Another Crab's Treasure - Le vinyle au fond de l'océan vous avez déjà essayé ?

En plus de l'annonce de sa sortie en édition physique, iam8bit, le studio Aggro Crab et Maximum Entertainment France viennent également d'annoncer la sortie de la bande-son de Another Crab's Treasure en édition vinyle. Pour surfer sur la thématique du jeu, cette sortie 2LP sera pressée sur des éco-vinyles conçus à partir de matériaux recyclés, proposant des couleurs aléatoires et offrant donc à chaque possesseur sa propre version unique. A noter que pour le moment nous n'avons pas de date de sortie précise hormis un "vague" 2025 .

Tracklist :

[Side A]

01 Another Crab's Treasure

02 Neo Cascadia Documentary Association

03 The Loan Shark

04 Worthless... (Make a Splash!)

05 The Shallows

06 Nephro, Captain of the Guard

07 Fort Slacktide

08 Polluted Platoon Pathfinder

09 The Moon Snail's Lullaby

10 Fort Slacktide?

11 Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide

12 Reef's Edge

[Side B]

13 The Upper Crust

14 The Lower Crust

15 Shellfish Desires

16 Bottomfeeders (Nemma's Theme)

17 Message from the Captain

18 Roland, De Facto Mayor

19 The Sands Between

20 Pagurus, The Ravenous

21 Expired Grove

22 Diseased Lichenthrope

23 Heikea, Intimidation Crab

24 Curdled Village

25 Grovekeeper Topoda

[Side C]

26 Flotsam Vale

27 The Consortium

28 Scuttleport

29 Voltai, The Accumulator

30 Crossing the Slurry

31 Roland, Venture Crabitalist

32 Ship in Harbor

33 Petroch, The False Moon

34 Inkerton, Crab Hunter

[Side D]

35 The Old Ocean

36 The Bleached CityA43

37 Camstcha, The Bleached King

38 Camstcha, Reborn

39 Praya Dubia, The Ocean's Agony

40 Praya Dubia, The Final Scream

41 The Cool Part About Being a God

42 The Crab Who Stole the Whorl

43 Avatar of Waste

44 The Lowest Crust

45 The Mess I Made (prod. defsharp)