Evenement
The Guerrilla Collective - De nouveaux studios se joignent aux festivités
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 3 heures
Evénement 100% digital se tenant du 6 au 8 juin 2020 sur Twitch et mettant en scène les acteurs de la scène indépendante du jeu vidéo, The Guerrilla Collective nous annonce que de nouveaux studios se joindront aux festivités :
- Batterystaple Games (20XX, 30XX)
- Beyond Fun Studio (Aeolis Tournament)
- Interabang Entertainment (Super Combo Man, Jay and Silent Bob Mall Brawl)
- Kitfox Games (Boyfriend Dungeon, Dwarf Fortress)
- MidBoss (Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, 2064: Read Only Memories)
- New Blood Interactive (DUSK, AMID EVIL)
- Nightdive Studios (System Shock, Turok)
- Ninja Garage
- Nito Souji (Pull Stay)
- Sam Eng (Skate Story, Thousand Ant)
- SEGA of America
- Serenity Forge (Neversong, Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse)
- Team Coreupt
- The Molasses Flood (The Flame in the Flood, Drake Hollow)
Pour découvrir toutes les informations sur l'événement, nous vous laissons consulter le site officiel juste ici. Quant au live, il sera accessible sur la page Twitch du groupe à compter du 6 juin à 19h (heure française).
Pour rappel, voici les autres studios initialement annoncés :
- 11 bit studios (qui a notamment travaillé sur Frostpunk, This War of Mine)
- Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)
- Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)
- Fellow Traveller (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)
- Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)
- Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)
- Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)
- Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)
- Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)
- Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)
- Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)
- Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)
- Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)
- Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)
- Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)
- United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)
- Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)
- Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)
- WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)
- Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)
- ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)