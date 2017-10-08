Mario + The Lapins Crétins, Overcooked! 2, Abzû, Yooka-Laylee, Trine 4, Worms W.M.D... Plus de 120 jeux en promotion et à petits prix sur Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque semaine , l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch a reçu plus d'une trentaine de nouveaux jeux venant s'ajouter aux centaines de jeux déjà présents. Difficile de s'y retrouver mais aussi de tout acheter... Il faut forcément faire des choix. C'est ainsi que parfois on passe à côté de bons jeux car leur prix initial paraît trop élevé. Heureusement, l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch reçoit en permanence de très nombreuses promotions dont certaines sont très intéressantes... Ainsi cette semaine, vous pouvez vous perdre dans l'envoûtant Abzû pour moins de 2€. Idem pour, dans un autre genre, Thief Simulator. Vous pouvez aussi vous amuser avec Worms W.M.D pour 7,49€ et (re)découvrir tous les Trine notamment grâce à l'Ultimate Collection à 14,99€. Et il y en a encore beaucoup d'autres dans tous les genres et pour tous les goûts. Pour vous aider à trouver votre bonheur, retrouvez ci-dessous notre sélection de plus de 120 jeux actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch . Enjoy.

Jeux actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch