Nintendo Switch

Offres Estivales : notre sélection des meilleurs jeux en promotion de l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch

Par rifraff - Il y a 7 heures

L'été arrive ! Pour fêter cela, Nintendo lance les Offres Estivales sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Elle vous permet pendant dix jours, jusqu'au 23 juin d'obtenir des dizaines de jeux dont certains à -75% de leur prix habituel. Au programme, notamment, quelques jeux Nintendo, de "gros" titres tiers ou encore des tas de jeux indépendants... Retrouvez ci-dessous, notre sélection non exhaustive des titres actuellement en promotion.

Les Offres Estivales, c'est parti !

Notre sélection :

  • Trine Enchanted Edition : 14,99 € 3,44 €
  • Night Trap - 25th Anniversary Edition : 11,99 € 5,99 €
  • COCOON : 22,99 € 13,79 €
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 59,99 € 19,79 €
  • EA SPORTS FC 24 : 59,99 € 14,99 €
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley : 39,99 € 29,99 €
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition : 59,99 €;23,99 €
  • Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • Red Dead Redemption : 49,99 € 29,99 €
  • LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker : 59,99 € 14,99 €
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 59,99 € 29,99 €
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Brawlout : 19,99 € 0,99 €
  • LEGO Les Indestructibles : 59,99 € 4,79 €
  • LEGO Jurassic World : 39,99 € 4,79 €
  • Sonic Forces : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • Mortal Kombat 11 : 49,99 € 7,49 €
  • SEGA Mega Drive Classics : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Diablo II: Resurrected : 39,99 € 13,19 €
  • MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Hentai Games Collection : 89,99 € 2,99 €
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King : 19,99 € 6,99 €
  • Unravel Two : 19,99 € 5,99 €
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 - La Malédiction du Serpent : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING : 39,99 € 7,99 €
  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition : 59,99 € 8,99 €
  • Cuphead : 19,99 € 13,99 €
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED : 39,99 € 5,99 €
  • LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 59,99 € 5,99 €
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 29,99 € 5,09 €
  • Fe : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered : 29,99 € 22,49 €
  • Mega Man 11 : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster : 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 29,99 € 2,99 €
  • Digimon World: Next Order : 59,99 € 14,99 €
  • DOOM Eternal : 29,99 € 11,99 €
  • Grounded : 39,99 € 27,99 €
  • Little Nightmares I & II Bundle : 49,99 € 12,49 €
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • ARK: Survival Evolved : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • BioShock: The Collection : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 : 6,99 € 2,09 €
  • Batman - The Telltale Series : 14,99 € 5,99 €
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time : 49,99 € 24,99 €
  • Untitled Goose Game : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Resident Evil : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Resident Evil 4: 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Streets of Rage 4 : 24,99 € 11,24 €
  • Batman: L'Ennemi Intérieur ; 14,99 € 5,99 €
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut : 39,99 € 11,99 €
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered : 39,99 € 14,79 €
  • Bridge Constructor Portal : 14,99 € 0,99 €
  • Dead Cells : 24,99 € 12,49 €
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom : 39,99 € 9,99 €
  • Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions : 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • South Park: L’Annale du Destin : 29,99 € 8,99 €
  • Grim Fandango Remastered : 12,99 € 3,24 €
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 : 49,99 € 9,99 €
  • Pentiment : 19,99 € 11,99 €
  • LEGO 2K Drive : 29,99 € 19,79 €
  • Cat Quest : 12,99 € 2,59 €
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition : 94,99 € 37,99€
  • Sonic Superstars Digital deluxe : 69,99 € 34,99€
  • Resident Evil 6 : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Subnautica : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • Castlevania Advance Collection : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • ABZÛ : 19,99 € 4,99 €*
  • Goat Simulator: The GOATY : 29,99 € 5,99 €
  • South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité : 29,99 € 7,49 €
  • SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION :59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 : 24,99 € 7,99 €
  • LEGO Builder's Journey : 19,99 € 4,99 €
  • Pack Spyro™ + Crash Remastered : 74,99 € 26,24 €
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp : 59,99 € 39,99 €
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection : 19,99 € 7,99 €
  • ŌKAMI™ HD : 19,99 € 9,99 €
  • Contra Anniversary Collection : 19,99 € 3,99 €
  • METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version : 19,99 € 15,99 €
  • STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life : 39,99 € 19,99 €
  • Digimon Survive : 49,99 € 14,99 €
  • Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection : 29,99 € 9,89 €
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 39,99 € 15,99 €
  • The Gardens Between : 19,99 € 2,99 €
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered : 39,99 € 13,99 €
  • Quake II : 9,99 € 3,99 €
  • GOD EATER 3 : 59,99 € 9,59 €
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants : 29,99 € 20,09 €
  • The Outer Worlds : 24,99 € 14,99 €

Alors, avez-vous trouvé votre bonheur ? N'hésitez pas à nous le dire et à partager vos bons plans en commentaires. Toutes ces promos et d'autres sont à retrouver sur le site de Nintendo.

Source : Nintendo
