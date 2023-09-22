Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake annoncé pour début 2024 sur Nintendo Switch

sorti initialement au Japon en 2001 puis en 2004 en Europe, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 s'apprête à revenir sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents dans une édition remasterisée sobrement intitulée Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake. En célébration de cette annonce, KOEI TECMO a dévoilé une première bande annonce et un site teaser. De plus amples informations sur le jeu seront dévoilées durant le TOKYO GAME SHOW 2023 à l’occasion du live « KOEI TECMO LIVE! in TGS 2023 » qui aura lieu le 22 septembre 2023. Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake sera disponible sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents début 2024.