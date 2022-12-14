Musique

Les jeux Persona: Dancing auront le droit à leur OST sur Vinyle à l'automne 2023

Par ggvanrom - Il y a 3 heures

Si l'on apprécie essentiellement l'univers des jeux Persona grâce aux opus principaux centrés sur le J-RPG, cela n'a pas empêché Atlus de s'essayer au jeu musical avec la sortie de Persona 3 : Dancing in MoonlightPersona 4 : Dancing All Night et Persona Dancing 5 : Dancing in Starlight. Ceux qui veulent pleinement profité des OST de ces spin-off pourront le faire en 2023 suite à l'annonce d'un nouveau partenariat entre  iam8bit, Atlus et Just for Games. Chaque épisode aura le droit à son vinyle dédié, disponible le 30 septembre 2023, de quoi nous laisser le temps de se remplir le porte-monnaie.

Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Bleu Lumière de la Lune"
Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire
Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
Musique par Atlus Sound Team
Pochette par Drew Wise

Tracklist : 

DISC 1

SIDE A

  • Our Moment
  • Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix) - Long Mix -
  • When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Want To Be Close (ATOLS Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix) - Long Mix -

SIDE B

  • Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA" (sasakure.UK Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Moonlight Serendipity ("ADVANCED CD" ver.)
  • Deep Mentality (Lotus Juice Remix)
  • Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
  • Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

DISC 2

SIDE A

  • Aria of the Soul (t.komine REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)
  • Burn My Dread (Novoiski REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)
  • Time (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)
  • A Way of Life (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)
  • Wiping All Out (ATLUS Kozuka
  • Remix)
  • Heatful Cry (ATLUS Konishi Remix)

SIDE B

  • Memories of You (ATLUS Meguro Remix)
  • Laser Beam (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB !!!! 2017)
  • Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA"
  • Brand New Days
  • Party Over Here!
Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Jaune Lumière des Projecteurs"
Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire
Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 4: Dancing All Night
Musique par Atlus Sound Team
Pochette par Drew Wise

Tracklist :

DISC 1

SIDE A

  • Dance! - Long Mix -
  • Pursuing My True Self (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
  • Backside Of The TV (Lotus Juice Remix) - Long Mix -
  • SNOWFLAKES (NARASAKI Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Signs Of Love (TK Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Time To Make History (AKIRA YAMAOKA Remix) - Long Mix -

SIDE B

  • Heaven (Norihiko Hibino Remix) - Long Mix -
  • NOW I KNOW (Yuu Miyake Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Junes Theme (Vocal Version)
  • Shadow World (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
  • Best Friends (Banvox Remix) - Long Mix -

DISC 2

SIDE A

  • Pursuing My True Self (Shinichi Osawa Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Heartbeat, Heartbreak (TOWA TEI Remix)
  • Your Affection (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
  • Shadow World (DE DE MOUSE shadow swing mix) - Long Mix -
  • Reach Out To The Truth (Dancing on PERSONA STAGE)
  • Same Time, Same Feeling
  • So Baby Go For It, Feel The Vibe!

SIDE B

  • Calystegia
  • As You Like It
  • Tanaka's Amazing Commodities ～ Urban Breeze Elegant Style ～
  • Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)
  • Signs Of Love (Funky HOME Mix)
  • True Story (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
  • The Fog (ATLUS Konishi Remix)
  • Heartbeat, Heartbreak (Cloudy Step Mix)
  • Reach Out To The Truth ("bright outer world" Mix)
Vinyle 2 LP Splatter "Rouge Lumière des Étoiles"
Pochette Gatefold métalisée spectaculaire
Comprenant les musiques les plus populaires de Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
Musique par Atlus Sound Team
Pochette par Drew Wise

Tracklist : 

DISC 1

SIDE A

  • GROOVY
  • Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Last Surprise (☆ Taku Takahashi Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix) - Long Mix -

SIDE B

  • The Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fukutomi Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Will Power (Shacho Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Rivers In the Desert (mito Remix) - Long Mix -
  • Hoshi To Bokura To (tofubeats Remix) - Long Mix -

DISC 2

SIDE A

  • Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix) - Long Mix -
  • One Nightbreak ("ADVANCED CD" ver.)
  • GROOVY (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
  • Tokyo Daylight (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
  • When Mother Was There (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)

SIDE B

  • Blooming Villain (ATLUS Konishi Remix)
  • Life Will Change (ATLUS Meguro Remix)
  • Rivers In the Desert (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB !!!! 2017)
  • One Nightbreak
  • Climb The Stage Together!
  • Victory ("P5D" ver.)
  • Club Velvet