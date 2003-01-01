Nintendo Switch

InkyPen accueille plus de 100 mangas dans son catalogue

Par ggvanrom - Il y a 57 minutes

Application sur Nintendo Switch permettant de lire des centaines de comics sur sa console en échange d'un abonnement mensuel de 7,99€, InkyPen vient de signer un nouvel accord avec Kodansha USA, responsable de la publication d'une grande quantité de mangas de renom. N'entrainant aucune augmentation tarifaire, vous pouvez dès à présent profiter de plus de 100 mangas différents comme Attack on Titan, Parasyte, Battle Angel Alita, ou encore FAIRY TAIL. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste complète des mangas disponibles, ainsi qu'une vidéo de présentation.

  1. Ace of the Diamond
  2. Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl
  3. Air Gear Omnibus
  4. Ajin: Demi-Human
  5. ALIVE
  6. All-Out!!
  7. All-Rounder Meguru
  8. Aoba-kun's Confessions
  9. Arisa
  10. As the Gods Will The Second Series
  11. Attack on Titan
  12. Attack on Titan Anthology
  13. Attack on Titan: Before the Fall
  14. Attack on Titan: Junior High
  15. Ayanashi
  16. Basilisk
  17. Battle Angel Alita
  18. Battle Angel Alita Mars Chronicle
  19. Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus
  20. Beauty Bunny
  21. BLAME!
  22. BLAME! Academy and So On
  23. Bloody Monday
  24. Cage of Eden
  25. Cage of Eden
  26. Cells at Work!
  27. Chi's Sweet Home
  28. Clockwork Planet
  29. Complex Age
  30. COPPELION
  31. DAYS
  32. Devils' Line
  33. Drowning Love
  34. Fairy Girls
  35. Fairy Tail
  36. Fairy Tail Blue Mistral
  37. Fairy Tail Ice Trail
  38. Fairy Tail S
  39. Fire Force
  40. Flying Witch
  41. Fort of Apocalypse
  42. FukuFuku Kitten Tales
  43. Fuuka
  44. Gakuen Prince
  45. Ghost in the Shell Standalone Complex
  46. Happiness
  47. Hotaru's Way
  48. I Am Here!
  49. I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die
  50. I'm in Love and It's the End of the World
  51. In/Spectre
  52. Inuyashiki
  53. Kitchen Princess Omnibus
  54. Knights of Sidonia
  55. Land of the Lustrous
  56. LDK
  57. Let's Dance a Waltz
  58. Love and Lies
  59. Love Hina Omnibus
  60. Maga-tsuki
  61. Manga Dogs
  62. Mardock Scramble
  63. Missions of Love
  64. My Little Monster
  65. My Wife is Wagatsumasan
  66. Mysterious Girlfriend X
  67. Negima! Omnibus
  68. Nekogahara
  69. Nodame Cantabile
  70. Paradise Residence
  71. Parasyte
  72. Pitch-Black Ten
  73. Princess Jellyfish
  74. Pumpkin Scissors
  75. Rave Master
  76. Real Account
  77. Sankarea
  78. Say I Love You.
  79. Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei
  80. Sherlock Bones
  81. Shojo Fight
  82. Shugo Chara Chan!
  83. Shugo Chara!
  84. Space Brothers
  85. Spoof on Titan
  86. Suzuka
  87. Sweetness and Lightning
  88. That Wolf-Boy Is Mine!
  89. The Flowers of Evil
  90. The Heroic Legend of Arslan
  91. The Prince in His Dark Days
  92. The Seven Deadly Sins
  93. To Your Eternity
  94. Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus
  95. Toppu GP
  96. Tsuredure Children
  97. Until Your Bones Rot
  98. Waiting for Spring
  99. Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty
  100. Yagyu Ninja Scrolls
  101. Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
  102. Your Lie in April