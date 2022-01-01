Nintendo Switch
Eastasiasoft Early Summer Showcase - 15 titres annoncés sur Nintendo Switch
Par ggvanrom - Il y a 4 heures
L'éditeur Eastasiasoft continue de développer son catalogue au fil des mois sur Nintendo Switch et supports concurrents. Nous avons pu découvrir ce jour leur dernier showcase qui fait le point sur les titres à venir entre ce mois de mai et le début de l'été. En tout ce sont pas moins de 15 titres qui ont déjà été annoncés. Vous trouverez la vidéo ci-dessous, accompagné d'un listing complet.
- Seven Pirates H - 12 mai - US$/€39.99 - Nintendo Switch
- Fallen City Brawl - 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX/PC
- Slap the Rocks - 4 mai - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
- Rage Among the Stars - 10 mai - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5
- Divination - May 18th - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
- Otoko Cross (new IP) - 19 mai - US$/€6.99 - PC (consoles TBA)
- Blow & Fly - 25 mai - US$/€4.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
- Freezer Pops - 27 mai - US$/€9.99 - Nintendo Switch
- Pretty Girls Speed - juin 2022 - US$/€5.99 - SW/PS4/PS5
- Spacewing War - juin 2022 - US$/€6.99 - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX/PC
- Drunken Fist 2 - juin 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX/PC
- Thunder Kid II: Null Mission - été 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
- Rogue Sentry - été 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
- Seduction: A Monk’s Fate - été 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
- Quintus and the Absent Truth - été 2022 - TBA - SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX