbRZMDU
We hope you end the year on a magical note! Happy holidays from the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons team! pic.twitter.com/jIg4J1LcxQ— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 25, 2021
'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 24, 2021
Not a creature was stirring, no licker or mouse
The stockings were hung near the chimney, by Claire
While Leon sipped eggnog, not having a care
Happy Holidays from the Resident Evil team! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/0pH8rwemMw
Toute l'équipe de Capcom France vous souhaite de passer de très belles fêtes ! ❄???????? pic.twitter.com/Vbz5L4VNtA— Capcom France (@capcom_france) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! ????????— Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) December 25, 2021
Thank you for all your support this year; we're so glad you've enjoyed having Super Monkey Ball back! ????????#SuperMonkeyBall #SMB20th pic.twitter.com/FuDzXoMwUv
As the snow silently falls and the presents await, The Imperial Princess prepares for a very special role...— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 25, 2021
Pict by: @SonicOfficialJP pic.twitter.com/mxU1dxcdsq
????\\ めりーくりすます！ //????— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) December 23, 2021
本日は #クリスマスイブ ????
聖なる夜に向けて、 #ドラゴンクエスト のモンスターたちも大集合????
わるいスライムじゃなければ、プレゼント????をもらえるかも……？???? pic.twitter.com/fSmtNzOw45
From all of us at WayForward to you and yours...here's to a warm and happy holiday! pic.twitter.com/aqvSNRd73n— WayForward (@WayForward) December 24, 2021
Seasons' Greetings from the #MHStories2 crew! ???? pic.twitter.com/oT9RXaY1Y1— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 23, 2021
Merry Questmas! ???? Wishing all our wonderful followers a magical holiday season! ????— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 25, 2021
For more festive fun, check out #DQTACT's 'A Winter Wonderland with the Ice Witch' event on iOS and Android! ???? pic.twitter.com/gEvhgu19q0
Hell yeah - it's Christmas time! Happy Holidays you guys, and thanks to all my buds out there for playing this year! pic.twitter.com/Y2xnGed09z— SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) December 25, 2021
Nous vous souhaitons à toutes et à tous de très bonnes fêtes de fin d'année et un joyeux Noël ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/K2bxHkifyO— BANDAI NAMCO FR ???? (@BandaiNamcoFR) December 25, 2021
All is merry, not so scary, and BRIGHT!⭐✨️Happy Holidays from all of us at Bandai Namco! pic.twitter.com/qMRmxNKHZO— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 24, 2021
おはようございます！今日はクリスマスイブ！????????— バンダイナムコエンターテインメント公式 (@bnei876) December 24, 2021
子どもの頃は、一生懸命サンタさんに手紙を書いていました！
みなさんは、手紙の準備バッチリでしょうか????
今日はちょっぴり良いことが起きると願って！
一日頑張っていきましょう～！???? pic.twitter.com/WkxjxpiJhq
＼????????メリークリスマス????????／#ソフィー と #ラミゼル のスペシャルなイラストをプレゼント????????— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式@ソフィー２ 2/24発売決定！ (@GustAtelierPR) December 24, 2021
NOCOさん描き下ろしです♪
素敵なイブをお過ごしください????❄️#ソフィー２ #ようこそソフィー pic.twitter.com/rEdbx3OYgf
Whether you’re sharing a meal, exchanging gifts, or sneaking in #OneMoreTurn this holiday season, we hope you’ll join our leaders in kicking back with your loved ones.— Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) December 17, 2021
Happy holidays from all of us to you! ???? pic.twitter.com/StU7qIWiYD
だれが運んでくれてるのかは知らないれすが、オモチャがもらえる日は良い日に決まってるれす～。#クリスマスイブ #クリスマスツリー #はたらくUFO #PartTimeUFO #ジョブスキー— はたらくUFO【公式】 (@HatarakuUFO) December 23, 2021
『はたらくUFO』公式サイトhttps://t.co/Npk61zF4wg pic.twitter.com/1baiQjrx3y
Fouillez un coffre sous un sapin de Noël ????— Fortnite ???????? officiel (@FortniteFR) December 24, 2021
Accomplissez ce nouveau défi pour gagner de l'EXP en plus ! pic.twitter.com/CrsBAFaCPH