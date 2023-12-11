Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Pack Héritage - 7 jeux de la saga disponibles dès maintenant en version physique sur Nintendo Switch

Par ggvanrom - Il y a 3 heures

Dans une galaxie lointaine, très lointaine, Aspyr et Just For Games ont conclut un accord visant à rendre disponible une compilation de 7 jeux cultes de la saga Star Wars en une compilation sobrement intitulée Star Wars: Pack Héritage. Disponible dès à présent sur Nintendo Switch, cette compilation propose aux joueurs de (re) découvrir les titres suivants : 

  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed (3,4 Go)
  • STAR WARS™: Republic Commando (2,5 Go)
  • STAR WARS™: Episode I Racer (254 Mo)
  • STAR WARS™: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (3,6 Go)
  • STAR WARS™: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (1,1 Go)
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic (à télécharger - 12,1Go)
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic II  (à télécharger - 15,9Go)

Star Wars : Pack Héritage
- Liens Partenaires -
Acheter sur amazon.fr
Acheter sur fnac.com
Source : Nintendo