Star Wars: Pack Héritage - 7 jeux de la saga disponibles dès maintenant en version physique sur Nintendo Switch

Dans une galaxie lointaine, très lointaine, Aspyr et Just For Games ont conclut un accord visant à rendre disponible une compilation de 7 jeux cultes de la saga Star Wars en une compilation sobrement intitulée Star Wars: Pack Héritage. Disponible dès à présent sur Nintendo Switch, cette compilation propose aux joueurs de (re) découvrir les titres suivants :

STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed (3,4 Go)

(3,4 Go) STAR WARS™: Republic Commando (2,5 Go)

(2,5 Go) STAR WARS™: Episode I Racer (254 Mo)

(254 Mo) STAR WARS™: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (3,6 Go)

(3,6 Go) STAR WARS™: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (1,1 Go)

(1,1 Go) STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic (à télécharger - 12,1Go)

(à télécharger - 12,1Go) STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic II (à télécharger - 15,9Go)

Source : Nintendo