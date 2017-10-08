Mario + The Lapins Crétins, Overcooked! 2, Abzû, Yooka-Laylee, Trine 4, Worms W.M.D... Plus de 120 jeux en promotion et à petits prix sur Nintendo Switch
Comme chaque semaine, l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch a reçu plus d'une trentaine de nouveaux jeux venant s'ajouter aux centaines de jeux déjà présents. Difficile de s'y retrouver mais aussi de tout acheter... Il faut forcément faire des choix. C'est ainsi que parfois on passe à côté de bons jeux car leur prix initial paraît trop élevé. Heureusement, l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch reçoit en permanence de très nombreuses promotions dont certaines sont très intéressantes... Ainsi cette semaine, vous pouvez vous perdre dans l'envoûtant Abzû pour moins de 2€. Idem pour, dans un autre genre, Thief Simulator. Vous pouvez aussi vous amuser avec Worms W.M.D pour 7,49€ et (re)découvrir tous les Trine notamment grâce à l'Ultimate Collection à 14,99€. Et il y en a encore beaucoup d'autres dans tous les genres et pour tous les goûts. Pour vous aider à trouver votre bonheur, retrouvez ci-dessous notre sélection de plus de 120 jeux actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch. Enjoy.
Jeux actuellement en promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch
- ABZÛ :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Thief Simulator :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair :
29,99 €11,99 €
- Worms W.M.D :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Creepy Tale :
9,99 €4,99 €
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee :
29,99 €9,99 €
- Moving Out :
24,99 €14,99 €
- Overcooked! 2 :
24,99 €12,49 €
- Overcooked: Special Edition :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Trine: Ultimate Collection : 4
9,99 €14,99 €
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince :
34,99 €8,74 €
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu :
20,99 €2,99 €
- Child of Light - Ultimate Edition :
19,99 €5,99 €
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal :
39,99 €15,99 €
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins™ Kingdom Battle :
39,99 €14,79 €
- forma.8 :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Troll and I :
34,99 €3,49 €
- Assassin's Creed® III Remastered :
39,99 €14,79 €
- Death Squared :
12,50 €1,50 €
- Agony :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath :
29,99 €9,99 €
- Close to the Sun : 24,99 € 13,74 €
- Felix The Reaper :
24,99 €2,49 €
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip : 3
9,99 €9,99 €
- Réussir : Code de la Route :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Street Outlaws: The List :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Syberia 1 & 2 :
34,99 €9,79 €
- MotoGP 19 :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Hollow :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today :
14,99 €4,94 €
- RIVE: Ultimate Edition :
14,99 €1,04 €
- Lumo :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Toki :
14,90 €2,95 €
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame :
29,99 €8,99 €
- Yoku's Island Express :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Millie :
4,99 €1,04 €
- Zombillie :
4,99 €1,04 €
- Toki Tori :
4,99 €1,04 €
- Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition :
14,99 €1,04 €
- The Escapists: Complete Edition :
14,99 €2,99 €
- The Escapists 2 :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Bridge Constructor Portal :
14,99 €5,99 €
- South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité :
39,99 €14,79 €
- South Park : L’Annale du Destin :
59,99 €14,99 €
- Swords & Soldiers :
7,49 €1,57 €
- My Time at Portia :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 :
39,90 €11,95 €
- Sports Party :
39,99 €7,99 €
- Suicide Guy: Sleepin' Deeply :
5,99 €1,01 €
- Anima: Gate of Memories - The Nameless Chronicles :
19,99 €6,99 €
- Anima: Gate of Memories :
19,99 €6,99 €
- Anima: Gate of Memories - Arcane Edition :
29,99 €10,49 €
- Pixel Gladiator :
6,99 €0,99 €
- Deer Drive Legends 19,99 €5,99 €*
- Warlocks 2: God Slayers 17,99 € 1,79 €*
- Skelly Selest :
9,99 €2,99 €
- Darkwood :
14,99 €7,49 €*
- Lovecraft´s Untold Stories :
14,99 €6,89 €
- Deponia :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Moto Rush GT : 1
4,99 €0,99 €
- Silence :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Marblelous Animals :
4,99 €1,99 €
- Tiny Gladiators :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Escape Doodland :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Crimson Keep :
19,99 €3,99 €
- Screencheat: Unplugged :11,99 € 2,39 €*
- Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking :
9,99 €0,99 €
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter :
4,99 €1,49 €
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Soldats Inconnus - Mémoires de la Grande Guerre : 1
9,99 €5,99 €
- Swap This! :
4,99 €1,04 €
- Elemental Knights R :
19,68 €1,00 €
- Trivial Pursuit Live! :
19,99 €7,99 €
- RISK: The Game of Global Domination :
19,99 €7,99 €
- Startide :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Dracula's Legacy :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers :
29,99 €7,49 €
- Season Match HD :
9,99 €2,49 €
- The Room :
8,99 €2,24 €
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade :
19,99 €4,99 €
- EXORDER :
12,99 €1,29 €
- Boom Ball: Boost Edition :
12,99 €1,99 €
- Goosebumps The Game :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Gaokao.Love.100Days :
9,99 €5,99 €
- My Brother Rabbit :
14,99 €1,49 €*
- Siegecraft Commander :
19,99 €2,99 €
- Legendary Fishing :
29,99 €7,49 €
- PLANET ALPHA :
19,99 €1,99 €
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Realpolitiks :
24,99 €2,49 €
- Detective Gallo :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Tiny Hands Adventure :
7,49 €1,57 €
- State of Mind :
39,99 €3,99 €
- Candle: The Power of the Flame :
19,99 €4,99 €
- NoReload Heroes :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Star Story: The Horizon Escape :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Mugsters :
14,99 €1,49 €
- Hungry Shark World :
9,99 €2,99 €
- Ghost 1.0 :
9,99 €2,99 €
- Waking Violet :
6,99 €0,99 €
- Grave Danger :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Figment :
19,99 €3,99 €
- The Journey Down: Chapter One :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Mahjong Deluxe 3 :
19,99 €4,99 €
- Hexologic :
2,99 €1,01 €
- Yesterday Origins :
14,90 €4,90 €
- ATOMINE :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Suicide Guy :
7,99 €1,11 €
- Raging Justice :
12,99 €3,24 €
- Goetia :
9,99 €0,99 €
- A Hole New World :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Infernium :
22,99 €6,89 €
- Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back :
4,99 €1,04 €
- Nightmare Boy :
9,99 €1,99 €
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music :
5,99 €1,25 €
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL :
12,99 €3,50 €
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX :
9,99 €2,99 €
- UNO :
9,99 €3,99 €
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch :
39,99 €9,99 €
- Violett :
9,99 €0,99 €
- Quest of Dungeons :
8,99 €0,99 €
- Sparkle 2 EVO : 4
,99 €1,04 €