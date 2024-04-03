Nintendo Switch
Eastasiasoft présente son showcase du printemps 2024
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 26 minutes
Qui dit changement de saison dit nouveau showcase pour la société easasiasoft. Ce ne sont pas moins de 18 nouveaux titres que la société a présenté dans sa dernière vidéo intitulée Spring 2024 Showcase. Nous vous laissons visionner ladite vidéo ci-dessous, et comme d'habitude, vous trouverez ci-dessous un récapitulatif des titres attendus sur Nintendo Switch.
- Söldner-X Complete Collection - 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Super Woden GP 2 - Eté 2024 - Prix inconnu - Plateformes inconnues
- Mining Mechs - Eté 2024 - Prix inconnu
- Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris - 3 Avril 2024 - 9,99€
- Pretty Girls Escape PLUS - 18 Avril 2024 - 5,99€
- My Incubi Harem - Date de sortie inconnue - Prix inconnu
- Super XYX - 2024 - Prix inconnu
- SokoFrog - 10 Avril 2024 - 4,99€
- The Prisoner of the Night - 8 Mai 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Space Mercenary Defense Force - 1er Mai 2024 - 4,99€
- Ratyrinth - 24 Avril 2024 - 4,99€
- Cyber Mission - 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Doug's Nightmare - 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Go Go Jump!! - 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Electronics Puzzle Lab - 15 Mai 2024 - 4,99€
- A Night on the Farm - Date de sortie inconnue - Prix inconnu
- True Colours - A Date WIth Deception - 2024 - Prix Inconnu
- Ero Chess - 2024 - Plateformes Inconnues