Les jeux Persona: Dancing auront le droit à leur OST sur Vinyle à l'automne 2023
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 3 heures
Si l'on apprécie essentiellement l'univers des jeux Persona grâce aux opus principaux centrés sur le J-RPG, cela n'a pas empêché Atlus de s'essayer au jeu musical avec la sortie de Persona 3 : Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 4 : Dancing All Night et Persona Dancing 5 : Dancing in Starlight. Ceux qui veulent pleinement profité des OST de ces spin-off pourront le faire en 2023 suite à l'annonce d'un nouveau partenariat entre iam8bit, Atlus et Just for Games. Chaque épisode aura le droit à son vinyle dédié, disponible le 30 septembre 2023, de quoi nous laisser le temps de se remplir le porte-monnaie.
Tracklist :
DISC 1
SIDE A
- Our Moment
- Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix) - Long Mix -
- When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix) - Long Mix -
- Want To Be Close (ATOLS Remix) - Long Mix -
- Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix) - Long Mix -
SIDE B
- Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA" (sasakure.UK Remix) - Long Mix -
- Moonlight Serendipity ("ADVANCED CD" ver.)
- Deep Mentality (Lotus Juice Remix)
- Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
- Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
DISC 2
SIDE A
- Aria of the Soul (t.komine REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)
- Burn My Dread (Novoiski REMIX "AT 1st" P3D - EDIT ver.)
- Time (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)
- A Way of Life (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)
- Wiping All Out (ATLUS Kozuka
- Remix)
- Heatful Cry (ATLUS Konishi Remix)
SIDE B
- Memories of You (ATLUS Meguro Remix)
- Laser Beam (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB !!!! 2017)
- Light the Fire Up in the Night "KAGEJIKAN" + "MAYONAKA"
- Brand New Days
- Party Over Here!
Tracklist :
DISC 1
SIDE A
- Dance! - Long Mix -
- Pursuing My True Self (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
- Backside Of The TV (Lotus Juice Remix) - Long Mix -
- SNOWFLAKES (NARASAKI Remix) - Long Mix -
- Signs Of Love (TK Remix) - Long Mix -
- Time To Make History (AKIRA YAMAOKA Remix) - Long Mix -
SIDE B
- Heaven (Norihiko Hibino Remix) - Long Mix -
- NOW I KNOW (Yuu Miyake Remix) - Long Mix -
- Junes Theme (Vocal Version)
- Shadow World (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
- Best Friends (Banvox Remix) - Long Mix -
DISC 2
SIDE A
- Pursuing My True Self (Shinichi Osawa Remix) - Long Mix -
- Heartbeat, Heartbreak (TOWA TEI Remix)
- Your Affection (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
- Shadow World (DE DE MOUSE shadow swing mix) - Long Mix -
- Reach Out To The Truth (Dancing on PERSONA STAGE)
- Same Time, Same Feeling
- So Baby Go For It, Feel The Vibe!
SIDE B
- Calystegia
- As You Like It
- Tanaka's Amazing Commodities ～ Urban Breeze Elegant Style ～
- Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)
- Signs Of Love (Funky HOME Mix)
- True Story (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
- The Fog (ATLUS Konishi Remix)
- Heartbeat, Heartbreak (Cloudy Step Mix)
- Reach Out To The Truth ("bright outer world" Mix)
Tracklist :
DISC 1
SIDE A
- GROOVY
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix) - Long Mix -
- Last Surprise (☆ Taku Takahashi Remix) - Long Mix -
- Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix) - Long Mix -
SIDE B
- The Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fukutomi Remix) - Long Mix -
- Will Power (Shacho Remix) - Long Mix -
- Rivers In the Desert (mito Remix) - Long Mix -
- Hoshi To Bokura To (tofubeats Remix) - Long Mix -
DISC 2
SIDE A
- Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix) - Long Mix -
- One Nightbreak ("ADVANCED CD" ver.)
- GROOVY (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
- Tokyo Daylight (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)
- When Mother Was There (ATLUS Kitajoh Remix)
SIDE B
- Blooming Villain (ATLUS Konishi Remix)
- Life Will Change (ATLUS Meguro Remix)
- Rivers In the Desert (PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND BOMB !!!! 2017)
- One Nightbreak
- Climb The Stage Together!
- Victory ("P5D" ver.)
- Club Velvet