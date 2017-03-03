Nintendo Switch
Offres Estivales : notre sélection des meilleurs jeux en promotion de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch
Par rifraff - Il y a 7 heures
L'été arrive ! Pour fêter cela, Nintendo lance les Offres Estivales sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Elle vous permet pendant dix jours, jusqu'au 23 juin d'obtenir des dizaines de jeux dont certains à -75% de leur prix habituel. Au programme, notamment, quelques jeux Nintendo, de "gros" titres tiers ou encore des tas de jeux indépendants... Retrouvez ci-dessous, notre sélection non exhaustive des titres actuellement en promotion.
Les Offres Estivales, c'est parti !
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury :
59,99 €39,99 €
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild :
69,99 €48,99 €
- Fire Emblem Engage :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Bayonetta 1 & 2 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Le retour de Détective Pikachu :
49,99 €34,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope :
59,99 €19,79 €
Notre sélection :
- Trine Enchanted Edition :
14,99 €3,44 €
- Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition :
11,99 €5,99 €
- COCOON :
22,99 €13,79 €
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection :
59,99 €19,79 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Disney Dreamlight Valley :
39,99 €29,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition :
59,99 €;23,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard :
59,99 €29,99 €
- Red Dead Redemption :
49,99 €29,99 €
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition :
59,99 €29,99 €
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Brawlout :
19,99 €0,99 €
- LEGO Les Indestructibles :
59,99 €4,79 €
- LEGO Jurassic World :
39,99 €4,79 €
- Sonic Forces :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 :
49,99 €7,49 €
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics :
29,99 €5,99 €
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Diablo II: Resurrected :
39,99 €13,19 €
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Hentai Games Collection :
89,99 €2,99 €
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King :
19,99 €6,99 €
- Unravel Two :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent :
29,99 €2,99 €
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING :
39,99 €7,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition :
59,99 €8,99 €
- Cuphead : 19,99 € 13,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED :
39,99 €5,99 €
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains :
59,99 €5,99 €
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €
- Fe :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered :
29,99 €22,49 €
- Mega Man 11 :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack :
29,99 €2,99 €
- Digimon World: Next Order : 59,99 € 14,99 €
- DOOM Eternal :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Grounded :
39,99 €27,99 €
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle :
49,99 €12,49 €
- Burnout Paradise Remastered :
29,99 €5,99 €
- ARK: Survival Evolved :
19,99 €9,99 €
- BioShock: The Collection :
49,99 €9,99 €
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 :
6,99 €2,09 €
- Batman - The Telltale Series :
14,99 €5,99 €
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time :
49,99 €24,99 €
- Untitled Goose Game :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Resident Evil :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Resident Evil 4:
19,99 €9,99 €
- Streets of Rage 4 :
24,99 €11,24 €
- Batman: L'Ennemi Intérieur ;
14,99 €5,99 €
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut :
39,99 €11,99 €
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered :
39,99 €14,79 €
- Bridge Constructor Portal :
14,99 €0,99 €
- Dead Cells :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions :
49,99 €14,99 €
- South Park: L’Annale du Destin :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Grim Fandango Remastered :
12,99 €3,24 €
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 :
49,99 €9,99 €
- Pentiment :
19,99 €11,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive :
29,99 €19,79 €
- Cat Quest :
12,99 €2,59 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition :
94,99 €37,99€
- Sonic Superstars Digital deluxe :
69,99 €34,99€
- Resident Evil 6 :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Subnautica :
29,99 €9,89 €
- Castlevania Advance Collection :
19,99 €9,99 €
- ABZÛ :
19,99 €4,99 €*
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY :
29,99 €5,99 €
- South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité :
29,99 €7,49 €
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 :
24,99 €7,99 €
- LEGO Builder's Journey :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Pack Spyro™ + Crash Remastered :
74,99 €26,24 €
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp :
59,99 €39,99 €
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection :
19,99 €7,99 €
- ŌKAMI™ HD :
19,99 €9,99 €
- Contra Anniversary Collection :
19,99 €3,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version :
19,99 €15,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life :
39,99 €19,99 €
- Digimon Survive :
49,99 €14,99 €
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection :
29,99 €9,89 €
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles :
39,99 €15,99 €
- The Gardens Between :
19,99 €2,99 €
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered :
39,99 €13,99 €
- Quake II :
9,99 €3,99 €
- GOD EATER 3 :
59,99 €9,59 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants :
29,99 €20,09 €
- The Outer Worlds :
24,99 €14,99 €
Alors, avez-vous trouvé votre bonheur ? N'hésitez pas à nous le dire et à partager vos bons plans en commentaires. Toutes ces promos et d'autres sont à retrouver sur le site de Nintendo.
Source : Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo
- 03 mars 2017
- 03 mars 2017
- 03 mars 2017
Bayonetta 1 & 2
Nintendo
PlatinumGames
PlatinumGames
- 16 février 2018
- 18 février 2018
- Inconnue
Le retour de Détective Pikachu
Nintendo
Creatures Inc.
Creatures Inc.
- 06 octobre 2023
- 06 octobre 2023
- 06 octobre 2023
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Nintendo
- 12 février 2021
- 12 février 2021
- 12 février 2021
Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
Ubisoft
- 22 octobre 2022
- 22 octobre 2022
- 22 octobre 2022