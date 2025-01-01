Another Crab's Treasure - Le vinyle au fond de l'océan vous avez déjà essayé ?
En plus de l'annonce de sa sortie en édition physique, iam8bit, le studio Aggro Crab et Maximum Entertainment France viennent également d'annoncer la sortie de la bande-son de Another Crab's Treasure en édition vinyle. Pour surfer sur la thématique du jeu, cette sortie 2LP sera pressée sur des éco-vinyles conçus à partir de matériaux recyclés, proposant des couleurs aléatoires et offrant donc à chaque possesseur sa propre version unique. A noter que pour le moment nous n'avons pas de date de sortie précise hormis un "vague" 2025.
Tracklist :
[Side A]
01 Another Crab's Treasure
02 Neo Cascadia Documentary Association
03 The Loan Shark
04 Worthless... (Make a Splash!)
05 The Shallows
06 Nephro, Captain of the Guard
07 Fort Slacktide
08 Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
09 The Moon Snail's Lullaby
10 Fort Slacktide?
11 Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide
12 Reef's Edge
[Side B]
13 The Upper Crust
14 The Lower Crust
15 Shellfish Desires
16 Bottomfeeders (Nemma's Theme)
17 Message from the Captain
18 Roland, De Facto Mayor
19 The Sands Between
20 Pagurus, The Ravenous
21 Expired Grove
22 Diseased Lichenthrope
23 Heikea, Intimidation Crab
24 Curdled Village
25 Grovekeeper Topoda
[Side C]
26 Flotsam Vale
27 The Consortium
28 Scuttleport
29 Voltai, The Accumulator
30 Crossing the Slurry
31 Roland, Venture Crabitalist
32 Ship in Harbor
33 Petroch, The False Moon
34 Inkerton, Crab Hunter
[Side D]
35 The Old Ocean
36 The Bleached CityA43
37 Camstcha, The Bleached King
38 Camstcha, Reborn
39 Praya Dubia, The Ocean's Agony
40 Praya Dubia, The Final Scream
41 The Cool Part About Being a God
42 The Crab Who Stole the Whorl
43 Avatar of Waste
44 The Lowest Crust
45 The Mess I Made (prod. defsharp)