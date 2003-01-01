Nintendo Switch
InkyPen accueille plus de 100 mangas dans son catalogue
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 57 minutes
Application sur Nintendo Switch permettant de lire des centaines de comics sur sa console en échange d'un abonnement mensuel de 7,99€, InkyPen vient de signer un nouvel accord avec Kodansha USA, responsable de la publication d'une grande quantité de mangas de renom. N'entrainant aucune augmentation tarifaire, vous pouvez dès à présent profiter de plus de 100 mangas différents comme Attack on Titan, Parasyte, Battle Angel Alita, ou encore FAIRY TAIL. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste complète des mangas disponibles, ainsi qu'une vidéo de présentation.
- Ace of the Diamond
- Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl
- Air Gear Omnibus
- Ajin: Demi-Human
- ALIVE
- All-Out!!
- All-Rounder Meguru
- Aoba-kun's Confessions
- Arisa
- As the Gods Will The Second Series
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Attack on Titan: Before the Fall
- Attack on Titan: Junior High
- Ayanashi
- Basilisk
- Battle Angel Alita
- Battle Angel Alita Mars Chronicle
- Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus
- Beauty Bunny
- BLAME!
- BLAME! Academy and So On
- Bloody Monday
- Cage of Eden
- Cells at Work!
- Chi's Sweet Home
- Clockwork Planet
- Complex Age
- COPPELION
- DAYS
- Devils' Line
- Drowning Love
- Fairy Girls
- Fairy Tail
- Fairy Tail Blue Mistral
- Fairy Tail Ice Trail
- Fairy Tail S
- Fire Force
- Flying Witch
- Fort of Apocalypse
- FukuFuku Kitten Tales
- Fuuka
- Gakuen Prince
- Ghost in the Shell Standalone Complex
- Happiness
- Hotaru's Way
- I Am Here!
- I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die
- I'm in Love and It's the End of the World
- In/Spectre
- Inuyashiki
- Kitchen Princess Omnibus
- Knights of Sidonia
- Land of the Lustrous
- LDK
- Let's Dance a Waltz
- Love and Lies
- Love Hina Omnibus
- Maga-tsuki
- Manga Dogs
- Mardock Scramble
- Missions of Love
- My Little Monster
- My Wife is Wagatsumasan
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- Negima! Omnibus
- Nekogahara
- Nodame Cantabile
- Paradise Residence
- Parasyte
- Pitch-Black Ten
- Princess Jellyfish
- Pumpkin Scissors
- Rave Master
- Real Account
- Sankarea
- Say I Love You.
- Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei
- Sherlock Bones
- Shojo Fight
- Shugo Chara Chan!
- Shugo Chara!
- Space Brothers
- Spoof on Titan
- Suzuka
- Sweetness and Lightning
- That Wolf-Boy Is Mine!
- The Flowers of Evil
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan
- The Prince in His Dark Days
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- To Your Eternity
- Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus
- Toppu GP
- Tsuredure Children
- Until Your Bones Rot
- Waiting for Spring
- Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty
- Yagyu Ninja Scrolls
- Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
- Your Lie in April