Les jeux Persona: Dancing auront le droit à leur OST sur Vinyle à l'automne 2023

Si l'on apprécie essentiellement l'univers des jeux Persona grâce aux opus principaux centrés sur le J-RPG, cela n'a pas empêché Atlus de s'essayer au jeu musical avec la sortie de Persona 3 : Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 4 : Dancing All Night et Persona Dancing 5 : Dancing in Starlight. Ceux qui veulent pleinement profité des OST de ces spin-off pourront le faire en 2023 suite à l'annonce d'un nouveau partenariat entre iam8bit, Atlus et Just for Games. Chaque épisode aura le droit à son vinyle dédié, disponible le 30 septembre 2023 , de quoi nous laisser le temps de se remplir le porte-monnaie.

Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Bleu Lumière de la Lune"

Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire

Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight

Musique par Atlus Sound Team

Pochette par Drew Wise

Tracklist : DISC 1 SIDE A Our Moment

Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix) - Long Mix -

When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix) - Long Mix -

Want To Be Close (ATOLS Remix) - Long Mix -

Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix) - Long Mix - SIDE B Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA" (sasakure.UK Remix) - Long Mix -

Moonlight Serendipity ("ADVANCED CD" ver.)

Deep Mentality (Lotus Juice Remix)

Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)

Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix) DISC 2 SIDE A Aria of the Soul (t.komine REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)

Burn My Dread (Novoiski REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)

Time (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)

A Way of Life (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)

Wiping All Out (ATLUS Kozuka

Remix)

Heatful Cry (ATLUS Konishi Remix) SIDE B Memories of You (ATLUS Meguro Remix)

Laser Beam (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB !!!! 2017)

Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA"

Brand New Days

Party Over Here!

Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Jaune Lumière des Projecteurs"

Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire

Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Musique par Atlus Sound Team

Pochette par Drew Wise

Tracklist : DISC 1 SIDE A Dance! - Long Mix -

Pursuing My True Self (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)

Backside Of The TV (Lotus Juice Remix) - Long Mix -

SNOWFLAKES (NARASAKI Remix) - Long Mix -

Signs Of Love (TK Remix) - Long Mix -

Time To Make History (AKIRA YAMAOKA Remix) - Long Mix - SIDE B Heaven (Norihiko Hibino Remix) - Long Mix -

NOW I KNOW (Yuu Miyake Remix) - Long Mix -

Junes Theme (Vocal Version)

Shadow World (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)

Best Friends (Banvox Remix) - Long Mix - DISC 2 SIDE A Pursuing My True Self (Shinichi Osawa Remix) - Long Mix -

Heartbeat, Heartbreak (TOWA TEI Remix)

Your Affection (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

Shadow World (DE DE MOUSE shadow swing mix) - Long Mix -

Reach Out To The Truth (Dancing on PERSONA STAGE)

Same Time, Same Feeling

So Baby Go For It, Feel The Vibe! SIDE B Calystegia

As You Like It

Tanaka's Amazing Commodities ～ Urban Breeze Elegant Style ～

Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)

Signs Of Love (Funky HOME Mix)

True Story (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)

The Fog (ATLUS Konishi Remix)

Heartbeat, Heartbreak (Cloudy Step Mix)

Reach Out To The Truth ("bright outer world" Mix)

Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Rouge Lumière des Étoiles"

Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire

Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Musique par Atlus Sound Team

Pochette par Drew Wise