Multi

Les jeux vidéo vous souhaitent un joyeux Noël 2021

Par rifraff - Il y a 5 heures

Le réveillon de Noël est passé et avec lui son cortège de cadeaux et de vœux... Il est donc grand temps de faire le tour des meilleurs vœux de Noël publiés sur les réseaux par les (plus ou moins) grandes sociétés et les jeux vidéo que l'on aime. L'occasion, comme toujours, de récupérer de jolies illustrations inédites. La preuve ci-dessous avec notre sélection de tweets de Noël. L'occasion aussi, pour toute la rédaction, de vous souhaiter encore une fois de très joyeuses fêtes !

