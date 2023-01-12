eastasiasoft dévoile son planning de sortie de début 2023
L'année 2023 vient officiellement de démarrer, l'occasion pour les éditeurs de présenter un peu leur catalogue de titres à venir durant les prochains mois. eastasiasoft a dégainé de son côté avec la publication d'une vidéo présentant les nouveautés à paraître sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents d'ici au printemps 2023. Nous vous laissons visionner le tout ci-dessous :
Mugen Souls - Printemps 2023 - US$/€39.99 - Nintendo Switch
Rainbow Skies - 2023 - Prix non annoncé - Nintendo Switch
Schildmaid MX - 2023 - Prix non annoncé - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Hot Blood - 2023 - Prix non annoncé - Consoles + PC
Burrow of the Fallen Bear - 12 Janvier 2023 -US$/€19.99 - SW/PS4/PS5
Wings of Bluestar - 18 Janvier 2023 - US$/€14.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Sissa's Path - 25 Janvier 2023 - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Albacete Warrior - 1er février 2023 - US$/€9.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
The Redress of Mira - 8 février 2023 - US$/€9.99 - PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Ayre and the Crystal Comet - Début 2023 - Prix non annoncé - PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Cions of Vega - Début 2023 - Prix non annoncé - PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
EchoBlade - Début 2023 - Prix non annoncé - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Hyper-5 - Début 2023 - Prix non annoncé - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Pocket Witch - 15 février 2023 - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Reverie: Sweet As Edition - Début 2023 - Prix non annoncé - PS5/XB1/XSX/PC